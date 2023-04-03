Image Image Credit Icon Sportswire/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Caitlyn Clark, Angel Reese and Aliyah Boston Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The WNBA’s 2025 season tipped off this past weekend with several games, including a nationally televised matchup between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky, led by two of the league’s most followed second-year players: Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. In the third quarter, Reese drove to the basket before being fouled by Clark, who made hard contact with her arm.

The foul, originally called a personal, was upgraded to a flagrant after review. Officials cited that the “wind up, impact, and follow through” did not constitute a legitimate basketball play. Reese immediately confronted Clark following the contact, while Fever player Aliyah Boston intervened to separate the two. Technical fouls were assessed to both Reese (verbal taunt) and Boston (physical taunt).

After the game, Reese kept her comments brief: “Basketball play. Refs got it right. Move on.” Clark voiced disagreement with the flagrant call, telling reporters, “Let's not make it anything that it's not. It was just a good play on the basketball… I wasn't trying to do anything malicious, that's not the type of player I am.”

Clark finished with a triple-double — 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists — in the Fever’s 93–58 win. Reese recorded 12 points and 17 rebounds for Chicago.

WNBA investigating reports of fans directing racial slurs at Angel Reese

As reported by CNN on Monday (May 19), the WNBA confirmed it is investigating reports that racial slurs were directed at Angel Reese during the contest in Indianapolis. Officials aren’t positive when the alleged incident occurred, but both the league and the Indiana Fever acknowledged the reports.

“The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms — they have no place in our league or in society,” the league expressed in a statement. Fever leadership added, “We are aware of the allegations of inappropriate fan conduct… We are working closely with the WNBA to complete their investigation.”

Chicago Sky President and CEO Adam Fox also addressed the situation. “We welcome the WNBA’s investigation,” he made clear, “and encourage the league to continue taking meaningful steps to create a safe environment for all WNBA players.”

The Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) issued a statement of support, saying, “Such behavior is unacceptable in our sport… Under the WNBA’s ‘No Space for Hate’ policy, we trust the league to thoroughly investigate and take swift, appropriate action.”

“No Space for Hate” campaign addresses fan conduct and online harassment

The allegations surfaced just weeks after the WNBA launched its “No Space for Hate” initiative, a league-wide campaign focused on combating hate speech in stadiums and on social media. The policy includes expanded arena security, online hate-recognition technology, and increased access to mental health resources for players.

“We believe that basketball can be a unifying force… We want our arenas, and our social platforms filled with energy and fandom – not hate and vitriol,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert expressed.

Reese and Clark, whose on-court moments have gone viral since the 2023 NCAA championship, are scheduled to face each other several more times during the regular season.