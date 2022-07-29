Bun B isn’t just a hip hop legend, he is also quite the entrepreneur!

According to ABC 13, the Houston native’s Trill Burgers has officially walked away with the title of “Best Burger in America,” thanks to the “Good Morning America” Ultimate Burger Spot contest.

“It’s so surreal that it doesn’t make sense,” said Bun B in an official statement. “To be in Times Square having won the best burger in America live on ‘Good Morning America,’ it’s not even in the realm of things that we would have imagined for this brand. We just wanted to put in hard work and be justified for what we did, and today we got the ultimate validation. I can’t wait to bring this burger to America.”

It was Bun B’s OG Trill Burger that allowed him to walk away with not only a trophy, but a $10,000 cash prize. Trill Burgers served the double-patty cheeseburger with onions on a Martin’s potato roll and the rest was history!

“For 30 years, I’ve put the flavors in your ear,” Bun B said during the broadcast. “Now I’m putting flavor in your mouth with the OG Trill Burger.”

The smashburger concept was founded by the UGK rapper alongside his business partners, Nick Scurfield and Andy Nguyen, as a pop-up at Houston’s Sticky’s Chicken in August 2021.

Now, he has taken the brand all over with a recent presence at Rolling Loud Miami. The burger brand also made an appearance at the 2022 Coachella Music Festival as well as Pharrell’s Something in the Water Festival.

“We did it, baby, Trill Burgers,” said Bun B in a video with his trophy in hand. “It feels amazing, man. God is good, man. My team is amazing. And we’re gonna get the best burger in America soon.”

In a caption via an Instagram post, he reiterated the news. “Trill Burgers was named best burger in America,” wrote the 49-year-old entertainer.