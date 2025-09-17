Image Image Credit Sylvain Gaboury / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Cam'ron, Damon Dash during Grand Opening of "Flow" at Flow in New York, New York, United States. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Sometimes friends become foes, and for Cam’ron, that’s perfectly okay. In the “Un wants half” episode of “Talk With Flee,” the rapper-host brought viewers up to speed on his beef with Dame Dash.

Over the course of the lengthy episode, Cam explained why his issues with Dame feel like they were set up “from the jump,” and whether he sees a chance for them to reconcile. He also revealed why he and Ma$e’s attempt to buy Dame’s one-third share of Roc-A-Fella Records ultimately fell through. Before diving into all of that, though, Cam shared the second half of his interview with Lance “Un” Rivera, who ironically had his own Dame story to tell.

Without further ado, here are seven takeaways from the episode. Enjoy the gems below and watch the video here!

1. Un on where things went south between him and JAY-Z

As mentioned before, Un helmed the first half of the episode to wrap up his interview with Cam’ron. About 20 minutes in, he revisited where things went south between him and Hov, which, as it turns out, partially involved Cam. “I remember it clear,” Cam said, before recalling a time when Dash walked into the studio and everyone basically said “f**k you to Dame.”

“I felt like s**t after I spoke to Dame,” Cam’ron admitted. As Un later explained, somebody had to take the fall. “I got blamed for that incident with you and Dame,” he said. “If I didn’t get blamed, they wouldn’t have come to see me.” He added that the Roc-A-Fella co-founder left the studio angry, then returned later that night with JAY-Z, Biggs, and Ty Ty. According to Un, “There were 100 incidents like that.”

2. MC Shan with some word of advice for Dame Dash about his dentures

Later on, MC Shan came through with some “expert dental advice” for Dash about his dentures. “I’m tired of every time you make a motherf**king video, you holding your teeth like this — in and s**t — and n**gas tag me in that s**t,” the “The Bridge” rapper said, before hilariously recommending denture adhesive strips. “You might as well pull [your dentures] out if that’s what you gotta do, but I know you don’t want to do it, so get you some of these.”

3. Cam’ron on why he was offended by Un bringing up Dipset’s Verzuz battle with The LOX

Elsewhere in the episode, Sen City gave Cam’ron props for how he handled his interview with Un. However, he was admittedly still curious if Un bringing up The LOX vs. Dipset Verzuz battle — when asked about the rapper’s Confessions of Fire album on “The Art of Dialogue” — rubbed him the wrong way.

“The reason I took it as an offense was because it wasn’t about the Verzuz. They asked you about the album, and you just threw the Verzuz in there,” Cam’ron explained. “We all know The LOX killed us at the Verzus, which is fine.” The “Hey Ma” hitmaker added, “If anybody I’m not mad losing to, it was them n**gas, but to me, it was unnecessary. It was like, ‘Yo, where did the Verzuz [mention] come from?’ All he asked you about was Confessions of Fire.”

4. Cam’ron on why he and Dame Dash’s falling out feels like “one big setup”

“I don’t even feel right going back and forth with Dame. This s**t is just stupid,” Cam’ron said, explaining why he believed their beef was essentially a setup “from the jump.” He broke down that it all started when he let 50 Cent pat him on the hip at UnitedMasters’ SelectCon event last year.

“He says, ‘Me and 50 going through something on the internet right now. You mind if I bring that up and say that he was patting your pockets?’” Cam remembered. Of course, Dash took a bit of creative liberty with the details: “Dame gets on the blog and says, ‘Yeah, and this n**ga Cam let 50 Cent smack him on the a**,’ not the pat-pat club, not the pockets.”

5. Cam’ron on Dame Dash’s reaction to him burying the hatchet with JAY-Z

Speaking of Dash, Cam’ron recalled when JAY-Z brought him out during the 2019 B-Sides concert, finally putting their years-long feud to rest. For most people, that would’ve been cause for celebration, especially since the two had traded shots on “You Gotta Love It” and “Dig a Hole.” However, not for Dash

“I thought that was dope that n**gas could squash their differences and do a concert,” Cam’ron explained, adding that Dash had just apologized to Hov earlier that year, so he assumed everything was cool. “Dame turns it into a joke because JAY-Z still ain’t picking up,” he continued, referencing Dash calling them the “bow-tie twins.”

6. Cam’ron on if he and Ma$e were really considering buying Dame Dash’s share of Roc-A-Fella

As some might recall, Dash was hit with a default judgment in a defamation lawsuit that ordered him to pay filmmaker Josh Webber a staggering $4 million. On top of that, he was forced to shell out another $800,000 to Webber and the Dear Frank movie producers after losing film rights. Seeing a brother in need, Ma$e offered to split a $1 million buyout of Dame’s Roc-A-Fella Records stake with Cam’ron.

“I called Dame. I say, ‘Yo, Ma$e wanna help out.’ We got a million,” Cam recalled. Dash, however, allegedly passed on the offer, saying YoungBoy Never Broke Again had put $2 million on the table. “We’re like, ‘OK, cool. We just wanted to get you out [of] the news for looking bad.’” Cam then added that Dame came back “three weeks” later, but by then, Ma$e had lost interest: “The deal’s off.”

7. Cam’ron on whether he’s open to squashing his beef with Dame Dash

Last but not least, Cam’ron was asked if he could ever see himself and Dash finding common ground after everything that’s happened. He sarcastically answered, “Yeah, absolutely. Meet me in the middle of the Red Sea, and I’ll be waiting on you n**ga.” Safe to say we’ll get to enjoy their back-and-forth just a little while longer.