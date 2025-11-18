Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt The man of the hour at the Max B Welcome Home Salsa Con Fuego Celebration in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Max B’s influence hits in waves — literally. Long before his recent release, the Harlem native carved out a singular lane in rap by blending melody, swagger, and a free-floating sense of cool that reshaped the mixtape era. His run throughout the mid-2000s produced cult-defining tapes like Public Domain and Million Dollar Baby, along with a vocabulary shift that made “wavy” part of the culture’s everyday language. Even from behind bars, his voice echoed through the game as artists continued to champion his imprint and cite him as a creative north star.

That reverence continues to show up in some of rap’s biggest moments. Kanye West built an entire musical intermission around Max’s aura with “Siiiiiiiiilver Surffffeeeeer Intermission,” while A$AP Rocky dedicated an anthem (“Max B”) to the energy he inspired across Harlem and beyond. French Montana, Dame Grease, Stack Bundles, Cam’ron, and Jim Jones all crossed paths with him during an era when New York was overflowing with personalities, yet Max B always sounded like nobody but himself.

This playlist highlights the records and collaborations that define his legacy, from street-level classics to crossover moments that proved how far his influence truly travels. Let’s get into the waviest cuts.

1. Blow Me A Dub

Notable lyrics: “N**gas tried they best to hurt me, come and catch the birdie, I’m Tom Brady, you a Testeverde, yeah, old, washed-up with no arm strength, he don't show no remorse, he ain’t got a conscience...”

2. F**ks With You (with Jim Jones and Stack Bundles)

Notable lyrics: “Thousand dollar bags of buddha, I drop back on my scooter, my Ruger'll do ya like they did Martin Luther Jr., a lil bigger rocking some shoes thinking that they cushy, lil n**gas got it confused thinking I'm a pussy...”

3. You Gotta Love It (with Cam'ron)

Notable lyrics: “You got to hate us the way we getting this paper, all my n**gas are coming straight from minimum wage, n**gas d**k-riding the Dips steady trying to play us, but you get sprayed, bust a round we got in his face...”

4. Porno Muzik

Notable lyrics: “Said she love it when I’m f**kin’ it, on top of the cabinet, beat it like a quarter key, make her scream my government...”

5. A Lie (with French Montana and The Weeknd)

Notable lyrics: “Other plans, baby, had of late, tried to put me in a twirl like the Cheerio, I ain't talkin' cereal, put me in your video, I can make a wave, baby girl comin' home and you can't stay...”

6. Deez My Streets

Notable lyrics: “I’m ‘bout to put Harlem on the map, pop the trunk of the Jag and put your father in the back, we hoggin’ in the back, you n**gas eat real good in the front row while n**gas starvin’ in the back...”

7. Give Dem H**s Up

Notable lyrics: “My baby said Maxy you need to give dem h**s up, then when I tried to call her she wouldn’t pick the phone up, she told me ‘motherf**ka just come and pick your clothes up, which was cool, I had that six on 22's, oww, oww...”

8. So Cold (with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie)

Notable lyrics: “N**ga, we came, saw, conquered, eloquent music, God is my mantra, pop out your closet like boogie monster, workin’ like Fonda, workin’ like a sponsor, leavin’ in a Cadillac, pulled up in a Honda...”

9. I Gotta Habit

Notable lyrics: “I be popping out the window, I'm nicer with the steel, one thing a n**ga could say is the heists, they be real, she gon’ shoot a n**ga dead like she licensed to kill, she always tell her friends about me, the piping is real...”

10. Tattoos On Her A**

Notable lyrics: “Lookin’ all good in my three-piece, got you n**gas speech weak, you b**ch n**gas couldn’t see me like cheap seats, ridin’ that white horse, slippin’ that ‘caine, need 12 steps, squeeze at you n**gas till no shells left...”

11. Baby Girl (with Jim Jones)

Notable lyrics: “Baby girl, you tryna be down with the Dipset? Well then, you gotta get ya lips wet, baby girl we gettin’ them big checks, tre-pound, sawed-off, we splittin’ them big checks...”

12. Sexy Love

Notable lyrics: “I used to play wit’ her, lay wit’ her, mate wit’ her, five nights out the week, stay wit’ her, ‘Listen baby girl,’ I used to say to her, why you acting stank, do more smokin’ and less talkin’, b**ch, won’t you pass that thang, won’t you tell me that you love me...”

13. I Ain’t Tryna (with French Montana)

Notable lyrics: “I was sittin’ in the penitentiary, look at what was sent to me, letters from these b**ches sayin’, ‘Bigga, you gon’ have to go back in for conspiracy...’”

14. Why You Do That

Notable lyrics: “Doin’ 95 in the Benz, see the feds on my a**, light the blunt, hit the music, then I step on the gas, now I’m speeding in the lane as if I had a quota, got my b**ch, she shotgun with pizza and a cola...”

15. Waveyy (with French Montana and Mack Mustard)

Notable lyrics: “New s**t sounding like the old, my flow is like about to go, chase the leprechaun around the rainbow, hold on tight, don’t ever let ya thing go...”