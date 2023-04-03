Image Image Credit Tyler Kaufman / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Angel Reese didn’t become one of the most compelling figures in women’s basketball by accident. The Maryland native grabbed national attention during LSU’s historic championship run in 2023, where she broke the NCAA single-season double-double record and garnered support from the likes of LeBron James, Shaq, and many more. After winning the title, Reese wasted no time carrying that momentum to the pros as the Chicago Sky’s first-round pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

From there, Reese ended her rookie year as an All-Star and the league’s single-season rebounding leader, then continued lighting up the scoreboard in the Unrivaled Basketball League. With a career already full of highlights and plenty more milestones ahead, here are 14 moments that captured Reese’s journey from collegiate sensation to the WNBA superstar we all know and love today.

1. Taking it straight through Marième Badiane

Image Image Credit Daniel Bartel / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese and Marième Badiane Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

One thing about Reese: She doesn't hesitate. Here, the WNBA star locked eyes with the rim and drove straight through Marième Badiane. The power forward/center probably saw Reese coming, sure, but stopping her was a completely different story.

2. Slicing through the Dallas Wings' defense

Image Image Credit Cooper Neill / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

It was Reese’s very first regular-season WNBA game, so you know the pressure was on. The Dallas Wings were probably ready for a pick-and-roll or maybe an outside jumper, but instead, they got the “Unapologetically Angel” host slicing straight through their defense for an easy bucket.

3. Going head-to-head with NaLyssa Smith

Image Image Credit Emilee Chinn / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese and NaLyssa Smith Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When two forwards clash, sparks fly. Reese versus NaLyssa Smith was a matchup many basketball fans had circled on their calendar, especially because both of them were coached by Kim Mulkey at one point or another. The confidence in her step showed she's ready to go up against the league's best if need be.

4. Swatting away AJ Ediger’s shot

Image Image Credit Sarah Stier / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese and AJ Ediger Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

The Bayou Barbie plays good defense, too. In the LSU Tigers’ game against Iowa, Caitlin Clark thought she'd outsmart Reese by dishing to AJ Ediger. Unfortunately for her, the McDonald’s All-American was already one step ahead.

5. Pressuring Caitlin Clark’s jumper

Image Image Credit Andy Lyons / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Reese vs. Clark was one of the most talked-about matchups during their final NCAA women's basketball season. Here, she applied textbook pressure — arms raised, perfect stance — to throw the point guard’s normally automatic jumper slightly off its rhythm.

6. Facing Napheesa Collier's tough defense

Image Image Credit Icon Sportswire / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese and Napheesa Collier Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

A lot of rookies would buckle facing an All-Star like Napheesa Collier, but not Reese. Even though the Minnesota Lynx walked away with the win, she showed everyone she’s not exactly one to back down under pressure.

7. Attacking the rim in the Elite Eight round of 2023’s NCAA championship

Image Image Credit Grant Halverson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Big moments call for big plays, and Reese delivered in LSU’s Elite Eight game in the 2023 NCAA tournament with 13 points. After all, she’s the kind of player teammates can count on when the stakes are highest.

8. Rising up against Napheesa Collier

Image Image Credit Rich Storry / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese and Napheesa Collier Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Reese finally got her chance at redemption against Collier during the first season of Unrivaled, the league co-founded by the Olympic gold medalist and Breanna Stewart. Despite Phee putting up aggressive defense, Reese made the shot and helped lead Rose to victory.

9. Maneuvering around Manu Alves with ease

Image Image Credit Tyler Kaufman / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese and Manu Alves Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Just because it happened during preseason doesn’t make it any less worth remembering. Heading into her sophomore WNBA season, Reese dropped 15 points for the Chicago Sky against the Brazil National Team, even with Manu Alves glued to her on defense.

10. Handling the ball against Vanderbilt's Jordyn Oliver

Image Image Credit Carly Mackler / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese and Jordyn Oliver Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Another early sign Reese was bound to cause trouble on the court as a pro, especially alongside then-teammate Flau'jae Johnson, was LSU’s road game against Vanderbilt. Guard Jordyn Oliver tried to apply pressure, but Reese refused to break focus as she dribbled the ball.

11. Elevating for a clean shot during the Indiana Fever game

Image Image Credit Andy Lyons / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Reese and Clark’s rookie WNBA season definitely had fans glued to the screen. In the photo above, the Chi Barbie tried to land a clutch shot while battling NaLyssa Smith’s tight defense in a heated game.

12. Diving against Jasmine Powell for a loose ball

Image Image Credit Eakin Howard / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese and Jasmine Powell Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Basketball often comes down to who wants it most, and Reese’s dive against Jasmine Powell was proof in LSU’s 75-60 victory over the Tennessee Lady Volunteers. In an intense moment, she lost control of the ball as she headed downcourt and had to quickly recover. It’s just another reminder she’ll do whatever it takes to win.

13. Slashing to the hoop past Satou Sabally

Image Image Credit Megan Briggs / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese and Satou Sabally Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

One more moment from Unrivaled’s first season worth revisiting: Reese charging right into the paint against Phantom’s Satou Sabally during an entertaining matchup.

14. Battling Brittney Smith for a loose ball

Image Image Credit Eakin Howard / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese and Brittney Smith Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In the thick of the SEC Tournament quarterfinals, Reese wasn’t backing down from anyone, not even Georgia's Brittney Smith. The loose ball sent both players scrambling and the LSU grad held her own.