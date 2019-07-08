Image Image Credit Fort Lauderdale United FC Image Alt Deon Graham Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

It’s a new day for sports and Deon Graham is calling the plays. Presenting Fort Lauderdale United FC, South Florida’s brand-new, top-tier women’s professional soccer team, and the business leader serves as its co-founder and CEO.

Recently announced, the organization’s inaugural season is set to kick off in August and it aims to play in the USL Super League, a Division 1 professional women's soccer league in the U.S. This move marks a major milestone for a number of reasons. Not only is it monumental for women’s sports, further leveling the playing field for women athletes to get the opportunities and respect they deserve in a male-dominated business, but it also sets a precedent in Black sports ownership as Graham heads all operations.

"I'm thrilled about creating a clear path for a Division 1 professional women's soccer team to flourish in South Florida. Our community deserves a standout brand and a team that both the 954 and Broward County can take pride in. We're dedicated to forging a pathway from youth to professional soccer and serving as a catalyst for women's professional soccer in the region,” he said about the new venture.

The executive is no stranger to a W on or off the field. Graham, a South Florida native, was an avid soccer player during his youth and, as an adult, has been recognized for his marketing genius thanks to his career that spans over two decades in the entertainment and spirits industries. In 2023 alone, he was inducted into the inaugural class of Adweek's Marketing Vanguard Awards and recognized in The Forbes Entrepreneurial CMO List.

According to a press release, Fort Lauderdale United FC’s practice and field games will be held in the town of Davie at Nova Southeastern University (NSU Florida). The organization also has soccer goals for a modernized stadium and on-site training facilities where the Miami Dolphins’ facility was once located.

“We couldn't be more thrilled to be part of the start of professional women’s soccer in South Florida,” said Harry Moon, M.D., Nova Southeastern University’s executive vice president, chief operating officer and president-elect. “Soccer is an international sport and it's become one of the most popular sports for women across the United States. We wish Fort Lauderdale United FC great success, and we look forward to welcoming fans of soccer in South Florida to our campus when the season begins.”

Moreover, founder and Chairman Tommy Smith and Graham have been in close conversation with Mayor Judy Paul of Davie and Mayor Dean J. Trantalis of Fort Lauderdale to ensure tight community bonding through games.

"I am immensely proud to have a major professional women’s soccer sports team call Davie home," said Mayor Paul. "The joy of sports is inescapable and has the power and ability to break barriers and bring people of all walks of life together. Our athletic facilities will prove to be an asset for the players, coaches, or those who want to stop by to watch practices or games. We enthusiastically welcome the USL Super League to the town of Davie, and I look forward to the lineup of exciting things this will bring.”

"We're incredibly excited to welcome the USL Super League Women's Soccer Team to Fort Lauderdale, adding yet another dynamic sports franchise to our city. As we continue to grow as a premier sports destination, the inclusion of women's sports reinforces our commitment to diversity, equity, and excellence on and off the field,” said Mayor Trantalis. “We look forward to cheering on our newest team and supporting their success as they inspire the next generation of athletes in Fort Lauderdale.”

Graham added, “Fort Lauderdale United FC is also committed to bringing entertainment and job opportunities to the area. We’re grateful for the steadfast support from the cities of Davie and Fort Lauderdale as well as NSU Florida. We look forward to partnering with them for years to come."

Let the games begin!