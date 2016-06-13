Image Image Credit Al Pereira / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ol Dirty Bastard mural in Brooklyn, New York City

Hip Hop was formed on the streets of New York City over half a century ago, and since then, it’s taken over the globe and pervaded almost every industry from film to video games. Initially a voice for the marginalized, the music genre spread to cities like Los Angeles and Atlanta, which boosted its popularity and allowed it to become the No. 1 most streamed in the world. Internationally, places like London have embraced and transformed Hip Hop, adding unique cultural influences. Hip Hop is no longer an American story but rather one that extends across continents.

The genre’s growth is marked by the emergence of distinct styles and subgenres. Atlanta, for instance, has been a trendsetter in trap music. Meanwhile, Chicago gave rise to a raw, emotional drill sound via artists like Chief Keef and Lil Durk. Despite being the birthplace of Hip Hop, New York City continues to reinvent itself, producing groundbreaking artists who redefine the genre — everyone from 50 Cent and JAY-Z to newer generation mainstays like Ice Spice and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. Other cities like Miami and Detroit are also shaping their sound, contributing to Hip Hop’s rich and ever-expanding legacy.

Below, REVOLT rounded up 11 of the best Hip Hop cities that helped make the genre what it is today. Check them out below and let us know what we missed.

1. Atlanta

Atlanta has been a dominant force in Hip Hop since the ’90s, adding its unique — and often hard to pinpoint — sound and producing a plethora of influential artists. Beginning with the groundbreaking work of OutKast and Goodie Mob, the city has always been a hotbed of innovation and talent. Its prominence is seen through the city’s Freaknik festival, Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def Recordings and the first-ever airing of the BET Hip Hop Awards. Not to mention, Ludacris’ Back For the First Time, which inevitably set the tone for the millennia.

The 2000s saw the rise of trap music with Gucci Mane, T.I. and Jeezy, who grew the city’s influence exponentially and busted down the doors for more to come. Then there’s “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” hitmaker Soulja Boy — who, although not born in Atlanta, spent much of his formative years in the A-Town. Future, Migos, Waka Flocka Flame, 2 Chainz and Young Thug were among the many to help usher its sound to new heights, whether it be 2010’s “No Hands,” 2013’s “Versace” or 2014’s “Lifestyle.”

Fast forward to the 2020s, and Atlanta is still on top. A brief skim through streaming platforms will show the likes of 21 Savage, Playboi Carti, Lil Baby, Gunna and Latto, to mention a few.

2. New York City

Serving as the undisputed birthplace of Hip Hop, New York has lived and breathed life into the genre for over five decades. The late ’70s introduced early records like The Fatback Band’s “King Tim III (Personality Jock)” and The Sugarhill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight,” while more recent years saw the rise of artists like Fivio Foreign, Ice Spice and Lil Tjay. DJ Kool Herc and Afrika Bambaataa laid the foundation for mainstays like JAY-Z, Nas, Diddy, 50 Cent, Lil Kim and DMX to reign in the ’90s and 2000s.

Meanwhile, the 2010s paralleled the success of rappers like Nicki Minaj, ASAP Rocky and Cardi B — all of whom are still relevant today. Toward the end of the decade, drill music saw a glorious rise to fame with Pop Smoke, who put out records like “Welcome To The Party” and “Dior.” Its hard-hitting basslines and punctuating hi-hats are still prevalent in the new generation, as evidenced by tracks from ScarLip, Dougie B, Lola Brooke, DD Osama and more.

3. Los Angeles

From Long Beach to Compton, Los Angeles served as a pivotal hub in the evolution of rap, shaping Hip Hop culture since the late 1980s. The city birthed a roster of iconic artists like Dr. Dre, Eazy-E, Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube, who crafted the distinct West Coast sound and also used their platform to address critical social and political issues such as police brutality. The tradition of impactful music continued with artists who cemented LA’s reputation around the globe such as The Game, YG and Kendrick Lamar.

It’s also worth noting that the evolution of the West Coast’s rap scene encompasses a range of styles — from the seminal gangsta rap of the ’80s and ’90s to the diverse expressions of current artists. Today, you have familiar faces like Tyler, the Creator, Roddy Ricch, Baby Keem, Blueface and Doja Cat. While these current artists may not rep their hometown like their predecessors, Los Angeles is still the city of dreams and endless opportunities when it comes to the genre.

4. Chicago

The Hip Hop scene of the third largest city in the United States has gone through many twists and turns over the years. The more current drill movement was pioneered by the likes of Chief Keef, King Louie, L’A Capone and Lil Durk, with the latter becoming the first that comes to mind when you mention his hometown. There’s also Polo G and G Herbo, who became mainstays through consistently putting out surefire tracks and providing guest appearances.

Chicago’s rap legacy also extends beyond drill. Kanye West is often lauded as one of the greatest artists alive, whether it be on the production side or his extensive discography. He’s a byproduct of the backpack rap era led by the likes of Common and Twista. These artists also gave way to alternative Hip Hop acts like Saba, Noname and Chance the Rapper. However, the Windy City isn’t without its downsides, especially when considering the loss of King Von, who was fatally shot, and Juice WRLD, who died of a drug overdose.

5. Houston

Texas has a storied relationship with Hip Hop, with Houston at the epicenter of it all. Geto Boys and Ganksta N-I-P were among some of the pioneers, with the former’s platinum success in 1992 raising the bar for James Prince’s Rap-A-Lot Records. Around the same time, DJ Screw pioneered The Bayou City’s signature “chopped and screwed” sound.

Since its underground roots in the 1990s, H-Town has become a touring staple with a plethora of talent to back it up. The emergence of legendary musicians like Slim Thug, Paul Wall, Chamillionaire and Mike Jones in 2005 brought national attention to Houston’s unique style. While some signed with major labels, the city’s independent spirit persisted through nurturing various sub-genres and influencing a wide array of artists.

Today, icons like Scarface, Lil’ Flip, Z-Ro and Lil’ Keke are celebrated alongside new talents such as Travis Scott, Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion, each of whom got the ultimate co-sign from fellow Houston native and icon Beyoncé. There’s also a crop of not-so-new acts on the rise, including Don Toliver, KenTheMan and Monaleo. Each of these artists adds their own flair to the city’s legacy of laid-back, bass-heavy instrumentals with catchy melodies.

6. Detroit

For many years, Detroit was an often overlooked force in the genre. Despite Motown Records’ reign, it lacked the music industry infrastructure of cities like Los Angeles and New York City. The absence of resources didn’t dampen Detroit’s creative output; instead, it fostered a unique, self-sustained Hip Hop culture. From the early days of Esham and Boss to the groundbreaking work of J Dilla and Eminem, there’s a lot more talent than the Motor City gets credit for.

In the 2010s, Hip Hop fans were introduced to artists like Big Sean, Boldy James, Danny Brown and DeJ Loaf pushing boundaries with diverse styles. From street rap to unique blends of electronic and soul, these artists maintained Detroit’s legacy while reinventing its sound. Its impact now continues with rising stars like Tee Grizzley, Sada Baby, Babyface Ray, Icewear Vezzo and beatmaker Helluva.

7. Memphis

Memphis has long stood as a cornerstone in Hip Hop. Pioneers like Tommy Wright III and Three 6 Mafia mirrored the city’s gritty reality via hits like “Still Pimpin” and “Stay Fly.” The evolution culminated in the mainstream breakthrough of artists like Yo Gotti, Young Dolph and Key Glock.

In recent years, the Tennessee city has continued to redefine itself, maintaining its foundational elements while embracing new influences like NLE Choppa and Duke Deuce. Meanwhile, the city’s sound is carried forward by producers like Drumma Boy and Tay Keith. Additionally, artists like GloRilla, Pooh Shiesty, Finesse2tymes and BIG30 are the latest to emerge. Unfortunately, the 901 suffered some losses as well. “Grim Reaper” hitmaker Big Scarr and Three 6 Mafia’s Gangsta Boo passed away in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

8. Miami

Of all the Hip Hop cities, it’s tough to find a place that matches the raw energy that Miami brings. It ignited in the late 1980s thanks to Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell and 2 Live Crew, combining Miami bass with explicit lyrics that not only broke barriers but also laid the foundation for many of today’s artists. 2 Live Crew’s 1989 album As Nasty As They Wanna Be made history by becoming the first record deemed legally obscene. Slip-N-Slide Records shook things up by bringing Trick Daddy and Trina to mainstream success via 1998’s “Nann.”

The 2000s also saw the record company signing artists like Pitbull and Rick Ross emerge. The “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)” rapper transitioned into a global icon, while most of us know Ross for his Maybach Music Group empire and records like “Hustlin’.” Fast forward to today, one of the 305’s most recognizable names is the City Girls, who’ve undoubtedly changed the game with provocative, unabashed anthems and confidence that can’t be shaken.

Even when you consider the greater Miami metropolitan area, rappers like Kodak Black, Denzel Curry, Ski Mask the Slump God and Saucy Santana make South Florida a go-to for festivals and tours.

9. Philadelphia

Philadelphia’s Hip Hop scene kicked off in the late ’70s, and it’s been a melting pot of diverse styles and groundbreaking talent since then. Pioneered by Lady B with her 1979 release “To the Beat Y’all,” the city quickly established itself as a mainstay. Schoolly D’s 1985 single “P.S.K. ‘What Does It Mean’?” further defined the city’s contribution to the genre, especially in shaping gangsta rap. The late ’80s and ’90s saw the culture flourish; artists like DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince earned the first-ever Grammy for Best Rap Performance in 1989, and natives like Beanie Sigel and Eve struck gold with major label deals.

In recent years, Philly has continued to produce hitmakers and shakers. Take Meek Mill, for example, who blew up in 2011 with “Tupac Back” and “I’m a Boss.” Then you have 2016 XXL Freshman Lil Uzi Vert, whose catalog includes the 11-times platinum “XO TOUR Llif3” and the 2023 song of the summer, “Just Wanna Rock.” More artists include Tierra Whack, 2Rare, the late PnB Rock, Armani White and Lay Bankz.

10. London

The British rap scene was once overshadowed by American Hip Hop. Initially, U.K. artists grappled with authenticity, often mimicking the accents and styles of the States. However, pioneers like Rodney P and Derek B embraced their European roots, creating a unique sound that spoke to their experiences. The latter’s 1988 hit “Goodgroove” broke into the top 20 of the U.K. Singles Chart, a milestone for the London rap scene at the time. It also paved the way for several subgenres, such as grime, drill and Afroswing.

In recent years, the U.K. saw Skepta and Stormzy gaining international acclaim. Their success opened the floodgates for the likes of Fredo, Dave, J Hus, Headie One, MoStack and Kojo Funds. Leading the new generation is the 2023 XXL Freshman Central Cee. His Cole Bennett-directed “Doja” was RIAA-certified Gold, while collaborations with artists like Drake on “On The Radar Freestyle” further propelled British rap onto the world stage.

11. New Orleans

New Orleans’ contribution to Hip Hop is deeply rooted in its introduction of bounce music. Artists like DJ Irv and Mannie Fresh masterfully manipulated the sound, giving birth to a rich conglomeration of dance moves and chants that are quintessentially NOLA. The 1990s saw the rise of influential labels like Cash Money Records and No Limit Records, which brought local talents like U.N.L.V., Pimp Daddy and Ms. Tee to the forefront.

In the late ‘90s, Cash Money had a stacked roster, including B.G., Juvenile, Turk and Lil Wayne, who was only in his teens at the time. Weezy’s run is a legendary account that deserves its own documentary, spanning Tha Carter mixtape series to his hot streak of features in the late 2000s. The blog era spawned artists like Currensy, and current artists like Rob49, Neno Calvin, Stone Cold Jzzle and RJAE are leading New Orleans into new times.