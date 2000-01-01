Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyra Banks Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

To say Tyra Banks is an icon would barely scratch the surface. She was the first Black woman to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue and became a Victoria’s Secret angel at the brand’s peak. Of course, her influence on “America’s Next Top Model,” which helped cement her as a household name in the early 2000s, can’t be ignored. Now, decades later, the supermodel is reflecting on it all, particularly her fight for diversity and the industry’s reluctance to embrace it.

“The industry did not like me having diversity in the way that I did on the show,” Banks told ESSENCE of “America’s Next Top Model” on Tuesday (Feb. 25). “I would hear, ‘Oh, you got these girls from the hood on your show.’ Like, all of that. You have no idea.”

“America’s Next Top Model” wasn’t perfect, but it shaped a generation

As many already know, the modeling industry has long been exclusive, especially for anyone who wasn’t thin, white, or willing to fit into a very specific mold. Even with Banks’ efforts to open doors for others, plenty of people feel she upheld some of those same beauty standards in the competition series. She has acknowledged that herself, admitting there are “so many things that we would change,” which makes sense considering she was both host and head judge for 23 of its 24 seasons.

Even with its flaws, the impact “ANTM” had is something even Beverly Johnson, who made history as the first Black woman to cover Vogue in 1974, recognizes. “I think when Tyra started to get into television, ‘America’s Next Top Model’ was everything,” the legendary model shared with the publication. “I mean, that was how the modeling industry was really exposed. Other than that, it was a closed culture.”

Tyra Banks is making a return to modeling

Banks is considering modeling again, thanks in part to the overwhelming response to her walk at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2024. Though she was admittedly a bit hesitant to strut the runway once more, the Life-Size star got a little nudge from her mom. “My mama said, ‘You’re not just walking for you this time. You’re 50. You’re walking for so many people. You’re walking for Black women. You’re walking for older women,’ ” she explained.

“So, now I am going to model again, officially,” Banks added, noting that she’ll “probably” return to the runway before 2025 wraps.