Lynae Vanee stepped out of parking lot and into the studio with “The People’s Brief,” her unfiltered news and commentary series on REVOLT. Known for her viral “Parking Lot Pimpin’” videos, Vanee’s fearless voice and brilliant satire earned her a loyal following. Then, that transformed into a platform with even more reach. In this candid conversation with REVOLT, she talks about what inspired the show’s title, how her background shapes her storytelling, and why our time period of history demands deeper conversations. With her signature blend of humor, scholarship, and Southern soul, Lynae is aiming not just to inform — but to unite.

Let's talk about the title, “The People's Brief.” What does that name represent to you? What kind of conversations are you hoping it sparks?

One of my favorite lines from Chance the Rapper is “The people’s champ must be everything the people can’t be.” I’ve always seen myself as a translator — someone who breaks things down for the people. This show is about bringing as many people to the table as possible. I think about Thomas Paine’s “Common Sense,” which explained government to the everyday man — but I’m doing it with an unapologetically Black lens. When I tell our stories, I believe I’m telling everyone’s stories, because we get the worst of it — especially Black women, Black queer folks. Our oppressions are compounded. So, the more I speak our truth, the more universal it becomes.

You’ve been known for keeping it Black and brief in “Parking Lot Pimpin’.” With "The People’s Brief,” you said, “We’re gonna need more time.” What made you want to expand the vision?

Honestly, I don’t know what God’s doing, but He always calls me during chaos. I started in 2020 — one of the wildest years we’ve ever lived through — and here we are again in 2025, facing major political shifts. We need more time to unpack what’s affecting our communities and dividing us. I want to lift the veil — like W.E.B. Du Bois said — and give people the vocabulary and understanding to fight back. Whether it’s knowing your voting power or finding business resources in gentrifying areas, we want folks to breathe easier, see clearer, and feel more empowered.

How do you think “The People’s Brief” shakes up traditional news formats, especially for younger Black audiences who often feel alienated by mainstream news?

We’re focusing on stories that are evergreen — things that matter long-term to our communities. But we’re also flipping the format. Instead of a traditional news show, it’s more like a variety show. Different segments, different blocks, some interactive elements, some cinematic ones — it's a full experience. That blend of entertainment and analysis is something I mastered in the parking lot, and now I get to elevate it. It’s news that feels like us.

One thing people love about your work is your satirical edge. How do you balance being bold and funny while still telling hard truths?

I try to be all of myself, all the time. Especially as a Black woman, we’re often told to suppress emotion. But I let my full humanity in the room. Sometimes that means dark humor, and that humor disarms people. It helps them hear things that might otherwise feel too heavy. I’m intentional about not feeding into despair. I want to offer hope. Like [James] Baldwin said, “To be a Negro in this country and to be relatively conscious is to be in a state of rage almost all of the time.” But I’m careful how much space rage gets. Humor is resistance, and I lean into that.

REVOLT has a “creator-first” philosophy. What has it been like working with a platform that fully invests in your voice?

It’s been amazing — and it’s real. This isn’t surface-level support. Everyone at REVOLT has had my back. I’ve seen comments online like, “What did you have to give up?” or “How much control did you retain?” And the answer is: I gave up nothing. They mean it when they say creator-first. I have all the resources, and my showrunner always says, “Bring me your big ideas.” They support the vision, and that’s not common in this industry.

How involved were you in the creative development and structure of the show?

Very involved. We went through a few iterations to find what felt right for me and the audience. I work closely with my showrunner and senior producers to shape the show. I’m new to writing for TV — especially a 45-minute show — so I’m learning as we go. But they always come to me for the final okay. They help me tell the stories I think are most important, in the best possible way.

You're tackling top headlines each week. How do you decide which stories deserve the spotlight?

“Parking Lot Pimpin’” is where I still cover the hot takes, and from there I think about which stories are most pressing and impactful. For “The People’s Brief,” we’re focused on stories that make our community stronger — that give us knowledge, resources, and clarity on what we’re up against.

You’re also a poet, performer, and scholar with deep roots in Atlanta. How does your background shape your commentary?

It’s Black as hell — and I love it. I’m a Southern girl. I’m from the Bible Belt. My mom’s from Mississippi, my dad’s from North Carolina. I’m barefoot-in-the-grass Black. And I feel like I’m walking on the same ground my ancestors did. That connection fuels everything I do. My love for Black history helps me pay homage through my craft in ways I don’t even fully realize.

You built your platform around Black stories, voices, and truth. What responsibility do you feel comes with that?

First, to know what I’m talking about. Second, to say it in ways our community understands. And third, to hold us accountable when needed. When I speak for the culture, I’m speaking for all of us — across gender, orientation, religion. We have to set aside the things that divide us. The responsibility is to remind us that we’re one people.

How does “The People’s Brief” foster community — not just commentary?

We’re bringing in voices that speak to every part of the community — not just celebrities, but people doing real work. We want to reflect our community in all its fullness. That means fun and games, but also language, ideas, and people that make folks stop scrolling and actually sit at the table together.

What kind of guests and collaborators do you want to focus on?

You’ll definitely see people from the music world — especially Hip Hop — but also politicians and activists. We’re curating a mix of voices that can help broaden the conversation and make it more inclusive and grounded.

What does success look like for “The People’s Brief”?

Success looks like people gathering around to watch. Families, friends, homegirls before Taco Tuesday. Clips being shared in group chats. All the love we saw for “Parking Lot Pimpin’” — but bigger, because the platform is bigger now. I just want people to walk away feeling more informed, more hopeful, and more united.