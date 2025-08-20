Image Image Credit Frank Micelotta / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt JAY-Z and Memphis Bleek perform on the "Best of Both Worlds Tour” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cam’ron’s “Talk With Flee” returned with a very special guest: Memphis Bleek.

The two spent much of the conversation reliving Roc-A-Fella’s glory days. Bleek recalled how JAY-Z helped him settle on his rap name, plus what it was like witnessing the “Renegade” hitmaker’s legendary Summer Jam takeover in ’01.

Of course, both artists had plenty of stories from their Roc era, but Cam and Bleek also shared a few personal ones. The Coming of Age rapper, for example, addressed Beanie Sigel’s comments about him supposedly having a ghostwriter. Plus, he and Cam bonded over the fact that they are both into podcasting.

Without further ado, here are seven of the biggest moments from Memphis Bleek’s appearance on “Talk With Flee.” You can also watch the full conversation here.

1. On JAY-Z helping Memphis Bleek choose his rap name

A few minutes into the episode, the “Dear Summer” rapper explained how he finally settled on the name Memphis Bleek. Spoiler: It had a lot to do with JAY-Z, who hilariously told him, “Nobody ain’t gon’ buy a n**ga album named Bleek” while they were in Memphis. As usual, Jigga was right on the money.

2. On Jaz-O and JAY-Z’s falling out

From there, Cam’ron and Bleek segued into JAY-Z's falling out with Jaz-O. The two previously traded jabs across records like “What We Talkin’ About” and “Ova.” Though Bleek admitted he couldn't pinpoint exactly what started the beef, he does know Jaz's shots "definitely hurt Hov."

“He took that one like, ‘Damn, bro, not you,’” Bleek said. Luckily, JAY and Jaz managed to squash their differences and reunited during the "4:44 Tour." The 534 artist added, “I’m glad JAY and Jaz [are] able to fix that.”

3. On Memphis Bleek’s beef with Beanie Sigel

As The Blueprint artist famously said, “Nobody wins when the family feuds.” In January, Beanie Sigel went on “The Art of Dialogue” and claimed Hov ghostwrote some of Bleek’s verses, especially on songs they all appeared on together.

Bleek shot down that idea on “The Breakfast Club,” joking that if JAY really did write his lyrics, he would’ve gone triple platinum by now. When the subject came up again in his conversation with Cam, he revealed he’s open to letting bygones be bygones.

“I’m past that rap drama [and] rap beef, especially with a n**ga that I call my bro,” Bleek said. “It’s something he’s dealing with that he has to get over with.”

4. On JAY-Z warning Roc-A-Fella about 50 Cent

Elsewhere during their chat, Bleek reminisced about when JAY-Z tried to warn him about 50 Cent’s takeover. Roc-A-Fella, feeling untouchable at the time, didn’t take it seriously enough and definitely didn’t anticipate just how much music Fif and G-Unit would put out.

“When [JAY-Z] was telling us they was about to drop, it was like, ‘OK, cool, we can go song for song.’ But they was going song, mixtape, song over here, song over there, another mixtape,” Bleek recalled.

“They was hungry,” Cam’ron said, before Bleek admitted, “And we was too comfortable.” The Roc-A-Fella dynasty was great while it lasted, but the sheer volume of music coming out of G-Unit was pretty much impossible to keep up with.

5. Cam’ron on JAY-Z’s 2001 Summer Jam set

Between Hov premiering “Takeover” and flashing the childhood photo of Prodigy in the background, JAY-Z’s set at Summer Jam 2001 was nothing short of legendary. Cam’ron, who obviously knew everyone involved in the beef, looked back on it with disbelief. “I’m like, ‘I know all these n**gas; I gotta do something,’” he told Memph on “Talk with Flee,” recalling how inspired he felt to get his career together. Cam then described the moment Hov name-dropped Nas, noting, “I literally stood up out of my seat and couldn’t believe it.”

Before Bleek signed off, Cam’ron shared one last hilarious JAY-Z story we probably wouldn't hear from the man himself. During a session, Cam brought DJ Kay Slay to the studio, not realizing he may or may not have played Nas' “Ether” on-air. Needless to say, JAY supposedly wasn't exactly happy when Cam came back inside after walking Slay out.

“I walk Kay Slay to the elevator. When I came back, JAY was like, ‘Ayo, you gotta be careful who you bringing in here, man, ‘cause what were to happen if I slap the s**t out that n**ga, man?’” Cam recalled.

7. Cam’ron on why he was offended by JAY-Z name-dropping him on Drake’s “Pound Cake”

Last but certainly not least, Cam’ron wrapped up the episode by revisiting a classic from Drake and JAY-Z: “Pound Cake” from Nothing Was The Same. Specifically, the rapper explained why he was somewhat thrown off by Hov’s “Lyor made millions, Cam made millions” line. It was mainly because he didn’t know whether to be flattered or offended. “I didn’t know how to take it,” Cam’ron hilariously said. “See, JAY is a slick rhymer. You don’t know if he’s giving you props or dissing you.”