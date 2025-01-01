Image Image Credit Carlos Barquero / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Black women at park Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Travel isn’t just for the rich, retired, or ridiculously lucky. With some planning, a little hustle, and the right kind of inspo, seeing the world is way more doable than people think. Switching up your surroundings can change everything from your mindset to your mood, whether it’s a flight across the ocean or a weekend trip to a few cities over.

Black travelers have always been out here, but now more than ever, we’ve got people showing us how it’s done. Creators who are making it work on their own terms — budget travel, solo travel, luxury escapes, group trips, prepaid travel, all of it. Instead of just dropping destination pics, they’re putting people on to deals, sharing which spots are worth it (and which aren’t), and keeping it real about what it’s like moving through the world as a Black woman.

If you’ve been waiting for the “right time” to travel or think you can’t afford it, think again. These creators will help you map it out, save smart, and start exploring regardless of whatever your budget looks like. Here are eight travel creators you need to know to get you outside of your city.

1. Khloe Summer

Khloe Summer is your go-to girl for Black girl luxury, aesthetics, and soft-life energy done right. Her travel content is a masterclass in enjoying the finer things while staying authentic and down to earth. From five-star stays to scenic beach moments, everything she posts is curated and relatable. She doesn’t just show you where to go — she shows you how to show up.

2. Sumari Barnes

California-born and now posted in D.C. (until her next flight), Sumari knows how to keep you ahead of the game when it comes to travel planning. She breaks down the best times to visit different spots, drops itinerary must-haves, and makes travel feel approachable. Her content is equal parts cute and useful, with no fluff. If your Notes app is full of half-finished trip ideas, she’ll help you lock it all in.

3. Hey Ciara

Ciara took over 80 solo trips in just a few years, and she’s not slowing down. If you’re curious about traveling alone but unsure where to start, she’s your guide, your internet friend, and your test-run all in one. She talks honestly about safety, mindset, and how to actually enjoy your own company while exploring the world. Following her feels like getting the play-by-play from someone who's been there, done that, and is rooting for you to do it too.

4. Marissa Daily

Marissa left her 9-to-5 to chase a life built on travel — and it’s paying off. Her content is full of quick travel guides, honest advice, and a whole lot of energy. She makes the “quit your job” story feel less like a fantasy and more like a blueprint (if you're bold enough). Whether she’s on a solo trip or hosting group travel experiences, you’ll want to see where she’s going next.

5. Alexa Moore

Alexa, aka Lil Ms. Awkward, is out here tasting, trying, and traveling — and telling you all about it. Her content is raw in the best way: food reviews, bucket list adventures, and real talk about each place she visits. She’s not trying to sell you a dream; she’s giving you the receipts. If you want vibes and value, she’s the one.

6. Laolu Banjo

Laolu is here to show you that bougie doesn’t have to mean boring. Her travel style screams luxury, but it’s done with flavor and personality. Whether she’s sipping cocktails at rooftop lounges or styling vacation fits that belong in a magazine, she’s making sure Black girls feel seen in elite spaces. Come for the views, stay for the fashion.

7. Jessica Ufuoma

Jessica is the plug when it comes to planning a trip — start to finish, without missing a detail. She gives you the hotels, the prices, the food spots, and the real about what’s worth your time. No guessing, no fluff — just the info you actually need to move smart. Her travel guides feel like your savvy friend handing you the cheat code before you even start packing.

8. Glamazontay

This It Girl’s feed is a fun mixture of luxury travel, fashion, beauty, home decor, and more. She hosts group trips, shares her itineraries, and gives her recommendations for destinations all over the world. Tay is all about having fun and enjoying life, and she encourages all of her followers to get out there and do the same — ideally internationally, of course.