Another game, another record for Angel Reese. During the Chicago Sky’s big win over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday (June 15), at 23 years old, she became the second-youngest player in WNBA history to record a triple-double.

The Chicago Sky sealed a 78-66 victory, with Reese putting up 11 points, 11 assists, and 13 rebounds. “We made a lot of great shots tonight, so I knew it was coming,” she said in a postgame press conference.

"I was a passer, and I could've been a passer all my career," the Chicago Barbie told reporters moments earlier. "I came out of high school as the No. 1 wing, and I'm trying to get back to that — trying to get back to being super-versatile. And [coach] Tyler [Marsh] made that emphasis early on in the season."

Notably, the only other WNBA player to notch a triple-double this season is Caitlin Clark, who posted 20 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds against the Chicago Sky on May 18. The Indiana Fever point guard also happens to be the youngest player in league history to do so, with two triple-doubles at 22 years of age.

Sunday night’s win marked the Chicago Sky’s third of the 2025 regular season, having already secured two victories against the Dallas Wings. Despite a challenging start for the team, Reese has been putting up numbers on the board left and right. In May, she became the fastest player in WNBA history to hit the 500-point, 500-rebound milestone in just 38 games.

On top of that, according to CBS Sports, Reese was also the fastest player to ever hit 30 career double-doubles. That’s, of course, coming off an all-time rookie record of 26 last season.

It’s a busy week ahead for the Chicago Sky. They’re set to face the Washington Mystics on Tuesday (June 17), followed by a rematch with the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday (June 21).