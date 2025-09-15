Image Image Credit Robert Prange/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Naomi Osaka in action at the US Open in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The partnership between Naomi Osaka’s Hana Kuma and REVOLT Sports will produce original content.

Viewers can expect athlete-led interviews, behind-the-scenes access, and real-world events.

The collaboration aims to shift sports narratives by focusing on the cultural and entrepreneurial roles of women in sports.

On Monday (Sept. 15), REVOLT Sports announced a new partnership with Hana Kuma, Naomi Osaka’s Emmy Award-nominated media company, to develop programming that puts women athletes at the center of the story. Under parent company Offscript, the collaboration will live across REVOLT Sports and aims to highlight the accomplishments and cultural impact of women competing and creating beyond the field of play.

“From the beginning, Hana Kuma was built to tell stories that reflect the depth and diversity of athletes’ experiences, especially women whose voices have too often been overlooked,” said Osaka in a press release. “Together, I see us creating content and experiences that don’t just celebrate women in sports, but challenge how the world sees them — building something that will inspire and empower for years to come.”

The slate will spotlight multidimensional narratives, from personal passions to professional milestones, while reinforcing REVOLT Sports’ mission to challenge convention in sports storytelling. Programming will showcase how athletes shape culture, launch businesses, and lead movements within and beyond their sports.

“REVOLT Sports is dedicated to elevating the athletes who are flipping the script and shaping culture,” REVOLT’s Chief Content Officer Deon Graham expressed. “Together with Hana Kuma, we’re providing a platform for women who are pushing boundaries not only on the court or field, but across every industry they touch. We’re telling stories that don’t usually get told, and doing it with the energy and edge that only REVOLT can bring.”

Bringing interviews, access, and IRL events for women athletes

The partnership will prioritize athlete-led formats (think intimate interviews, training-camp looks, and on-the-ground coverage) that offer exclusive insight into how featured stars are changing industries, building companies, and creating defining cultural moments. In addition to digital video, the two brands plan real-world experiences that bring audiences closer to the women rewriting the playbook on success, legacy, and leadership.

“At Hana Kuma, we believe that the stories of female athletes deserve to be told with the same passion, creativity, and cultural relevance they bring to their sports,” explained company co-founder Stuart Duguid. “Partnering with REVOLT is an opportunity to amplify these voices in a way that breaks barriers and inspires future generations.”