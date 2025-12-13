Image Image Credit Angelo De Guzman Image Alt Cardi B performs at Soundstorm Festival 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Cardi B delivered a profanity-light, high-energy set in Riyadh during Soundstorm Festival 2025.

The setlist featured a mix of fan favorites and tracks from her latest album, AM I THE DRAMA?

She incorporated Arabic greetings and Saudi-inspired visuals to connect with the local audience.

After plenty of teasing on social media, Cardi B turned Soundstorm Festival 2025 into her own late-night block party during the twilight hours of Sunday (Dec. 14). She was arguably the most anticipated headliner for the MDLBEAST-created event, which took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In a moment that felt tailor-made for a global stage, Cardi made a point to keep her set as clean as possible. Outside of an accidental slip or two, most of the performance (including the pre-set from her DJ) was virtually free of profanity.

What wasn’t missing was the electricity that fans have come to expect from the Bronx star whenever she touches a stage. Backed by a crew of dancers and wearing a brightly colored ensemble, Cardi delivered a set that blended older cuts with newer standouts from her chart-topping sophomore album, AM I THE DRAMA? Songs like “Press,” “Pretty & Petty,” “Bartier Cardi,” “No Limit REMIX,” “Safe,” and “I Like It” kept the energy moving like a hit parade. At one point, she stepped offstage to hang with festivalgoers near the barricades.

Cardi also leaned into the moment culturally, weaving Saudi love into the show’s staging and her own quips throughout. “Saudi Arabia, how we doing tonight?” she asked early on, later greeting the audience with, “As-salamu alaykum!” She later added, “Thank you for having me in your country. Everything is mashallah.” The digital backdrops matched the spirit with flashes of Arabian-inspired environments and props nodding to the region’s long history of silk and hand-loom traditions.

Soundstorm 2025 featured a wealth of Hip Hop and R&B acts

In addition to Cardi, Soundstorm featured heavy-hitters like Young Thug, Miguel, Black Coffee, Davido, Metro Boomin, Don Toliver, and more across multiple stages alongside international talent. Per MDLBEAST Chief Creative Officer and world-renowned DJ Baloo, there were some 30,000 people in attendance on the festival’s final night alone.