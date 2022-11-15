Travis Scott has been tapped to share the story of Texas legend DJ Screw in an upcoming biopic.

On Tuesday (Nov. 15), Deadline reported that the fellow Houston native will serve as an executive producer alongside Isaac Yowman to bring the feature film documenting the life of hip hop icon DJ Screw to the big screen. Wednesday (Nov. 16) will mark 22 years since the chopped-and-screwed creator passed away.

“The love for Screw was mutual, and he told me I had his full support,” said Yowman on working alongside Scott to help tell the story. “We’re both raised in Mo. City, so this means that much more to have him be a part.” Furthermore, Yowman expressed his gratitude for having DJ Screw’s family bless the project. “I’m grateful as h**l to have his sister Michelle [Wheeler] and brother Charles [Davis] in my corner as a support system,” he continued. “I don’t know everything, and there’s so much information out there, so being able to talk to legends like Lil’ Keke, Bun B and D-Reck and get unbiased perspectives has been helpful with me navigating the process.”

DJ Screw’s sister also spoke to her excitement for the upcoming film. “Continuing the legacy of my brother is most important,” said Wheeler. “The process honestly has been exciting. I’m like, ‘Wow, we’re really about to make a movie.'”

Scott has previously vocalized his admiration for DJ Screw and even honored him on the track “R.I.P. Screw,” which is featured on his 2018 Astroworld project. Wheeler says that despite receiving multiple pitches for years to create a biopic honoring her brother, it wasn’t until Scott and Columbia Pictures’ Vice President Maia Eyre came on board that she was sold on the idea. “Nearly a dozen film directors and producers had approached us over the years, but this was the first time I actually felt fully comfortable,” said Wheeler. “I’m very thankful for Sony and Travis being on this journey with us, helping keep my brother Screw’s legacy going.”

Check out Scott’s previous track below.