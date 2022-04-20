Image Image Credit Kaitlyn Morris / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Angel Reese has never been quiet. Not when she led LSU to their first-ever NCAA women's basketball national championship, not when she made it into the WNBA as a first-round pick, and definitely not now that she has her own podcast, “Unapologetically Angel.”

After launching in 2024, one of the show’s best draws has been its guest list. From basketball legends like Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal to musicians such as Latto and GloRilla, there’s rarely a dull exchange, and plenty of them go off script in a good way. It’s obvious when someone’s there to plug or promote something, but a lot of the time, whether they’re athletes, rappers, or just internet personalities, they’re also just there to talk. In that spirit, here’s a rundown of the 11 episodes with the most entertaining guest appearances on “Unapologetically Angel.”

1. Shaquille O’Neal

Easily one of the show’s more controversial guests, especially after his episode aired, Shaquille O’Neal has long been a father figure to Angel Reese. He stood by her through the backlash she faced while at LSU, and now that the Maryland native is all grown up and playing in the WNBA, their bond hasn’t waned one bit. On the podcast, they touched on NIL deals — something players couldn’t benefit from in his day — relationships, and how to get more eyes on women’s basketball.

Unfortunately, Shaq’s take on the last topic nearly got him canceled. "Imagine you in the same little shorts you had on at the ‘Wild 'N Out’ show [while] dunking," he said in reference to Reese’s then-recent cameo at the show’s Chicago stop. "You know how many T-shirts you’re gonna sell?”

2. Latto and Mariah the Scientist

When Reese first announced her podcast, Latto — alongside Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B — topped her celebrity guest wish list. That dream came true early, with the “Big Mama” rapper joining for Episode 3 alongside Mariah the Scientist. The trio talked about everything from keeping their love lives private to Sugar Honey Iced Tea, and, of course, Reese’s cameo in the “Put It On Da Floor Again” video.

“You called me two days before [the video]. I just pulled up,” Reese, who admitted she’d always wanted to be a video vixen, recalled. She added, “This is when we first won the national championship. I’m like, ‘This is a different kind of route for me.’”

3. Funny Marco

Funny Marco is a comic. It’s literally in the name. His sit-down with Angel Reese was full of gems, including a wild hot take on showering and his hilarious realization about the “hard life” of dating a WNBA star. Arguably, the funniest moment was Marco claiming he beat Reese in a one-on-one game. Part two, anyone?

4. Kordell Beckham and Serena Page

Serena Page and Kordell Beckham have been one of the internet’s favorite couples since winning Season 6 of “Love Island.” During their sit-down with Reese, they made it extremely clear the love was still going strong post-villa by opening up about what the next step in their relationship could look like. “There’s no babies unless there’s a ring. There’s no moving in unless there’s a ring. In order to reach those milestones, obviously, we’re going to have to get married,” Page said.

5. Speedy Morman

Speedy Morman might just be one of the flirtiest media personalities on the internet, but he’s also proof that media training still matters. Between him dodging questions about crushes or skating around his dating preferences, there truly wasn’t a dull moment in his nearly hour-long interview with Reese.

6. Kayla Nicole

Kayla Nicole’s 2024 sit-down with Reese set timelines on fire. She opened up about dating celebrities, namely Travis Kelce, and dressing up as a certain basketball player’s famous ex-wife for Halloween, which naturally sent social media into overdrive. Beyond the headlines, the NCAA championship winner’s thoughtful questions about life post-breakup and career highlights gave Nicole a much-needed safe space to share her story — and remind people she’s got real work behind her name.

7. Dwyane Wade

Let it be known, it’s always a good time when a fellow hooper — or really anyone in sports — shows up on “Unapologetically Angel.” Case in point: Dwyane Wade. During his episode, the former Miami Heat legend shocked basketball fans by naming Udonis Haslem as his favorite teammate over LeBron James and Shaq. With Wade becoming a co-owner of the Chicago Sky in 2023, viewers were also offered a particularly interesting look at the game through the lens of both a player and an investor.

8. Angel “Mama” Reese

Her mom might not be a celebrity, but there’s something powerful about hearing from the woman who raised one of the WNBA’s brightest stars. For Mama Reese’s birthday, the 2024 All-Star paid off her mortgage in what undoubtedly led to one of the show’s most emotional moments. “Oh, my goodness. Are you serious?” she said, before breaking into tears. Angel Reese has made the whole world proud, but no one more than her mother.

9. DiJonai Carrington

Reese and DiJonai Carrington may have been on opposing teams during her rookie WNBA season, but on “Unapologetically Angel,” they showed that sisterhood in the league goes beyond team colors. Together, they broke down some of the tired stereotypes female players still face, talked about the reality of playing overseas, and drove home one of the biggest conversations in sports right now: equal pay. “If y’all don’t give us what we want, we’re sitting out,” Reese declared, with Carrington backing her up: “That’s a possibility.”

10. GloRilla

Coming off the heels of GLORIOUS, GloRilla stopped by the podcast to talk about her massive 2024, which included two projects just months apart and a tour. She dished on a deluxe version of her debut LP, shared her unfiltered thoughts on BBLs — having already had her breasts done — and named her top five female rappers: Eve, Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Left Eye, and, obviously, herself.

11. Cam Newton

Cam Newton’s guest appearance was the podcast crossover we didn’t know we needed. Their sit-down included some topics you’d typically hear on "Funky Friday,” like Gen Z apparently having “no game” and how money plays into relationship dynamics, along with the former NFL player giving Reese her well-deserved flowers. Considering both of them are seasoned in the content space, it felt like an actual conversation rather than an interview.