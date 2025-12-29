Image Image Credit Getty Image Alt A’ja Wilson, iShowSpeed, Cynthia Erivo, and Deante Kyle Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The annual REVOLT Power List is our way of honoring the trailblazers who shape culture with undeniable impact. It celebrates the vision, discipline, and leadership that move communities forward and those who’ve set new standards for what excellence looks like across industries.

From Kendrick Lamar owning the Super Bowl halftime stage to REVOLT’s very own Detavio Samuels shifting the media landscape and Coco Gauff adding a French Open title to her résumé, mastery and innovation showed up in every lane you can name.

The 2025 REVOLT Power List gives flowers to the dreamers, innovators, and forward-thinkers of the year. We remain dedicated to spotlighting voices that lead with purpose and will continue amplifying the work that deserves to be recognized.

In no particular order, check out our honorees across music, sports, TV and film, social justice, business, and more. Plus, get the rundown on what set these visionaries apart from the rest in 2025.

Music

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny spent 2025 turning cultural nostalgia into a full-on movement. Early in the year, he released DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, a project built around Puerto Rico’s history. Similar to 2022’s Un Verano Sin Ti, DtMF incorporated a variety of elements, including plena, jíbaro, and salsa. Once again, Benito took his own sound and made it a worldwide pop phenomenon.

He kept the momentum rolling with “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí,” a summer residency at San Juan’s Coliseo de Puerto Rico. The run started in July and grew into a month-plus celebration of home, with new dates added as the shows sold out. Bad Bunny framed his Puerto Rico residency as a reversal of the usual blueprint -- fans came to the island, but locals were prioritized. It doubled as a cultural pride move and a protest against the exploitation of his home. Additionally, various reports confirmed that “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí” generated hundreds of millions of dollars for Puerto Rico’s economy.

Before the year was out, the NFL tapped him as the headliner for the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show. That booking made the point plain: Bad Bunny can move albums, tickets and culture, all while keeping his island at the center of the story.

Beyoncé

For Beyoncé, every power move in 2025 more than paid off, with massive amounts of critical and commercial success. COWBOY CARTER won Album of the Year and Best Country Album, a historic career first that had the Beyhive rejoicing in droves.

Then came the “COWBOY CARTER Tour,” which pulled in well over $400 million across 32 shows and boasted 1.6 million tickets sold. Along the way, she kept setting venue-level marks, including a five-night run at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium that was reportedly the biggest engagement ever at the site, with $55.7 million grossed and over 217,000 tickets moved.

What made the year hit harder was the way she carried the album’s mission into the live show. It felt like a stadium-sized argument for Black roots in country music, built with big production, deep cuts, and a crowd that knew every run. In several of the lucky cities where she performed, Beyonce’s show boosted the local economy. Houston, alone, saw over $50 million in spending during her hometown shows.

By year’s end, Beyoncé had both the trophies and the numbers. She had also been declared a billionaire by Forbes, becoming the fifth musician to cross that mark. That combination is exactly why she stays on top of the Power List conversation.

Shout out to Billionaire Bey.

Cardi B

Cardi B’s 2025 was built on timing, spectacle, and a rollout that was loud and proud without losing focus. She kicked off the era with “Outside,” her first solo single in over a year, and positioned it as the spark for a long-awaited full-length return.

AM I THE DRAMA? was then released in September via Atlantic. The project came packed at 23 tracks and leaned into the kind of big, quotable moments that kept Cardi at the center of rap conversation. The excitement and attention translated into chart power. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with about 200,000 album-equivalent units, giving her a second chart-topper and reminding the industry how quickly the multihyphenate can sell in her first week.

Cardi capped the year by extending the moment, announcing her “Little Miss Drama Tour.” Lucky fans in the Middle East got a taste of the forthcoming run via her electrifying set at 2025’s Soundstorm Festival. We can’t wait for the next Cardi moment.

Clipse

Clipse made 2025 feel like a reunion worth waiting for. Pusha T and Malice returned with Let God Sort ’Em Out, their first album together in over a decade, with Pharrell Williams handling all production.

The comeback debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and earned the kind of critical acclaim that follows a legacy act returning with purpose. The rollout sparked fresh interest in their catalog, with listeners revisiting the duo’s classic records while debating where the new album sits in their story.

A wealth of tour dates and festival looks gave them a chance to put their chemistry in front of crowds again, and the verses hit more than ever. LGSEO is a powerful body of work that will stand the test of time, reminding more gimmick-centered artists how Clipse earned respect across generations with pure talent and strategic rollouts.

Their formula holds up -- the writing is sharp and the partnership is locked. No ageism in rap over here.

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 ran on dominance, from awards-season validation to stadium-level spectacle. He entered the year with “Not Like Us” still ringing, then took home two of the Grammys’ biggest honors, winning both Record of the Year and Song of the Year for the track.

The biggest stage followed soon after. Lamar headlined the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, a moment announced months in advance that placed him in a lineage of artists trusted to steer the broadcast centerpiece. He delivered a tightly curated set that pulled from across his catalog and centered the record that had already become a national chant (to the dismay of a certain Canadian peer). It was proof that his artistry scales up without losing edge, and that he can command a mainstream audience while keeping his choices authentic.

Then came the road work. Kendrick teamed with SZA for the “Grand National Tour,” linking rap’s most respected pen with one of R&B’s biggest voices for a must-see run. He also returned to the Nickerson Gardens Housing Projects for TDE’s annual Christmas celebration. In a year packed with noise, Kendrick still felt like the loudest signal.

Leon Thomas

Leon Thomas took a real leap in 2025, turning steady momentum into a breakthrough year people could not ignore. At the BET Awards, he won Best New Artist, a major co-sign that reflected how quickly his name was rising.

He added to that recognition with the deluxe edition of his critically acclaimed MUTT LP (aptly titled HEEL) and a serious touring grind, which kicked off this fall and continues well into 2026. With stops mapped out across major cities and rising R&B singer Ambré joining as support, the trek frames him as an artist ready for bigger rooms, longer runs, and a wider fanbase.

The headline here is growth. Thomas built a lane through vocal control, songwriting instincts, and a modern sense of groove, then spent 2025 scaling that momentum.

Tyler, The Creator

Tyler, The Creator stayed restless in 2025, keeping his momentum up with new music and a touring machine that powered his rollout. In July, he surprise-released Don’t Tap the Glass, continuing his love for dropping highly intentional projects that are also exciting.

On the live side, the “CHROMAKOPIA Tour” stretched his presence across arenas and reinforced him as a true headliner who can move tickets internationally -- on artistry alone. The run underlined how Tyler’s audience has grown with him, following the mood shifts, the fashion cues, and the world-building that comes with each era.

And let’s not forget his feature game. In addition to producing Maxo Kream’s “Cracc at 15” and stealing the show on Clipse’s “P.O.V.,” he joined Doechii on “Get Right.”

Doechii

Doechii entered the year with 2024’s Alligator Bites Never Heal already in heavy rotation and, thanks to that project, won Best Rap Album at this year’s Grammys.

She backed it up with momentum on the charts and on the road. “Anxiety” surged to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 after its official release, peaking at No. 9 and becoming her first Top 10 hit on the chart. She kept fans close with the “Live From The Swamp Tour,” bringing her world to the stage with a format built on intimacy, sharp pacing, and the kind of personality that really hits when experienced live.

By year’s end, the picture was clear: Doechii garnered major awards, chart success, and an audience that is ready for her next big move.

Cadillac Chronicles

“Cadillac Chronicles” turned a simple idea into one of 2025’s most visible performance platforms. Built around a vintage Cadillac Eldorado cruising through Atlanta, the series created a moving stage where artists could perform and talk in a setting that feels spontaneous and personal.

The format hit because it is stripped down. No arena lights, no long intro -- just a front seat, a beat, and artists who are poised to deliver. ABC News highlighted the series as a viral platform that promotes Southern Hip Hop culture, and that credibility showed in how quickly the clips traveled across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

With creator Brian Freeman curating the guest list, the show became a stamp for artists who want to prove they can really perform. Plus, the series’ momentum and visibility grew as it started to feel like part of Atlanta’s modern music documentation.

Sports

A’ja Wilson

A’ja Wilson’s accolades read like a checklist nobody can possibly finish. The Las Vegas Aces superstar won her record fourth WNBA MVP, added Defensive Player of the Year, and closed the season as a champion and Finals MVP -- a sweep described as unprecedented across the WNBA and NBA.

One of the clearest snapshots that placed her in a category all her own? Wilson became the first player in WNBA history to record 30 or more points and 20 or more rebounds in a single game.

The wider world noticed, too. The Associated Press named her its 2025 Female Athlete of the Year, placing her season alongside the biggest achievements in American sports. Wilson did not just collect trophies. She set a new standard for what a complete year looks like and made it look easy.

She also led the league in scoring, which meant opponents had to pick their poison every night. Send extra bodies and she finds the open shooter. Guard her straight up and she will get you in foul trouble or play over the top. TIME noted how her Nike A’One signature shoe moved instantly, another sign that her pull is commercial as well as competitive. Wilson’s season felt like the rare year that will be referenced as shorthand for greatness.

Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts delivered the kind of year that turns a great quarterback season into a legacy. At Super Bowl LIX, he led the Philadelphia Eagles to a championship and earned MVP honors in a 40-22 win that shut down any debate about who owned the night.

The performance was complete. Hurts threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns, added another score on the ground, and kept the offense poised while the Eagles’ defense applied constant pressure. He took what Kansas City gave him, hit the explosive plays when they opened, and kept the game from turning into the kind of scramble that favors the Chiefs.

Super Bowl MVP is already a career stamp, but Hurts’ story is clearly still being written, and we’re excited for what’s to come.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander turned 2025 into a clean sweep of the biggest prizes. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard captured the NBA’s Michael Jordan Trophy as league MVP, then followed it with the Bill Russell Finals MVP after OKC won the championship. In the Finals, he averaged 30.3 points per game, and his season ended with him joining a short list of legends to win MVP, a scoring title, and Finals MVP in the same year.

The Thunder’s season made the story even louder. OKC finished 68-14, then Gilgeous-Alexander picked up the Western Conference Finals MVP before taking the championship with the same steady pressure he brought all year.

The cultural side matched the hardware. Converse rolled out the SHAI 001, the first signature model tied to his name, giving his style-forward brand a product to match the résumé. He also swept major ESPYs recognitions, including Best Athlete in Men’s Sports and Best NBA Player.

When a player wins every round of the argument in the same season, the impact is undebatable.

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff’s 2025 season was a masterclass in finishing. At Roland Garros, she came back from a set down in the French Open final and beat Aryna Sabalenka to win her second Grand Slam singles title, proving she can solve problems in real time on tennis’ biggest stages.

The year also showed how well she thrives in team settings. Early on, Gauff helped push Team USA to a United Cup championship, a run that set a confident tone for the rest of her season. Then, in July, she took home the ESPY for Best Tennis Player, another mainstream stamp that reflects both performance and cultural presence.

Off the court, she kept building a portfolio that sits at the intersection of sport and style. Gauff continued her partnership with Miu Miu, and she was highlighted as the world’s highest-paid female athlete in 2025 by Forbes (a reported $33 million), with earnings driven by both wins and endorsement power.

Angel Reese

In 38 games, Angel Reese became the fastest player in league history to reach 500 career points and 500 career rebounds, a stat line that captures her physicality and feel for the glass.

Her impact also translated off the floor.

McDonald’s tapped Reese for the brand’s first signature meal led by a female athlete. Then she stepped into film. Reese made her feature acting debut in the Netflix thriller A House of Dynamite, expanding her résumé while keeping basketball as the foundation. With records on the stat sheet, a campaign in the drive-thru, credits onscreen, not to mention a viral runway moment at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and a podcast that fans can’t get enough of, 2025 showed the athlete’s range and confirmed that she is building a career with multiple spotlights.

Reese’s power is in the way she makes everything feel like an event. Her rebounding and effort set the tone for her team, and her personality keeps her at the center of conversation even when the calendar moves from games to brand drops and premieres. The milestones and momentum are the marks of incomparable work ethic.

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka’s 2025 season felt like a true reset for the tennis star. At the US Open, she powered her way to the semifinals for the first time since 2020, putting together her deepest major run in years and doing it against elite competition.

The statement win came in the fourth round, when Osaka knocked out Coco Gauff in straight sets, a performance that immediately turned her comeback into the tournament’s main storyline. She followed by beating Karolina Muchova to reach the final four, showing that this was not one hot night.

That New York run fit a broader story of momentum. Earlier in the year, Osaka captured the WTA 125 title in Saint-Malo, her first tournament win since 2021. By the time the lights hit their brightest in Queens, she looked comfortable living there again, and she left the season with the kind of confidence that carries into the next major.

Entertainment (TV/Film)

Ryan Coogler

Ryan Coogler came into this year with an incredible résumé, then raised the bar again with Sinners. As writer and director, he built a film that moved like a crowd-pleaser but hit like a timeless statement. It was bold genre filmmaking with a point of view, the kind that proved you can take big swings and still bring the people with you.

What stood out was how complete the vision felt. Coogler treated the setting, music, tension, and character work like one ecosystem, weaving horror and period piece influences effortlessly. Simply put, it was the film event of the year.

On top of that, he landed a rare Warner Bros. deal that included final cut, first-dollar gross participation, and ownership of the film’s rights reverting to him after 25 years.

By the time year-end lists and award conversations started forming, Sinners was already in the mix. Coogler’s 2025 was about control, clarity, and scale, with the confidence of a filmmaker who knows exactly what he wants the audience to feel and walk away with.

Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington is the definition of prestige, period. Early in the year, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, an honor that frames his legacy beyond any single role. It recognized the full arc: the performances, cultural footprint, and consistency across decades.

Highest 2 Lowest, his latest collaboration with Spike Lee, arrived with serious heat, including a Cannes moment that turned heads when Washington was surprised with an honorary Palme d’Or.

Then he went back to the stage. His return to Broadway as Othello made the year feel even bigger because it connected screen dominance with the roots of the craft. Washington’s 2025 was a master class in staying present in the culture while standing firmly in the canon.

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan spent 2025 reminding everybody how remarkable his range is. In Sinners, he pulled double duty as twin brothers Smoke and Stack, anchoring a story that blended horror, history, and hometown mythology with real emotional weight. The performance was a flex that never felt gimmicky. Jordan made those brothers feel like two separate men carrying two separate kinds of trauma, even when the stakes turned supernatural.

That work helped turn Sinners into one of the year’s loudest big screen moments. It hit with audiences, hit with critics, and held its own as a film people talked about and dissected long after they left the theater. Jordan was the reason this film worked -- his performance drove its tone, pacing, and emotional impact from beginning to end.

The REVOLT Power List is about impact, and Jordan arguably delivered the year’s most commanding onscreen performance, with Sinners living at the intersection of star power and masterful craft.

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri excelled as both an award-winning performer and a celebrated director. Even with new projects stacking up, her work on “The Bear” stayed central to the conversation as the series rolled into its next chapter and continued its award-era momentum.

At the same time, Edebiri widened her footprint. Her A24 film, Opus, added another bold credit to her résumé. She continued building a directing profile, including the music video for Clairo’s “Terrapin.” The through line is range that feels intentional. She picks projects with edge, humor, and tension, then delivers with precision.

This year, Edebiri showed that her voice can thrive across mediums, and that makes her the perfect REVOLT Power List pick.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo stayed in full command of 2025 by balancing blockbuster visibility with the kind of acting challenge that separates the average from the elite.

With the Wicked era still on the tips of fans’ tongues and amid sky-high anticipation as its sequel approached, she pulled off a completely different kind of flex in “Poker Face.” In one of the season’s most talked-about episodes, Erivo took on multiple roles while performing quintuple duty. It’s the type of assignment that can feel gimmicky if the actor hasn’t perfected their craft enough to build distinct rhythms and personalities for each character. Erivo, however, is an expert at her craft, and the result was perfection.

Versatility is her not-so-secret weapon. Erivo kept showing up in spaces that demand different muscles – including hosting the Tony Awards -- and she made it look effortless. Moreover, the beloved talent remained a pivotal figure in LGBTQ+ advocacy and was given the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at the GLAAD Media Awards. Round that out with Erivo’s history-making Golden Globe nominations for her work in the Wicked films and we’d say very few have had a better 2025 than she has.

KevOnStage

KevOnStage is one of the best examples of how to command independent power in comedy and storytelling. He’s built a dedicated fanbase through touring, hilariously honest content, and community, while quietly scaling the infrastructure behind his celebrity. That balance is what makes him a true media powerhouse.

Onscreen, “Churchy” returned for its second season, giving his audience yet another proof point that his brand of humor translates into long-form series work. Onstage, the “Bald Brothers Tour” (and associated podcast) kept him in motion, showing that the road is still one of the strongest engines for cultural connection and brand building.

Behind the scenes, KevOnStage Studios remained active, and his creative business moves made it clear he is playing the long game. Add in his New York Times Best Seller “Successful Failure” and the year reads like a full stack: Comedy, production, entrepreneurship, and supporters who believe in the movement.

Wunmi Mosaku

Wunmi Mosaku delivered one of the year’s most celebrated supporting performances with her work in Sinners. She played Annie with a steady intensity that never begged for attention yet still pulled the viewer closer. In a film full of momentum, Mosaku brought a calm force that grounded the story and made the emotional stakes feel real.

The recognition followed. Mosaku’s performance became an award season fixture, earning major wins that confirmed what audiences already knew to be true. When a role sticks, it usually comes down to choices that look simple on the surface even though they took surgical precision to execute in the moment. All of Mosaku’s work has that kind of clarity and care, and her natural skill gave Sinners added depth.

Mosaku’s 2025 was undeniable. She took an already high-profile project and left her signature on it, which can be terribly difficult to do. That, my friends, is power.

Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry kept his long-running TV universe active while also feeding his audience’s appetite for big, communal movie nights. “Sistas” was a continuous part of the weekly conversation, “Zatima” continued building its fanbase, and his pipeline never slowed.

The media maven also expanded his footprint with new and returning projects. “Beauty in Black” stayed hot enough to earn a quick renewal, and “Divorced Sistas” arrived as another chapter in the world he has built for viewers who want drama with drive. On the film side, Perry kept a beloved franchise alive with Madea’s Destination Wedding, proving the character can still pull a crowd. He also teamed up with Taraji P. Henson for the incredibly emotional Straw, Tyler Lepley and Serayah for the romantic Ruth & Boaz, Shannon Thornton and Tosin Morohunfola for the holiday offering Finding Joy, and so much more.

Even with all of that in motion, he kept adding to his output. News of Why Did I Get Married Again? entering production signaled that Perry is still thinking in legacy runs, not quick laps. Most admirably, while the gifted director cements his own name in history, he continues to support beloved legacy talents, newcomers in the entertainment business, and Black creators as a whole.

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer stands as a firm reminder that charisma is a skill, and she has it in abundance. She took that energy to the box office with One of Them Days, her buddy comedy alongside SZA that hit audiences as a real crowd-pleaser. The film gave people a reason to show up, laugh, and quote lines again, and it turned into the kind of exciting release that grows through word of mouth.

Palmer also stayed winning in the culture conversation, especially via her “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” podcast. She has always been great at moving between polished celebrity and everyday relatability, and the show kept proving that the mix is powerful when it is genuine. Additionally, award attention followed the year’s momentum, with Palmer earning major recognition that matched how visible and consistent her run has been. This included Entertainer of the Year at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards, Innovator of the Year at the Culture Creators Awards and more.

For REVOLT readers, the case is easy. Keke Palmer knows how to turn a moment into a movement, then keep it going. Simply put, her talent and work ethic know no bounds.

Social Justice/Politics

Rep. Jasmine Crockett

In a political climate that rewards soundbites and stamina, decorated Representative-turned-Senate candidate Jasmine Crockett adapted both as tools for accountability in the most brilliant way.

The Texas congresswoman is building her profile as one of the Democratic Party’s sharpest communicators, pairing quick-fire questioning with a lawyer’s command of the details. In 2025, Crockett’s influence inside the House rose to include a leadership role on the Oversight side, where she is no stranger to high-visibility verbal spars about government power and public trust. Crockett’s newly launched Senate campaign, the way she purposefully shapes the conversation in all rooms that matter, and how she prioritizes sharing her message with voters who care about the stakes make her an elite pick for this list.

Her power is also cultural. Crockett has become a reference point for how younger audiences want to see Democrats show up, and that is: unafraid to call something exactly what it is.

Governor Wes Moore

Governor Wes Moore is one of the most-watched leaders in American politics, and 2025 gave him even more reason to be on that coveted short list. In Maryland, Moore navigated high-stakes governing challenges tied to budgets, public safety, and economic direction, while continuing to frame his administration around opportunity and long-term growth for working families.

Governor Moore’s influence extends past Annapolis -- his messaging, and the way he delivers it, travels nationally. He is a leader who can communicate policy with clarity, which matters in these moments when overall trust in government has slipped. In 2025, his agenda and public messaging continued to draw attention as he addressed the realities of funding pressures and the need to strengthen the state’s economic foundation.

Governor Moore is making decisions that affect many, and he is doing so with the kind of spotlight that turns state politics into a national conversation. That is the balance that defines this category: impact on the ground and influence in the broader culture.

Roland Martin

Roland Martin spent years proving that Black-owned media is indispensable. In 2025, he continued expanding the footprint of Black Star Network and “Roland Martin Unfiltered,” a daily destination for news, analysis, and interviews that do not tiptoe around the truth. When the political cycle heats up, Martin’s platform – which has consistently ranked on YouTube’s Top 100 Podcasts -- becomes a checkpoint for what is real, what is spin, and what Black communities are actually being asked to carry.

His work also earned institutional recognition. Martin was honored by the Detroit NAACP at its Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner, a nod to his long-running impact as a journalist and community voice. That kind of recognition matters, as it underscores the ability of media work to double as civic work, instead of just entertainment.

Martin elevates grassroots organizers, presses public officials, and has built a lane where Black audiences do not have to wait for validation from anyone else. Owning the microphone and using it with purpose is power in its purest sense.

Ashley Allison

Ashley Allison made one of the boldest media moves of 2025 by returning The Root to Black ownership. As a Democratic strategist and CNN commentator, she understands that narrative control is not a side quest; it is the job.

Through Watering Hole Media, Allison’s acquisition signaled a reset for one of the most recognizable Black news and culture platforms. The announcement landed as a statement of intent: Rebuild trust, re-center Black writers and editors, and keep coverage rooted in community. In a year when newsrooms shrunk and Black perspectives were often treated as nonessential, the purchase was ultimately an investment in our permanence.

Allison also has a unique ability to translate. She can speak to beltway insiders just as easily as she can engage brand partners and everyday readers. Putting that skill behind a legacy platform gives her significant influence that extends beyond punditry and into infrastructure.

Solange

Solange’s impact has always lived in the details. The way she curates sound, space, and historically significant works will be studied for generations to come. In 2025, that instinct took concrete form through the Saint Heron Community Library, an effort built to preserve Black literature and make community knowledge easier to access.

The library stands as a response to a real-time cultural problem. Books are being pulled, historical truths are being softened and omitted, and entire communities are being told their stories should not be articulated. Solange’s answer is to protect the record and invite people into it. The goal is preservation, but it also feels like permission to read, study, gather, and celebrate us.

This move was very much Solange’s style – she is known and revered for building platforms that encourage Black creativity to flourish without shrinking to fit an algorithm. In a year full of loud moments, Solange put her name on something quiet, lasting, necessary and so damn powerful.

Angela Rye

Through her “State of the People Power Tour,” Angela Rye helped push a model of community support that meets people where they are. The tour emphasized action over talk, with partners offering resources like voter engagement, expungement support, and direct services in cities navigating political and economic pressure.

Rye’s voice also remained consistent across media. She continues to show up as a trusted commentator and as a host shaping political conversation through “Native Land Pod,” which has grown into a weekly space for sharp analysis and culturally fluent context. In 2025, the podcast, which has hosted huge names like Kamala Harris, entered a new chapter on its 100th episode, signaling expansion and continued momentum.

What makes Rye a Power List essential is her ongoing work in the community, advocacy for Black women, and her ability to connect policy to real life without stripping away the emotion. She speaks to the stakes, then moves toward solutions. At this pivotal time in history, Rye’s work aims to rebuild energy, community, and follow-through.

Elizabeth Booker Houston

Elizabeth Booker Houston has emerged as one of the sharpest new-age translators of politics, law, and public health. In 2025, her visibility grew through high-profile media appearances that positioned her as a go-to voice for breaking down complicated stories in plain language.

Her perspective is shaped by credentials and lived experience. Booker Houston’s commentary has circulated widely online, and her presence has extended into longer-form conversations across podcasts and digital shows where she digs into themes like power, policy, class, and racial justice. That range has helped her build an audience that trusts her to explain what is happening and why it matters.

Moreover, Booker Houston does not simply react to news. She gives people frameworks, language, and context they can use in real time. In a year where misinformation traveled fast, clarity has been a form of protection, and she is providing it at scale.

Jotaka Eaddy

Jotaka Eaddy’s work sits at the heart of modern Black political organizing. As the founder of Win With Black Women, Eaddy helped shape a model for mobilization that combines digital reach with real-world outcomes, bringing people into civic participation through community, culture, and urgency.

The movement gained national attention for its fundraising power and its ability to convene Black women at scale. In 2025, that influence continued to echo through the organizing ecosystem as an example of what is possible when Black women decide on the plan and build the infrastructure to execute it.

Eaddy’s leadership is rooted in coalition. She brings together organizers, strategists, and everyday people who want to take action, then turns that energy into coordinated effort. That is the kind of influence that rarely trends the way a celebrity clip does, but it changes the world.

The REVOLT Power List leaves room for the architects, and Eaddy has been doing that work in plain sight.

Deante Kyle

Deante Kyle represents a growing lane in social justice work. In 2025, his voice gained more reach thanks to his work in media, including appearances tied to Black Voters Matter, where conversations around Black civic life, power, and participation remain urgent.

Kyle turns political discussion into something more familiar, the kind of dialogue people actually have with friends and family. That approach matters because mindsets are not only shifted by listening to speeches or tuning into political debates. Belief systems evolve through everyday conversation, too.

His influence is apparent in the bridge he continues to build between culture and civic action, between frustration and strategy, between “I’m tired” and “I still want change.” That is the work that sustains movements between election cycles and headlines. Kyle’s presence in 2025 reflected that kind of steady, community-facing power.

Business

Ebonie Ward

Ebonie Ward spent 2025 doing what elite managers do best: Keeping stars in motion while building infrastructure that lasts. As the founder and CEO of 11th & Co, she continues to guide major artists like Gunna and DDG through career-defining moves, while also widening her company’s footprint as a full-service engine for talent, brand strategy, and culture-forward storytelling.

One of Ward’s loudest statements this year came in Atlanta, where she unveiled 550 RMG, a creative hub in the city’s Old Fourth Ward that reflects her long-term vision around ownership and community. The space was designed to house multiple Black-owned businesses under one roof, positioning collaboration as a real business strategy, not a buzzword.

Ward’s impact has also been recognized at the industry level, earning her a spot in Billboard’s 2025 R&B/Hip Hop Power Players coverage. The common thread is clear: She is helping artists win today while setting the table for what Black creative leadership can look like tomorrow.

Damola Adamolekun

After iconic seafood chain Red Lobster exited Chapter 11 under new ownership tied to Fortress, Damola Adamolekun stepped in as CEO with a turnaround assignment that required equal parts credibility, speed, and vision.

Instead of chasing gimmicks, Adamolekun’s play has been to rebuild trust with guests by tightening the experience. Red Lobster also promoted a “new day” message that leaned into fan service and price-conscious dining, including the return of hush puppies, the push for plenty of dishes priced under $20, and a revived happy hour culture built around accessible deals.

The CEO also made himself part of the brand’s messaging, appearing in marketing that tied the turnaround to a real leader, not a corporate rebrand. By mid-year, industry tracking pointed to Red Lobster’s ads driving standout engagement in casual dining, showing that the chain’s reset was cutting through in a crowded category.

Detavio Samuels

Detavio Samuels expanded REVOLT’s footprint and sharpened its mission in 2025 by building a structure that turns cultural influence into real creator opportunity. In April, he officially launched Offscript Worldwide as the parent company for REVOLT, REVOLT Sports, Rap-Up, 440 Artists, Rebel House, and Six Zeros, aligning the company’s media, creative, and commerce arms under one strategy.

That approach showed up in the rollout of 440 Artists, a distribution platform designed to let independent artists move like a major without giving up leverage. 440 offers global distribution, keeps artists in full ownership of their work, and runs on a 90/10 split in artists’ favor, while connecting talent to REVOLT’s media network and major live platforms for visibility and brand opportunities. Simply put, this was unprecedented.

Samuels also pushed Offscript deeper into next-gen entertainment through the acquisition of 3BLACKDOT, bringing in a creator-led gaming and digital media company with a massive YouTube footprint and expanding Offscript’s reach in gaming, IP, and multiplatform distribution.

Under Samuels’ leadership, WICT named REVOLT a 2025 PAR Top Company for Women to Work and REVOLT was also a 2025 honoree in Fast Company’s “Brands That Matter” awards. The second season of “Receipts” won a Shorty Award for Branded Series. The REVOLT Podcast Network also earned four nominations at the 2025 Black Podcasting Awards, a signal of how much the network’s audio slate continues to cut through.

At 2025 CultureCon, he framed his approach as servant leadership and told the crowd, “I’m sitting at the bottom of the pyramid trying to lift everybody up.” That mindset has defined his year: Scale the business, protect creators, and build systems that last.

Earn Your Leisure

Earn Your Leisure has turned financial literacy into a cultural lane that feels accessible and worth it. Led by founders Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, the platform continued expanding its reach in 2025 by meeting audiences where they already live: podcasts, social media, live events, and community-driven conversations about building wealth with real-world context.

A major centerpiece of that growth has been Invest Fest, which evolved into a destination event that blends financial empowerment and business education with pop culture energy. In 2025, coverage highlighted the festival’s scale, as over 25,000 people packed out the three-day festival each day.

Magic Johnson, Issa Rae, Jack Dorsey, Charlamagne tha God, and Steve Harvey alongside founders, athletes, and investors came ready to drop gems. Additionally, Invest Fest helped seed the next generation of innovators with $275,000 in direct capital.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion’s 2025 business run has been built on two lanes that reinforce each other: celebration and service. On the celebration side, she entered the spirits space with Chicas Divertidas, a premium tequila brand launched around her 30th birthday. The rollout introduced two expressions, a Blanco and a Reposado, with production rooted in Jalisco, Mexico and branding that felt aligned with her larger aesthetic and fan culture. Thee Stallion also dropped her inclusive swimwear brand Hot Girl Summer, which she brilliantly promoted on Peacock’s viral series “Love Island.”

On the service side, she continued elevating the Pete & Thomas Foundation, the nonprofit she founded to support women, children, senior citizens, and underserved communities. In 2025, the foundation stepped into a new chapter with the announcement of its inaugural gala in New York City, a moment that positioned the organization as both impact-driven and built to scale. Through established initiatives like Hotties Helping, the foundation already had a clear vision for how people can support, creating a structured way for her fanbase to learn about nonprofits and community needs across the globe.

Megan’s blueprint this year has been simple and effective: build products that reflect the brand, then use her platform to keep resources flowing back to the people.

Ryan Wilson

Ryan Wilson is creating real change as the co-founder and CEO of The Gathering Spot, where networking is only the starting point. In 2025, the Atlanta-founded members club expanded its footprint at home with Retreat, a second location in the city designed around wellness, connection, and space to build beyond the boardroom.

At the same time, The Gathering Spot’s influence kept showing up in civic life. Reporting highlighted how the club has become a go-to site for political engagement and public conversations, a sign that Wilson’s original concept has grown into a hub where culture and policy regularly cross paths.

Wilson also remained visible as a mentor in business, including work connected to REVOLT’s “Bet on Black,” spotlighting entrepreneurship and student founders. The common theme for him across 2025 was leadership through convening: creating rooms where the right people can meet, learn, and move resources with intention.

Melissa R. Butler

Melissa R. Butler’s 2025 was filled with the kind of resilience that only comes from building with purpose and adapting fast. As the founder of The Lip Bar, she spent the year navigating a retail landscape where many brands struggled, then turned that pressure into a story to remember. Reporting indicated the company still projected an overall sales growth of about 40% this year, with profitability metrics trending up.

That momentum speaks to how Butler has built The Lip Bar across multiple touchpoints. The brand’s footprint includes national retailers and a hometown presence rooted in Detroit, a balance between scale and community that keeps the business viable when consumer habits shift.

Butler has also been candid about the mindset behind the growth, framing adaptability as a competitive advantage rather than a reaction. In 2025, that approach helped The Lip Bar stand out as a Black-owned beauty brand that is not waiting for permission to thrive. It is building, adjusting, and continuing to expand the definition of inclusive beauty as a serious business category.

Fashion

Wisdom Kaye

If fashion is a language, Wisdom Kaye has built a whole dialect for the internet. In 2025, the Houston-bred star kept proving that personal style can move mountains. One look, one fit check, one perfectly timed reference, and the timeline becomes a runway with a front row that stretches worldwide.

That momentum showed up in the recognition, too. Kaye landed on major creator lists that measure real influence, not just virality. Kaye has the rare ability to make high fashion feel accessible without watering it down, and he is a reminder that digital tastemakers are setting the pace in this space.

Anok Yai

Anok Yai’s rise has always felt cinematic, and 2025 played like the year the industry fully crowned her for it. Already known for commanding the runway with a calm intensity that’s clear even from the cheap seats, she stepped into the kind of recognition that confirmed what fashion fans have been saying for years: Yai is not just a moment; she is the standard.

That point hit hardest when she was honored with a major Model of the Year win at the 2025 Fashion Awards, a clear signal that her impact is not limited to a single season or show. Add in her continued visibility across top-tier fashion platforms and her presence in headline-grabbing events like the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and the picture comes into focus fast. Yai is shaping what beauty, confidence, and Black global glamour look like at the highest level.

Nigel Sylvester

Nigel Sylvester has spent years turning BMX into a cultural force, and in 2025, that vision showed up in fashion with real weight behind it. His “Brick by Brick” era took a phrase about failure and flipped it into a mission statement, then packaged that idea into one of the year’s most talked-about sneaker moments through his Air Jordan collaboration. The design, storytelling, and rollout all landed because it felt personal and earned.

The bigger win was how naturally the project moved between worlds. Sylvester’s partnership with Jordan expanded past footwear into apparel, and the line was equal parts luxurious and gritty. A Mercedes-Benz partnership and McDonald’s collab that leaned into ambition and identity certified his brand power this year.

A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky’s fashion influence has been undeniable for years, but 2025 made it official in a way even the industry could not ignore. He moved through the year like a creative director in motion: shaping the mood, setting the tone, and making every appearance feel intentional. That energy was apparent everywhere, from editorial moments to major stages where fashion choices have the potential to make history.

A defining shift came when Ray-Ban tapped Rocky as its first-ever creative director, putting him in position to guide the brand’s visual direction and future collaborations. He also helped lead the biggest night in fashion as a Met Gala co-chair, then added another stamp when the CFDA honored him with its Style Icon recognition. The common thread is authority. Rocky does not follow trends; he frames them. His power is not only in the unique way he puts his fits together, but in how many people move differently and try something new after he shows up.

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor has long been a fashion reference point, and 2025 highlighted how naturally she can own the industry’s biggest spaces without losing her edge. She shows up with intention, then turns the red carpet into a scene. When she commits to a concept, it reads like storytelling, not styling, and that difference is exactly why her impact in fashion keeps growing.

Her Met Gala presence this year was a perfect example, anchored by a sharp, historically informed look that carried the kind of detail the culture loves. She also stepped into the room as a host for the CFDA Fashion Awards, bringing charisma, authority, and real point of view to a night built around legacy and taste. Taylor’s power is in her range. She can give high-fashion discipline, Harlem cool, and star presence in the same breath, and the result is a blueprint for how style, identity, and performance can meet and thrive.

Creators

Cam’ron

From every vantage point and across industries, Cam’ron understands how to bring an idea to life. With his Harlem charisma, rap-star confidence, and the timing of a comedian, the cultural icon is making sports and cultural commentary feel as relatable and free-spirited as barbershop talk. And we love every moment.

His shows (“It Is What It Is” and “Talk With Flee”) generated nonstop viral moments that traveled far beyond their core audiences this year. Cam’s formula works because it’s not built on hot takes for the sake of hot takes. His value comes from the fact that he has a very unique perspective and refuses to water anything down. In a media world filled with content that often feels overproduced, the multihyphenate keeps it fresh, conversational, quotable and -- most importantly – authentic.

Killa Cam stepped into a new lane, his way, and put numbers on the board. You really have no choice but to respect it.

Lynae Vanee

This year, Lynae Vanee continued to prove that sharp commentary and real cultural curiosity can live in the same lane. The creator built her audience by speaking to the internet in a relatable way, keeping it real with viewers and providing valuable insight like only she could. When the timeline gets loud, Vanee has a gift for cutting through the noise without talking down to anyone.

Her celebrated voice translated into bigger swings this year, including collaborating with REVOLT on “The People’s Brief.” The show positions her at the center of daily news, culture, and community-driven storytelling. She also dropped her debut spoken word single, “I Want More,” through 440 Artists, ahead of her debut mixtape that is slated for release in 2026.

Lynae Vanee’s 2025 run has been about turning perspective into impact and using her platform to keep people informed and engaged. Plus, she knows how to make the community feel seen and heard.

Kai Cenat

Kai Cenat continued his main character energy in 2025. His streams bring the vibe of a packed living room to what has become one of the biggest stages in the world -- and the guest list always matches the moment. Artists, athletes, and actors pull up because they know they will get a real conversation, plus a viral clip that does not feel forced. From LeBron James to Mariah Carey, Cenat hosted iconic celebrities across industries.

This year, that visibility and influence crossed over into major pop-culture spaces, including a headline-grabbing appearance at the Grammys that reminded everyone how far streaming culture has come. He remained a defining figure in the creator economy, with his community-first approach driving massive engagement across platforms. Cenat broke Twitch’s subscriber record during his Mafiathon 3 event, reaching over 1 million active subscribers. He also took home four major trophies at the 2025 Streamer Awards.

Olandria Carthen

Fans first fell in love with Olandria Carthen during her run on “Love Island USA,” where we all got to know the beauty as a romantic, friend and fashionista. A true powerhouse, Ola’s success extended far beyond her time on the show. With brand interest and fan support filled to the brim, she carried that attention into a broader creator lane, philanthropy, modeling, women empowerment and so much more.

Cosmopolitan recognized her as one of the Gen Z stars shaping culture in 2025. EBONY presented her with their People’s Choice Award. The beloved star received the Power and Purpose Award at the Harvard Undergraduate Women in Business Gala and was also recognized for her self-love journey at the Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala. Everyone sees what we knew to be true from the very beginning.

Olandria’s appeal is built on consistency, style, a willingness to try new lanes in public, vulnerability and an it-factor you just can’t fake. That very rare combination turned a reality star favorite into a creator with staying power. To say we are proud of her would be the understatement of the year. Like the rest of the world, we are in awe of Ola.

iShowSpeed

iShowSpeed’s 2025 was loud, global, and impossible to ignore. He has a rare ability to turn real-time chaos into momentum, then flip that momentum into cultural reach. Fans do not just watch Speed, they chase the experience. His presence travels, and the internet follows.

This year kept pushing his brand past “streamer” and into full-scale entertainment. The content leaned hard into real-world moments, sports-driven fandom, and a level of spontaneity that made every appearance feel unpredictable. One of the biggest examples was his U.S. tour, which brought him to several major cities by bus with scores of streaming viewers in tow. Speed’s influence sits at the intersection of internet fame and stadium-level energy, and 2025 made that line even thinner.

Speedy Morman

Speedy Morman had an amazing year filled with memorable, culture-shifting moments. The people love his interviewing style – it's direct but chill, and he has a way of getting guests to answer like they’re talking to a friend. That skill matters in an era where everyone is media-trained and the safest response is usually the most boring and guarded one. Morman’s interviews consistently garner laughs, trend, and inform fans in a way that feels enlightening and fresh.

Through REVOLT’s “Overtime Hustle,” Complex’s “360 with Speedy,” and his wider ecosystem (including his own personal content), Morman continued to build a catalog of conversations that somehow felt both timely and timeless. From his interview with Jordan Chiles to his recognition as one of Rolling Stone’s top creators of the year, 2025 was another monumental run for everyone’s favorite journalist.

Mariah Rose

Mariah Rose earned her spot by bringing personality to sports coverage without losing the plot. That balance is hard because the internet rewards extremes. She instead leaned into clarity, humor, and a pace that made you feel caught up, even if you missed a whole week of storylines.

As the host of “REVOLT Sports Weekly,” she helped shape a space where sport is the focus, but the culture surrounding it still matters. Episodes kept the focus on what fans were arguing about in real time, from front-office decisions to sneaker narratives and more. In a crowded field of sports voices, Mariah Rose’s edge is that the audience trusts her to keep it real without turning everything into a gimmick.

Druski

Druski’s influence this year is almost immeasurable. He is funny, but he is also organized about being funny. His sketches (the Coulda Been Records clips in particular) feel like mini-productions, his characters feel recognizable, and his collaborations keep him connected to every corner of entertainment. He built a comedy universe that can plug into music marketing, sports culture, and brand campaigns without losing its identity.

That reach earned him top placements on various platforms, and it reflects how consistently he drives the conversation across platforms. The power is in the way he creates moments that artists want to join, then packages them in a style that fans instantly recognize as his. In 2025, Druski continued setting the standard for what it looks like when an internet comedian moves with the infrastructure of a full-scale studio component.

Elsie

Elsie built a music platform that treats curiosity like the product. Her lane is rooted in storytelling, interviews, and fresh cultural commentary. Her brand is all about documenting what is moving the culture and making room for the creators behind those sounds.

Through her Elsie not Elise world (which includes REVOLT’s “Off The Record” series), she continued leaning into music-focused content and interview concepts that spotlighted artists and producers with care. Elsie’s contributions added depth while keeping the energy accessible. Not to mention, her commitment helped her stand out in a crowded creator landscape where “talking about music” is common, but thoughtful storytelling and real knowledge about the artform is still rare.

Quenlin Blackwell

Quenlin Blackwell earned her spot on the 2025 Power List by turning internet fame into sustained, multi-platform influence. After more than a decade online, she continues to expand her reach while keeping full control of her voice, humor, and creative direction.

One of her biggest moves this year was the continued success of her YouTube series, “Feeding Starving Celebrities.” The show brings high-profile guests like Addison Rae, Kali Uchis, and PinkPantheress into Blackwell’s kitchen for conversations that feel unscripted, chaotic, and real. It positioned her not just as a personality, but as a host and producer who can build a format that travels. 2025 also saw Blackwell stepping further into traditional entertainment. She guest-starred on HBO’s “I Love LA,” which marked a clear crossover into scripted television and signaled growing industry trust as an on-screen talent.

Fashion is another major lane for the talent. This year saw Blackwell walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, placing her in one of fashion’s most visible spaces. Additionally, she appeared at GQ’s Men of the Year, further solidifying her presence in rooms where culture and style connect.

Tony Baker

Tony Baker’s year was a reminder that comedy careers still get built on stage, even in the social media era. He has long been a favorite for people who love observational humor, voice work, and the kind of performances that feel loose but never sloppy. The fans show up because they know they are getting a full experience, not a recycled set.

His own stand-up sets (and content creation) aside, the “Bald Brothers Tour” kept that momentum alive, bringing Baker and KevOnStage together for live nights that feel like controlled chaos in the best way. The tour energy speaks to a bigger point about Baker’s influence right now: His audience is online, but his impact is measurable in ticket lines, packed rooms, and word of mouth. He continues to prove that viral moments can open the door, but real comedic craft is what keeps the lights on.

Mychal The Librarian

Mychal Threets turned “library joy” into a cultural movement, and 2025 brought even more proof that people are hungry for optimism. His videos celebrate reading, community, and mental health with a warmth that lands across ages. He makes the library feel like a place where everyone belongs, not a space you have to earn access to.

This year, that work expanded into major visibility. He became the new host of the revived “Reading Rainbow,” which added a full-circle layer to his mission as a literacy advocate. He also picked up more national recognition, including being tapped by the American Library Association for a prominent leadership role connected to National Library Week. Threets’ influence sits at the intersection of education, joy, and culture, and it shows how powerful “good news” can be.

Joe Budden

Joe Budden remains one of the most impactful voices in podcasting. In 2025, “The Joe Budden Podcast” continued operating as a go-to destination for Hip Hop debates, industry talk, and the kind of honest disagreements that other shows usually try to edit out.

The strength of his platform is consistency and chemistry. The episodes keep coming, and the audience keeps treating them like a weekly ritual. His broader Joe Budden Network presence also reinforces that this is not a one-show operation; it is a media hub built around a point of view. In a creator economy where attention can shift overnight, Budden’s staying power comes from knowing his lane, owning his tone, and delivering conversation that fans feel like they are part of.

Jordan Howlett

Jordan Howlett should teach a masterclass on how to turn everyday storytelling into a nationally respected brand. He can take a fast-food run, a customer-service interaction, or a random thought and transform it into a punchline that people can connect to.

This year, his visibility translated into bigger recognition in the creator space, including a Time100 Creators nod that solidified how strong his influence has become. Howlett’s work also shows how creators can build trust with an audience by staying consistent. Howlett expertly demonstrates how to organically partner with brands and A-listers, too. In 2025, he stayed a favorite because the content was funny, the voice (and those glasses) were undeniable and the celeb guest appearances on his platform were unforgettable.