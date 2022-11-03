Image Image Credit Bravo / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Andy Cohen, NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, and Sheree Whitfield Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” has given us a cast of unforgettable women who shaped the course of reality TV. These ladies have mastered the art of drama, humor, and fierce individuality, making each season more captivating than the last. From the bold, unapologetic energy of NeNe Leakes to the business-minded brilliance of Kandi Burruss, every “housewife” has left her mark in a way that can't be duplicated. Whether it was the unforgettable reads, high-fashion moments, or those shocking, jaw-dropping fights, “RHOA” gave us content that turned into pop culture history.

Beyond the chaos, these women were pioneers in their own right, balancing family, careers, and everything in between while entertaining millions. What made "RHOA" unique was the women who were never afraid to be real, even when it meant being vulnerable, dramatic, or downright messy. They brought us authentic moments that couldn’t be scripted and always kept us watching. The iconic one-liners, feuds, and friendships became the heart of the show. With each season, we learned to love these women for who they were: complex, ambitious, fierce, and always unapologetically themselves.

Here’s a look at the ATL housewives who defined a franchise and built a legacy.

1. NeNe Leakes

NeNe is the ultimate OG queen of the Atlanta franchise, the one who came in swinging and set the tone for every housewife after her. She mastered the art of reading someone into next week, and we were all here for it. She had the one-liners that turned into cultural moments and never let anyone forget who was the HBIC. NeNe was the face of "RHOA" from the jump, and whether you loved or hated her, you always watched.

2. Kandi Burruss

Kandi didn't need to be loud to make her presence felt! Her actions spoke louder than her words. She combined her music legacy with her "RHOA" fame and built a multimillion-dollar empire. The R&B singer/songwriter made business look easy while everyone else was chasing drama. Kandi’s ability to handle messiness with class is unmatched, and she consistently delivered on TV and in her real life. She came to win, and let’s be honest, she did.

3. Porsha Williams

Porsha started out seeming like a naïve housewife, but over time, she turned into one of the most outspoken and successful women on the show. The entrepreneur proved that growth is a process, and watching her find her voice while handling family, career, and activism has been a journey we’ve all loved to see. Whether she was shedding her “dumb blonde” persona or calling out the fakes, Porsha kept us glued to the screen. She’s a powerhouse who knows how to serve us drama without ever looking pressed.

4. Kenya Moore

Kenya didn’t just join "RHOA," she took over. She walked in with a crown and made sure everyone knew it. Drama followed her, but it was always on her terms! Whether it was stirring the pot, reading her castmates like a book, or throwing a party that we would talk about for seasons, Kenya played the game, and wrote the rulebook.

5. Phaedra Parks

Phaedra turned her confessional moments into a personal stage, and we all tuned in for her Southern charm and legendary commentary. She read people in a way that sounded like poetry and made us laugh while delivering some of the most iconic lines in "RHOA" history. Whether she was throwing shade or getting the tea, Phaedra always did it with a dose of class and grace. Her wit and ability to stir the pot with a smile earned her a legendary status.

6. Cynthia Bailey

Cynthia was the calm in the middle of all the chaos, and when she did step in, she made sure it counted. Her elegance and sophistication gave "RHOA" a balance that wasn’t there with the louder personalities, but don’t get it twisted, she knew how to handle the drama. From her classic looks to her unforgettable Lake Bailey gatherings, Cynthia was never afraid to let loose when it was time. She was a symbol of grace, but her loyalty to her friends and her straightforwardness were key to keeping it real.

7. Shereé Whitfield

Shereé walked into "RHOA" like she already knew she was a star, and we all believed it. She gave us She by Shereé, and regardless of its availability to actually shop, we’ll forever be talking about it. Shereé was an original, and her catchphrase, “Who gon’ check me, boo?,” became the anthem of the show. She didn’t need anyone else to validate her. She came ready to bring the drama and the style.

8. Marlo Hampton

Marlo came on the scene with a signature fearlessness and the wit to match. She didn’t need a peach to make waves, since her designer bags and sharp tongue were more than enough to demand attention. She earned her peach and proved that she’s into more than just fashion; She’s got the business savvy and charisma to keep up with the best of them. Marlo brought a level of glamour to the show that we didn’t know we needed, and we couldn’t look away.