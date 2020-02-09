Image Image Credit Brooks Kraft/Contributor via Getty Images, Photo Researchers/Contributor via Getty Images, and Jeff Hutchens/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Barack Obama, Shirley Chisholm, and John Lewis Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Given the often-dark history of the United States, African Americans have had to work triple-time to bring justice and equality to their communities and minorities as a whole. Black politicians have a long history of breaking barriers and paving the way for future generations, and their achievements in doing so have been monumental — especially in a country where systemic racism and discrimination have long hindered the progress of people of color.

One of the most significant figures in this regard is Shirley Chisholm, who became the first Black woman in the United States Congress. Known for her fierce advocacy for minority rights, she famously declared she was "unbought and unbossed," a testament to her independence and commitment to justice. Later in her career, she broke another barrier by becoming the first Black person to seek a major party’s nomination for president of the United States.

Another pivotal figure is Barack Obama, who made history by becoming the first Black president of the United States. His time in office was marked by major achievements, including the Affordable Care Act, and he remains a globally respected leader. More recently, Kamala Harris broke ground as the first Black woman, and the first woman of South Asian descent, to be elected vice president of the United States. She is now looking to become head of state, which would create an entirely new milestone for those that she represents.

Check out 25 examples of pivotal Black leaders, all of whom have both broken through the barriers of race and gender and made lasting impacts on the policies and direction of the U.S. Their achievements serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of representation and the ongoing struggle for equality in American society.

1. Shirley Chisholm

Shirley Chisholm made history as the first Black woman elected to the United States Congress. Representing New York's 12th congressional district for seven terms, she further broke barriers as the first Black candidate to seek a major party's nomination for U.S. president and the first woman to run for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination. Throughout her career, Chisholm was a staunch advocate for economic, social, and political justice, and a strong supporter of Black civil rights and women's rights.

Born in Brooklyn but spending part of her childhood in Barbados, she excelled academically and began her career in early childhood education before entering politics. After serving in the New York State Assembly, she rose to prominence in Congress, focusing on programs for the poor and achieving party leadership. Following her retirement from Congress, Chisholm continued her activism and taught at Mount Holyoke College. Her legacy was honored posthumously with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

2. Thurgood Marshall

Thurgood Marshall became the first Black associate justice of the United States Supreme Court. Before his judicial appointment, Marshall was a prominent civil rights attorney who led the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, winning 29 of 32 cases he argued before the Supreme Court. His most famous victory was the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case, which declared racial segregation in public schools unconstitutional.

As a Supreme Court Justice, Marshall was known for his liberal views and his pragmatic jurisprudence, often finding himself in dissent as the court grew more conservative. He was a strong advocate for civil rights, opposed the death penalty, and supported a broad interpretation of constitutional protections. Marshall's legacy as a "social engineer" who fought for equality and justice continues to influence American law and society.

3. Stacey Abrams

Stacey Abrams served in the Georgia House of Representatives, including as minority leader. Abrams gained national attention as the Democratic nominee for Georgia governor, becoming the first African American female major-party gubernatorial nominee in the United States. Although she narrowly lost to Republican Brian Kemp, she refused to concede, citing concerns about voter suppression. She founded Fair Fight Action to address that very issue, and her efforts have been credited with increasing voter turnout in Georgia. Abrams ran again for governor but lost to Kemp by a larger margin. Beyond politics, she is an accomplished author of both fiction and nonfiction books, including New York Times bestsellers, and has written under the pen name Selena Montgomery.

4. Andrew Jackson Young Jr.

Andrew Jackson Young Jr. made significant contributions as a civil rights activist, politician, and diplomat. His career began in the ministry and evolved to include leadership roles in the civil rights movement, where he worked closely with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Young later entered politics, becoming one of the first African Americans elected to Congress from the south since Reconstruction. He served as a U.S. congressman from Georgia, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and mayor of Atlanta. Throughout his career and post-political life, Young has remained dedicated to public policy and social justice causes, founding and participating in various organizations focused on these issues.

5. Barbara Jordan

Barbara Jordan broke numerous barriers and became the first African American elected to the Texas Senate after Reconstruction and one of the first southern African American women elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. Jordan gained national prominence for her eloquent opening statement during the Nixon impeachment hearings and made history as the first African American and first woman to deliver a keynote address at a Democratic National Convention. Her career was marked by numerous achievements and honors, including receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Jordan's legacy extends beyond her political career, encompassing her work in education and immigration reform, and she was honored as the first African American woman to be buried in the Texas State Cemetery.

6. Eva Clayton

Eva Clayton, born Eva McPherson, made history by becoming the first African American to represent the land of the Tar Heels in the United States House of Representatives since George Henry White, who held his post during the Jim Crow era. Her impact extended beyond national politics when she was appointed as the assistant director-general of the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), headquartered in Rome. This appointment underscored her expertise and influence in the areas of agriculture and food security on an international scale.

7. Barack Obama

Barack Obama made history as the first African American president of the United States. A member of the Democratic Party, Obama’s journey in politics began as a state senator in Illinois, followed by a term as a U.S. senator. He gained national prominence by defeating Hillary Clinton in the Democratic primary and later winning the presidency alongside running mate Joe Biden. During his presidency, Obama addressed the financial crisis, passed significant health care reform, and ordered the mission that killed Osama bin Laden. Once re-elected, he continued to focus on climate change, LGBTQIA+ rights, and international diplomacy. Since leaving office, Obama remained influential in politics and has authored several books.

8. Raphael Warnock

Baptist pastor and politician Raphael Warnock served as the junior U.S. senator from Georgia. The Democrat has also been the senior pastor at Atlanta's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. Warnock first gained political prominence as an advocate for Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act. He ran for the U.S. Senate in a special election, defeating Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler in a runoff and making history as the first African American to represent Georgia in the Senate (as well as the first from the Deep South since Reconstruction). He was reelected to a full term, defeating Republican nominee Herschel Walker.

9. Jesse Jackson Sr.

Jesse Jackson exerted massive influence as a renowned civil rights activist, politician, and Baptist minister. A protégé of Martin Luther King, Jr., Jackson has been a key figure in the civil rights movement for several decades. He founded the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition and extended his activism internationally, becoming a critic of the Reagan administration. Jackson ran for the Democratic presidential nomination twice and finished as a significant contender. He served as a shadow senator for the District of Columbia and later became a supporter of President Bill Clinton.

10. Cori Bush

Cori Bush made waves as the U.S. representative for Missouri's 1st Congressional District. A Democrat, nurse, pastor, and Black Lives Matter activist, Bush made history as the first African American woman from Missouri in the U.S. House of Representatives after defeating long-time incumbent Lacy Clay. As a member of the progressive "Squad," Bush has been a notable figure in Congress and was featured in the Netflix documentary Knock Down The House. However, her political career faced a setback when she lost the Democratic nomination for her seat to Wesley Bell, following significant spending by pro-Israel lobbying groups to defeat her.

11. John Conyers Jr.

John Conyers Jr. was a Democratic U.S. representative who became the longest-serving African American member of Congress in history. A Korean War veteran and civil rights activist, Conyers co-founded the Congressional Black Caucus and was known for his progressive stance on issues such as healthcare reform and racial justice. He sponsored legislation to establish Martin Luther King, Jr., Day and introduced the first bill supporting reparations for descendants of African American slaves. Conyers held influential positions, including chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and dean of the House of Representatives. Despite his long and impactful career, Conyers' legacy was tarnished when he resigned from Congress over sexual harassment allegations and claims of misusing taxpayer funds to settle a harassment claim.

12. Carol Moseley Braun

Carol Moseley Braun was the first African American woman elected to the U.S. Senate as a representative of Illinois. Her political career included service in the Illinois House of Representatives and as Cook County Recorder of Deeds before her groundbreaking Senate victory. After her Senate term, Moseley Braun served as the U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa. She later pursued higher office, running briefly for the Democratic presidential nomination and for Chicago mayor. Throughout her career, Moseley Braun broke several barriers, including being the first African American U.S. senator from the Democratic Party and the first woman to defeat an incumbent U.S. senator in a major party primary. President Joe Biden later nominated her to chair the board of directors for the United States African Development Foundation.

13. Hiram Rhoades Revels

Hiram Rhodes Revels was a pioneering politician, minister, and educator who made history as the first Black person to serve in the U.S. Congress. Born a free man in North Carolina, Revels became a Republican and was elected by the Mississippi legislature to the U.S. senate during the Reconstruction era. His diverse career included organizing regiments of the United States Colored Troops and serving as a chaplain during the Civil War. After his brief but significant tenure in the Senate, Revels became the first president of Alcorn Agricultural and Mechanical College (now Alcorn State University), an HBCU.

14. Cardiss Collins

Cardiss Collins was a groundbreaking African American politician who served in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Illinois as a member of the Democratic Party. Her political career began unexpectedly when she was elected to Congress in a special election to replace her late husband, George Collins, who had died in a plane crash shortly after winning re-election. Collins made history as the fourth African American woman in Congress and the first to represent the Midwest. Prior to her political career, she worked as an accountant in the state government.

15. Katie Hall

Katie Hall, hailing from Gary, Indiana, broke barriers as the first Black woman from her state elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. Her most significant achievement in Congress was successfully sponsoring and leading efforts to establish Martin Luther King, Jr., Day as a federal holiday. Hall's political career included service in the Indiana state legislature before her election to Congress. After losing her re-election bid to Peter Visclosky, she served as Gary's city clerk. However, her career ended controversially when she resigned from the position after pleading guilty to mail fraud, resulting in house arrest and probation.

16. L. Douglas Wilder

Lawrence Douglas Wilder became the first African American to be elected governor of a U.S. state, serving as the 66th governor of Virginia. His political career began in the Virginia Senate, followed by his election as Lieutenant Governor, becoming the first Black citizen to hold statewide office in the commonwealth state. He also briefly pursued presidential ambitions and later served as the first directly elected mayor of Richmond. After leaving office, Wilder continued his public service as a professor at Virginia Commonwealth University and founded the United States National Slavery Museum.

17. Carrie Meek

Carrie Meek was the first Black person to represent Florida in the U.S. Congress since the Reconstruction era. Her political career spanned over two decades, beginning in the Florida House of Representatives, continuing in the Florida Senate, and culminating in her service as a U.S. representative for Florida's 17th congressional district. As a Democrat, Meek was known for her advocacy for the poor and minority groups. After her retirement from politics, she established the Carrie Meek Foundation, further extending her legacy of public service and community support.

18. Ayanna Pressley

Ayanna Pressley rose to prominence as the U.S. representative for Massachusetts's 7th congressional district. Her political career began on the Boston City Council, where she served as an at-large member and became the first Black woman elected to that body. Pressley made history again by defeating a long-term incumbent in the Democratic primary and became the first Black woman elected to Congress from Massachusetts. As a member of Congress, Pressley is known for her progressive stance and is part of "The Squad," a group of like-minded representatives. She’s also become a powerful role model for those affected by alopecia.

19. Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris made headlines as the 49th vice president of the United States alongside President Joe Biden. She is the first female, African American, and Asian American vice president in U.S. history. Previously, she served as a U.S. senator from California and as California's attorney general. Additionally, Harris made headlines as the Democratic Party's nominee for president following President Biden's decision not to run. Throughout her career, she has been a strong advocate for gun control, healthcare reform, and other progressive causes.

20. Jasmine Crockett

Jasmine Crockett became the U.S. representative for Texas's 30th congressional district and is a member of the Democratic Party. She previously represented the 100th district in the Texas House of Representatives. Crockett has been vocal on key issues, including voting against the Fiscal Responsibility Act, supporting military aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, and criticizing Republican actions during President Biden's impeachment hearings. She is known for her sharp rhetoric, including a memorable remark comparing former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents to a bathroom storage incident.

21. Colin Powell

Colin Powell was a politician, statesman, diplomat, and U.S. Army officer who served as the 65th U.S. Secretary of State, becoming the first Black person to hold that position. He also served as National Security Advisor and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, overseeing major military operations such as the invasion of Panama and Operation Desert Storm. Born in New York City to Jamaican immigrant parents, Powell rose through the military ranks to become a four-star general. He formulated the Powell Doctrine, advocating for the use of overwhelming force only when national interests are at stake. Powell wrote two books, received numerous military and civilian awards, and remained a prominent public figure until his death from COVID-19 complications.

22. Yvonne Brathwaite Burke

Yvonne Brathwaite Burke, a politician and lawyer from California, is largely known for being the first African American woman to represent the West Coast in Congress. She also served on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, holding the position of chair four times. Burke became the first member of Congress to give birth while in office and was granted maternity leave by the Speaker of the House. She was later appointed by former President Obama to serve on Amtrak’s Board of Directors.

23. Joseph Rainey

Joseph Rainey was the first Black person to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives and the second to serve in Congress. Born in South Carolina, Rainey was a barber by trade but became politically active after the Civil War. After taking his post in Congress, he served multiple terms and became a prominent advocate for civil rights and economic development in the post-Reconstruction south. Rainey also became the first African American to preside over the House of Representatives. After leaving Congress, he worked in the Treasury Department and later in banking before retiring.

24. John Lewis

John Lewis served as the U.S. representative for Georgia's 5th congressional district until his passing. A key figure in the civil rights movement and frequent associate of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., he participated in the Nashville sit-ins and Freedom Rides and was chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. He helped organize the March on Washington and led the Selma to Montgomery marches, where he was brutally attacked by state troopers on "Bloody Sunday." A Democrat, Lewis served 17 terms in Congress, becoming a senior leader and receiving numerous honors, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom and a voting rights bill named after him. Lewis was the epitome of “good trouble.”

25. Hakeem Jeffries

Hakeem Jeffries made waves as House minority leader and leader of the House Democratic Caucus. He has represented New York's 8th congressional district and previously served in the New York State Assembly. Born and raised in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, Jeffries attended New York University Law School, graduating with honors before becoming a corporate lawyer. In Congress, he chaired the House Democratic Caucus and became the first African American to lead a party in either chamber of Congress when he succeeded Nancy Pelosi.