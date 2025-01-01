Image Image Credit Ali Gradischer/Contributor via Getty Images, Justin Casterline/Contributor via Getty Images and Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sabrina Ionescu, A’ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark leading the 2025 WNBA season as top players to watch Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The 2025 WNBA season brings a record 44 games, a new Bay Area team and a deeper talent pool than ever.

Superteams like the Liberty and Aces face rising threats from revamped squads like the Fever and Lynx.

Off the court, player activism, NIL deals and a looming CBA battle are reshaping the league’s future.

The 2025 WNBA season is bigger, louder and more unpredictable than ever. With a record 44 games on the schedule, blockbuster roster shakeups and a brand-new team in the mix, this year feels less like a traditional season and more like the start of a new era. The league is deeper, the rivalries are messier and the talent pool is stacked with game-changers. It doesn’t matter if you’re a longtime fan or just now tuning in; this season and its players are both a must-watch.

Superteams, sleeper squads and wildcards to watch this WNBA season

Let’s start with the New York Liberty, last year’s champs and the blueprint for a modern-day WNBA superteam. Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu are still running the show, and they just added Natasha Cloud for extra defensive smoke. That said, not everyone’s betting on a repeat. A recent GM survey crowned the Minnesota Lynx as title favorites — and it’s not hard to see why. Napheesa Collier is locked in and leading a squad that’s running it back with all five starters from their 2024 Finals appearance. This team wants revenge, and they’ve got the roster to get it.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Fever are no longer just “the team with Caitlin Clark.” They picked up some serious firepower in DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sophie Cunningham. With Aliyah Boston continuing to blossom and new head coach Stephanie White calling the shots, the Fever are aiming straight for playoff contention.

Out west, Las Vegas lost a star in Kelsey Plum but gained another in Jewell Loyd, who just led the league in scoring. Add A’ja Wilson still doing A’ja Wilson things, and the Aces are not falling off anytime soon. Think of it less as rebuilding, more as rearranging furniture in a mansion.

Then there’s the Golden State Valkyries — the league’s newest team and the WNBA’s loudest sign that the future is now. Based in the Bay with Natalie Nakase as head coach, the Valkyries aren’t expected to dominate out the gate, but expansion means fresh opportunities, a new fanbase and another major market betting on women’s hoops.

New faces, new heat and a whole lotta pressure

We’re officially in the post-Taurasi, post-Delle Donne era, and the torch is being passed in real time. Clark is the obvious headline, but she’s far from alone. Paige Bueckers — this year’s No. 1 draft pick — joins Arike Ogunbowale in Dallas, creating what might be the most exciting backcourt in the league. And don’t sleep on Angel Reese, who’s taking on a leadership role in Chicago while still doing double duty as the face of a whole movement.

Across the board, teams are launching threes like it’s a Steph Curry reel. Atlanta and Phoenix are leaning all the way into pace-and-space offenses, signaling a league-wide shift toward perimeter dominance. It’s fast, it’s fluid and it’s fun as hell to watch.

Off the court, the stakes are just as high. With the current collective bargaining agreement set to expire after this season, conversations around player pay, working conditions and overall investment are heating up. The league’s growing fast — but so are the expectations from the players driving it.

Bottom line? The WNBA is here. Expansion is real. The talent is elite. And the storylines are spicy enough to keep the timeline buzzing all summer. Get your League Pass ready.