From the very beginning, Serena Page and Kordell Beckham were the personalities to watch on season 6 of “Love Island.” For Kordell, it seemed to be love at first sight when he noticed the beauty was wearing the same color as him upon meeting. From their start in lime green to being crowned the winners at the end while coordinating in hot pink, their love for neon hues and for each other was undeniable. And though it took some time for Serena to get on board with the Cheez-It fanatic, she did in fact come to admire Kordell just as much as we do, if not more.

Following the viral season, the two took the world by storm in a way that no other couple with “Love Island” origins had. From brand deals to magazine covers and viral moments on Instagram, it became very apparent that the love birds weren’t just following a storyline for television. To celebrate their success, we gathered their cutest moments below.

Check ‘em out.

1. That moment Serena and Kordell proved they were high-fashion superstars once and for all.

Did you know that Kordell and Serena are both originally from Houston, Texas? The coincidences never seem to end. Not to mention, they are clearly BOTH “America’s Next Top Model” quality...

2. That moment Serena and Kordell went mug for mug in their 2025 Cosmopolitan feature.

The “Love Island” winners out-mugged us all in this gorgeous Cosmopolitan feature. Swipe left to see the hilarious question Kordell admitted fans ask all the time. To be honest, we get it!

3. That moment Serena had Kordell lost for words in her Savage x Fenty lingerie.

For V-Day, Kordena gave fans a dose of Black Love in sexy Savage x Fenty sets. Kordell couldn’t keep his eyes off his lady as she served “Love Island” baddie all over the red backdrop.

4. Remember when Serena and Kordell dressed up as ‘Clueless’ characters? Too cute...

Halloween 2025 was also a great time for the dynamic duo. Taking on the cultural staple “Clueless,” Serena went as the iconic Dionne and Kordeezy went as the unforgettable Murray.

5. We love to see them smile...

Even when they’re just hitting the streets of New York City, they look like they’re modeling. “Night out in NY w my lover,” Serena captioned the beautiful moment.

6. When they met, of course, on “Love Island.”

That’s that lime green love. Clearly, they were destined to take season 6 of “Love Island” by storm from the very beginning.

7. When they did Valentine’s Day like only they could.

Another perfect Valentine’s Day moment! Watch as Serena reminds Kordell that he was deep in his feelings in the Villa. He also has some profound, albeit confusing, words for all those watching.

8. When they entered the Spirit Tunnel at “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel is the stuff of magic, and we love that she had our faves on her show. Watch as they groove to their personalized tune on their way to the stage. Kordell and crew even do his famous spin!

9. That moment they got a little bit shady but laughed it off.

One thing’s for certain – their energy is magnetic, so it’s no wonder why every time they’re seen together, fans can’t help but gush. We love you, Kordena!