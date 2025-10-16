Image Image Credit Clive Brunskill/Contributor via Getty Images, Julian Finney/Contributor via Getty Images, and Timothy A. Clary/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Naomi Osaka playing in different outfits throughout her career Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Naomi Osaka plays with power, poise, and a sense of self that carries well beyond the court. Every outfit she wears feels intentional. The clothes are like an extension of how she moves, thinks, and takes up space in a sport that hasn’t always known what to do with that kind of individuality. Her looks flip between sharp athleticism and quiet rebellion, mixing technical precision with cultural storytelling.

From bow-accented collaborations at the US Open to the textured whites of Wimbledon, Osaka’s fashion game has evolved into its own form of expression. She uses color, silhouette, and detail to set the mood for every match — sometimes signaling dominance, sometimes introspection, always confidence.

This breakdown revisits the fits that defined those moments. Each entry captures a snapshot of her journey from rising phenom to global style force. Across Grand Slams and tour stops, Osaka continues to remind fans that tennis isn’t just about how you play. It’s also about how you show up.

1. 2021 Australian Open

Naomi Osaka’s 2021 Australian Open look became instantly iconic—a charcoal and black Nike catsuit layered with a neon orange skirt, wristbands, and sneakers. The bold ensemble, accented by Louis Vuitton jewelry, matched her confidence as she defeated Serena Williams en route to the finals and claimed her second Australian Open title.

2. 2024 US Open

Here, Osaka turned the court into a fashion spectacle with her AMBUSH x Nike custom look — a black bomber jacket topped with an oversized white bow and a layered skirt puffed with tulle. There was also a green and white colorway that was equally stunning. Inspired by Harajuku and Lolita goth fashion, the frilly, “magical girl” ensemble embodied playfulness and quiet power in equal measure.

3. 2020 Olympics

Osaka’s Tokyo look radiated national pride and personal flair. She wore a fiery red Nike tennis dress paired with a matching visor, sweatbands, and sneakers, complemented by red-and-white box braids that mirrored Japan’s flag. Styled by Martin-Christopher Harper, the braids became her crown as she lit the Olympic cauldron in Tokyo.

4. 2025 French Open

This French Open look was a pastel dream — a baby-pink Nike minidress with a tiered ruffle skirt, maroon accents, and a matching varsity jacket. She paired it with cotton candy sneakers and Sailor Moon-inspired space buns, complete with pink streaks and wired floral clips, blending anime magic with athletic elegance.

5. 2017 US Open

Osaka kept things classic yet playful at the 2017 US Open in a full Adidas ensemble featuring a collared athletic tank with an abstract print and an ivy-style skirt. The look balanced tradition and flair, with blue and yellow stripes along the hem adding a crisp pop of color.

6. 2024 Wimbledon

Osaka embraced Wimbledon’s all-white tradition with a couture twist. Her Nike ensemble featured layered ruffles cascading across a cropped racerback top and flowing skort, accented by subtle forest-green details. Paired with Nike x NO sneakers, Louis Vuitton jewelry, and a sleek techwear jacket, the look blended grace with innovation.

7. 2025 Wuhan Open

Here, Osaka brightened the court in a bold yellow Nike ensemble featuring a fitted top with black lining and a matching layered skirt. Completing the look with black wristbands and a visor, she struck a perfect balance of vibrance and focus while facing Czech opponent Linda Noskova in Wuhan’s second round.

8. 2020 US Open

Social solidarity was stitched into Osaka’s 2020 US Open run, when she arrived in Queens with seven masks honoring victims of racial injustice (for example, her Day 7 match featured “Trayvon Martin”). Under the lights, she paired activism with artistry, wearing a fluorescent Nike kit that glowed like a statement of purpose.

9. 2024 French Open

Osaka’s Roland-Garros return sparked debate, but her custom Nike look captured exactly what makes her style magnetic. The navy-blue fit, studded and cinched at the waist with white pleats at the hem, paired beautifully with a hot pink visor and dragon-floral sneakers. Whether divisive or adored, she made clay couture her own.

10. 2025 US Open

Osaka’s semifinal run came wrapped in sparkle and self-assurance. She cycled through rose and lilac Nike dresses, including a crystal-studded kit that shimmered under Arthur Ashe lights. Her courtside Labubu mascots, Arthur Flash and LaBillieBu, mirrored her playfulness. Each outfit, she said, lets her channel a new “character” on court.

11. 2025 Australian Open

Osaka’s “sunflower-powered” Nike kit brought brightness to Melbourne. She wore a black tank and patterned gray skirt accented by vivid sunflower details—on her earrings, hair clips, and GP Challenge 1 shoes reading “The sun shines where you are.” Inspired by Haiti’s Jacmel art scene, the look symbolized vitality, renewal, and joy.

12. 2022 Miami Open

Osaka carried her sunny Australian Open aesthetic into the U.S. swing, sporting an orange, black, and white version of her asymmetrical Nike dress. Her matching GP Turbo shoes featured the words, “Designed to the exact specification of championship athletes.” The continuity between both kits underscored her confident post-maternity comeback.

13. 2024 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Osaka’s comeback continued in a sleek, mostly black Nike set detailed with a subtle, color-shifting snakeprint across her torso. Matching black wristbands, shoes, and visor completed the look. The understated design balanced edge and elegance, reflecting a player rebuilding rhythm and confidence after her 15-month maternity hiatus.