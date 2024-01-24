Image Image Credit Jennifer Udechukwu Image Alt Jennifer Udechukwu Image Size landscape-medium Image Position bottom

Jennifer Udechukwu had just $800 to her name when she drove across the country without a clear destination or place to call home. Fast forward to today, she has established herself as a celebrated celebrity stylist and independent designer who is known for her impeccable taste and transformative fashion sense. In fact, the self-made professional has worked with stars ranging from Kelly Rowland to Victoria Monét.

While her story sounds like something out of a movie, it’s a testament to focus and faith. In this exclusive interview, Udechukwu tells REVOLT how she made her dreams come true — and how others can, too.

Originally from Maplewood, New Jersey, Udechukwu always had a love for fashion, but pursuing it as a career was not initially encouraged in her traditional Nigerian household. “I wanted to pursue design because I knew how to sew, but I didn’t have much support. My mom suggested I be [an] undecided [major] at first, so I did that for a year before fully committing to fashion merchandising.”

Udechukwu attended the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, receiving her bachelor’s degree in human ecology, concentrating in fashion merchandising and a minor in business. From her studies, she developed a deep understanding of how consumer behavior influences fashion trends. “What sells in California might not sell in Texas or Utah,” she explained. This knowledge became instrumental when she finally stepped into the world of styling.

After college, she remained in Maryland for a few years, working outside of fashion. “I was comfortable, but I wasn’t living my dream,” she admitted. So, in 2017, she packed up her life, drove across the country with her sister and two dogs and set her sights on Los Angeles, determined to carve a space for herself in the industry.

Breaking into the industry

Her first night in LA was rough — her supposed roommate ghosted her, leaving her homeless. “I almost drove back, but my sister convinced me to stay.” That decision changed everything. The very next day, she landed an internship.

Determined to make it, she juggled multiple internships and part-time jobs. Her perseverance led her to Kollin Carter, Cardi B’s stylist. She interned with the fashion editor and stylist, absorbing everything she could from him. “The way this industry works, someone’s always looking for an intern. One person recommends you, then another. That’s how I kept getting work.” Through assisting Carter, Udechukwu was a part of some of Cardi B’s most iconic career moments, from the rapper’s appearance at the 2019 Met Gala and 2020 Grammy Awards to her record breaking “WAP” music video featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Udechukwu even helped style Normani for the iconic visual, too.

The fashionista also leveraged her sewing skills to get more opportunities. “Someone said, ‘Oh, you could do tailoring. There’s always a tailor needed on set.’ That led to making an outfit for a Whitney Houston [TV series].” Udechukwu recreated Houston’s iconic looks on actress Gabrielle Dennis for BET’s “The Bobby Brown Story.” She continued to apply advice and keep her head down, hustling for every opportunity.

The designer worked with Carter from 2018 to 2021. “When you're working with someone at that level, it’s nonstop. We were always on call, traveling back-to-back. But that experience prepared me for everything I’m doing now,” she shared.

The leap of faith

Leaving Carter’s team was a pivotal moment for her. “I knew it was time. People were already reaching out, but I was too busy to take them on. When I finally left, I had no clients lined up — I just took a leap of faith.”

Days later, she got a call from Rowland’s team. “They told me they’d already spoken to Kollin, and he was happy for me. That meant everything.” For Udechukwu, working with Rowland was surreal: “I looked up to her as a child — styling her was a dream.” One of her proudest moments was styling the former Destiny's Child member in an orange knitted Georges Hobeika dress that went viral. “That was when I realized, ‘Oh, I’m actually really good at this.’”

Since then, Udechukwu has styled some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Monét, Yvonne Orji, Chloe x Halle, Nikki Beharie and Kalii. She was also behind the custom looks for Usher’s 2024 BET Awards tribute.

Some of her most well-known work arguably includes Chloe Bailey for the 2022 BET Awards and Monét’s performance at the 2024 BET Awards — two defining moments in her career. “I love how [Monét] advocated for dancers … she means that wholeheartedly,” Udechukwu shared. Along with designing the jeans herself, the stylist decided to crystallize each pair by hand, one rhinestone at a time, so that everyone had custom looks, not just Monét. Udechukwu was also responsible for the futuristic catsuits in the JAGUAR creator’s “Alright” music video.

Beyond the glamour

Despite her success, Udechukwu struggled with trusting people. “I did everything myself for a long time. I had a hard time because I was being overstepped and disrespected, especially as a Black woman in a male-dominated industry.”

Her team-building journey was marked by both successes and challenges, including encounters with opportunistic individuals who could have jeopardized her efforts. But she pushed through. “Now, I truly love my team. It took time, but I realized I couldn’t do everything alone.”

The fashion industry isn’t all glitz and glam. Managing someone’s image is no small task, and it takes a toll both physically and mentally. “People see the Instagram version of styling — red carpets, beautiful clothes — but it’s exhausting. I’ve worked so hard that I physically got sick,” Udechukwu explained. “You’re really in charge of someone’s image to the entire world. So, it’s physically straining … but it also can be mentally straining because you want to do right by them.” And if her Instagram is anything to go by, Udechukwu has yet to miss the mark.

She recalled a last-minute disaster on set for Cardi B’s cameo in Offset’s “Clout” music video: “[Her] outfit ripped minutes before the shoot … I had to use latex glue and a scrap piece to fix it. The repair held for the whole video.” And that’s the kind of quick thinking under pressure that can make or break a career.

Her Nigerian roots and personal design ventures

Udechukwu’s Nigerian heritage plays a huge role in her work. “I’m a proud Nigerian American from the Igbo tribe. My culture inspires me.” This is reflected in her own brand, Amarachi Designs, which she started in college. In fact, her future plans include expanding that. “Design was always my first love. In college, I sold pieces out of my dorm. I want to get back to that.” She also champions emerging designers, including VICANTE — the Nigerian brand behind Naomi Campbell’s stunning looks.

Haute couture may be aspirational, but practical style is a necessity. Udechukwu offers a curated approach to accessible fashion, recommending retailers such as FWRD, Mytheresa, The Frankie Shop, eBay (for vintage clothes) and REVOLVE. These options provide a balance of quality and affordability, representing a viable alternative to both high-end designer labels and the often-ephemeral nature of fast fashion. It's a considered approach to building a stylish wardrobe without excessive expenditure.

Her journey — from interning and crashing in Airbnbs to styling A-listers — is proof that resilience and vision pay off. “At the end of the day, when I see my client on the red carpet looking stunning, it makes all the hard work worth it.” That’s the case during fashion month and beyond.