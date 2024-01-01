Image Image Credit REVOLT Image Alt Pusha T and Walter J. Tucker Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As the sun rose on day two of 2024 REVOLT WORLD, attendees were enveloped in an atmosphere bursting with creativity, connection, and unapologetic expression. This vibrant gathering not only showcased the impact of Black culture on entertainment but also served as a powerful platform for meaningful conversations and groundbreaking performances. From thought-provoking panels that challenged industry norms to exhilarating showcases of artistry, the day was a testament to the resilience and talent within the Black community.

Conversations flowed freely, touching on crucial topics like inclusivity in creative spaces, the business of beauty, and the journeys of influential figures in sports and music. The day also celebrated the rich heritage of Black fashion, exemplified by a menswear show that embraced true streetwear style. As the evening approached, the energy culminated in a high-octane Hip Hop showcase that left the audience buzzing. REVOLT WORLD continues to affirm that Black culture is not just a part of the narrative — it is the narrative.

1. Sound Bath Meditation

The day kicked off with a transformative Sound Bath Meditation led by holistic coach Ki Meishon, inviting attendees to tune into their inner selves. With soothing sounds and deep vibrations, Meishon created a serene atmosphere that encouraged participants to release stress and cultivate mindfulness. This session not only set a peaceful tone for the day but also highlighted the importance of self-care within our busy lives.

2. “Creativity Is Inclusive” panel

The "Creativity Is Inclusive" conversation featured Malik Brown, Saucy Santana, Dyllón Burnside, and Dominique Morgan, bringing forth a dialogue on the intersection of artistry and representation. The panelists shared personal stories that illustrated the significance of inclusivity in the creative process, emphasizing how diverse voices enrich the cultural tapestry. Their candid exchanges inspired attendees to embrace their authentic selves and push the boundaries of creativity.

3. The “Business of Beauty” panel

The "Business of Beauty" conversation featured Brii Renee, Maya Smith, and Brian Smith, showcasing the entrepreneurial spirit within the beauty industry. The panelists discussed their journeys, emphasizing the power of Black-owned brands, and the importance of representation in beauty. Their experiences resonated deeply, empowering aspiring beauty moguls to harness their creativity and carve out their own spaces in the market.

4. Black Menswear Fashion Show

The Black Menswear Fashion Show took center stage, celebrating true streetwear style. Models graced the runway in a blend of bold fashion that showcased the rich heritage and evolving nature of Black menswear. The vibrant styles and confident presentations were a testament to the cultural influence of Black fashion, leaving attendees inspired and eager to embrace their unique styles.

5. “The Blackprint” with the CEO

"The Blackprint" conversation with Detavio Samuels and Cam Newton offered an intimate look at their journeys, touching on topics from football to family. Their candid reflections on success and personal fulfillment highlighted the importance of grounding oneself amid achievements. This session resonated with many, reminding us that true contentment comes from within and from the connections we nurture.

6. “Future of Hip Hop” showcase

The "Future of Hip Hop" show featuring Offset, Key Glock, Cash Cobain, 42 Dugg, and Rob49 brought the house down with electrifying performances that celebrated the evolution of Hip Hop. Each artist showcased their unique sound, paying homage to the genre's roots while pushing its boundaries. This finale encapsulated the spirit of REVOLT WORLD — bold, innovative, and a true reflection of the culture’s future.

7. Big Facts Live: Love, Fortune, and Fame

The "Big Facts Live" show featured DJ Scream, Baby Jade, Big Bank, and Skilla Baby, who engaged in an honest dialogue about love and the challenges of managing fortune and fame. The panelists shared personal anecdotes, highlighting how relationships can be tested by the pressures of success and public scrutiny. Their discussions resonated with the audience, providing relatable insights into balancing personal life with the demands of a thriving career, all while emphasizing the importance of communication and authenticity.