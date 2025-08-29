Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images and Robert Prange / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kathleen Jayme, Naomi Osaka, and Gayle King attend "Naomi Osaka: The Second Set" New York screening at The Roxy Cinema on August 18, 2025 in New York City. Taylor Townsend of the United States poses with the WTA Doubles World No.1 trophy ahead of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 21, 2025 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Naomi Osaka criticized Jelena Ostapenko’s “no education” remark as racially insensitive.

Taylor Townsend responded with confidence, emphasizing her record and demanding respect.

Ostapenko denied racist intent but stood by her comments, prompting further backlash.

Naomi Osaka is speaking out after a heated U.S. Open clash between Latvian tennis player Jelena Ostapenko and Taylor Townsend, who is Black, sparked controversy across the tennis world.

During their second-round match on Wednesday (Aug. 27), Townsend upset Ostapenko in straight sets, 7-5, 6-1. But the tension didn’t end on the court. At the net, Ostapenko lashed out at the American player, accusing her of having “no class” and “no education” after Townsend didn't apologize for a net cord. In tennis, it’s common etiquette for players to acknowledge when a ball clips the net before falling in, though it’s not an official rule.

Following her own win against Hailey Baptiste the next day (Aug. 28), Osaka didn’t mince words when asked about the exchange. “I think obviously it’s one of the worst things you can say to a Black tennis player in a majority white sport,” she told reporters at a press conference.

Osaka added that Townsend is “the furthest thing from uneducated,” noting the years of hard work and dedication she’s seen from her fellow pro. She also suggested that Ostapenko’s comment wasn’t surprising given her past behavior. “If you’re, like, genuinely asking me about the history of Ostapenko, I don’t think that’s the craziest thing she’s said,” Osaka explained.

“I think it’s ill timing and the worst person you could have ever said it to. And I don’t know if she knows the history of it in America,” she continued. “But I know she’s never going to say that ever again in her life. But, yeah, I mean, it was just terrible. Like, that’s just really bad.”

When asked if she would expect an apology for a net cord, Osaka said she wouldn’t make a big deal out of it. “Honestly, I probably don’t care either way,” she added. “And I definitely wouldn’t care to the point where it would affect me that much that I get very angry. I think it’s up to the person whether they apologize or not, but if it’s really close, then I can see why they don’t apologize.”

Townsend didn’t let the remarks slide either. Speaking to ESPN after the match, she recalled what Ostapenko told her: “She told me I have no class, no education, and to see what happens when we get outside the U.S.” Townsend brushed it off with confidence: “I beat her in Canada, outside the U.S. I beat her in New York, [inside] the U.S., so let’s see what else she has to say.”

Later, in a press conference, Townsend emphasized that she expects mutual respect: “There's no beef. But again, like you guys saw, I didn't back down because you're not going to insult me, especially after I carried myself a certain type of way with nothing but respect. If I show respect to you, I expect respect as well. That's just the fact of the matter."

Jelena Ostapenko responds to backlash

After Ostapenko’s comments sparked outrage online, she took to Instagram to defend herself. “Wow, how many messages I received that I am a racist. I was NEVER racist in my life, and I respect all nations of people in the world,” she wrote. She doubled down on her stance that Townsend was “disrespectful” for not apologizing for the net cord, insisting, “If she plays in her homeland, it doesn’t mean that she can behave and do whatever she wants.”