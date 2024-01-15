Image Image Credit Michael Loccisano/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Eminem Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Detroit is on the verge of reclaiming its place in women’s professional basketball, and the push to bring a WNBA expansion team to the city has no shortage of star power. Eminem, one of its most notable talents, has joined an influential group led by Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores in an ambitious bid to reintroduce a franchise to Michigan’s largest city. The additional backing of other major sports stakeholders – including those behind the Red Wings, Tigers and Lions – is a testament to Detroit’s pride and commitment to elevating women’s basketball.

A citywide push to bring the WNBA back to Detroit

As explained by Sportico on Wednesday (March 12), the WNBA’s expansion efforts were initially expected to introduce just one new team, but they are now projected to add as many as three. This follows the recent establishment of franchises in San Francisco, Toronto and Portland, all of which confirmed a pretty exciting period of growth for the league.

Bringing a WNBA team to Detroit would also effectively revive a legacy. The Midwest town previously housed the Shock, a franchise that made a huge impact before relocating to Tulsa, Oklahoma (the organization subsequently moved to Dallas, Texas, where it was renamed the Wings). “I actually think it’s really just a question of when the Shock comes back,” noted NBA commissioner and women's league supporter Adam Silver. “Over time, there’s going to be a lot of expansion in the WNBA. That’s a first-class group led by Tom [Gores].”

If approved, the team would call Little Caesars Arena home, a state-of-the-art venue that also hosts the Pistons and Red Wings. The potential ownership group includes some of Detroit’s most prominent figures, from former NBA stars Grant Hill and Chris Webber to Lions quarterback Jared Goff, General Motors CEO Mary Barra and sports investor Roger Ehrenberg.

Eminem’s role in the bid further amplifies its cultural and community significance. His devotion to Detroit sports is well-documented, particularly through his frequent appearances at Lions games. During the NFL team's 2024 playoff run, the Shady Records frontman also rooted openly for his hometown squad on social media.

The makings of a new golden era

Financially, the WNBA is in a stronger position than ever. Franchise valuations have surged, with the average team now valued at approximately $96 million, led by the Las Vegas Aces at $140 million. More than 10 cities have submitted bids in the current expansion cycle, including Austin, Charlotte, Cleveland and Philadelphia. Even so, Detroit’s combination of deep basketball roots, elite ownership backing and a devoted fan base makes it one of the most viable contenders.