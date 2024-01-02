Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tisha Campbell, Martin Lawrence and Tichina Arnold Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center



When it comes to legendary comedic performances, few can match the sheer brilliance of Martin Lawrence on his iconic ’90s sitcom, “Martin.” Also starring as Martin Payne, the NAACP Image Award-winning actor blessed us with a lineup of side characters who add their own brand of chaos to the show. With over-the-top personalities and iconic catchphrases, Lawrence’s transformations into different personas are pure magic. If you grew up watching the series, you know these characters are part of what made the show one of the funniest of all time.

REVOLT ranked all the “Martin” characters the comedian portrayed that have us crying laughing every time they hit the screen. Let us get into it!

7. Bob

Bob from marketing is one of the most hilariously over-the-top recurring characters. As an eccentric and highly animated advertising executive, Bob exudes a mix of arrogance and cluelessness, making him both frustrating and entertaining to those around him. With his signature nasally voice and exaggerated mannerisms, he often delivers cringe-worthy attempts at being hip while completely misunderstanding Black culture. His interactions with Martin and the crew highlight his desperate need for validation, often resulting in awkward moments where he tries too hard to fit in.

6. Dragonfly Jones

If there was one character who should never teach martial arts, it is Dragonfly Jones. Always yelling “Silence!” before getting knocked out, Dragonfly walks around like a master, but his fights always end in complete humiliation. A delusional martial artist who truly believes in his own non-existent skills, Dragonfly struts around in a too-tight gi, spending most of his time hustling people for money and refusing to pay his loyal but exasperated student, Kenji. Whether it is due to his raspy voice, overconfidence or complete inability to actually fight, Dragonfly is comedic perfection. His slow-motion kung fu moves and hilarious mispronunciations of basic words make every appearance legendary.

5. Roscoe

Roscoe is the little bada** kid with a runny nose, smart mouth and absolutely zero respect for adults. With his signature oversized hat and permanently drippy nose, Roscoe is always hustling Martin and his friends, demanding money or stirring up trouble. His quick clapbacks and ability to roast grown folks with zero hesitation gave him that peak Twitter-level humor before the social media platform was even a thing. Despite his small stature, Roscoe has an oversized ego and is not afraid to go toe-to-toe with Martin, Gina or Pam in verbal battles. Every time he shows up, you know chaos is about to ensue.

4. Otis

If you ever need security, Otis is not the guy to call. This elderly, out-of-shape security guard has no business in law enforcement, yet he takes his job way too seriously. With his pants pulled up to his chest, a crooked badge and a whistle he never hesitates to blow, Otis believes he is the law — even though he can barely walk straight. His slow, exaggerated movements and raspy voice make every scene he is in hilarious, especially when he tries (and fails) to be intimidating. Otis is the perfect parody of every overzealous rent-a-cop, and his commitment to his “duty” makes him one of the best characters Lawrence ever played.

3. Mama Payne

Nobody is more dramatic than Mama Payne! Martin’s overbearing, church-going and highly opinionated mother was always on team Martin — no matter how wrong he is. Dressed in a floral muumuu with a wig that defied logic, Mama Payne never hesitates to put Gina in her place, calling her everything but a child of God. Her exaggerated facial expressions make her one of Lawrence’s most entertaining alter egos. Whether she is fake crying to guilt-trip Martin or shuffling around the apartment and throwing shade, Mama Payne is sitcom gold.

2. Jerome

“Jerome’s in the house!” If you hear that phrase, you know you are about to witness comedy history. The ultimate old-school player, Jerome is a walking relic from the 1970s — complete with a loud suit, gold tooth and some of the smoothest, yet most ridiculous, pickup lines of all time. Jerome thinks he is the flyest guy in the room, even though he is the exact opposite. His wild dance moves and the way he constantly hits on Pam made him a fan favorite in the ’90s. No matter how outrageous he is, you have to respect his confidence.

1. Sheneneh Jenkins

And coming in the top spot — Sheneneh Jenkins. One of the most beloved characters on “Martin,” Sheneneh is bold, loud, unapologetically herself, and always flaunting her style and confidence in every scene. She runs her salon like a boss, keeping folks in check and ensuring her presence is unforgettable. With her long, dramatic nails, neon outfits and signature blonde wig, she is always ready to start drama. Whether she is beefing with Gina, roasting Pam or flaunting her self-proclaimed beauty, Sheneneh steals every scene. Her hilarious hallway run-ins with the rest of the tenants lead to some of the show's funniest moments, and her sharp-tongue timing and exaggerated attitude made her one of the most quoted characters from “Martin.” To this day, Sheneneh remains one of the funniest and most iconic alter egos ever created in television history.