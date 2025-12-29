Image Image Credit Edward Berthelot / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé Knowles / Beyonce wears a cowboy hat, a burgundy faux fur fluff coat on one shoulder, a blue denim shirt, during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Beyoncé is now one of only five musicians to reach billionaire status, according to Forbes.

Her financial success is rooted in music ownership, touring revenue, and her company Parkwood Entertainment.

Strategic moves like her pivot into country music and the success of the “Cowboy Carter Tour” helped elevate her net worth.

Beyoncé has officially entered billionaire territory. According to Forbes, the global superstar’s net worth has crossed the 10-figure mark, placing her among a very short list of musicians who have reached that milestone. The publication reports that Beyoncé is now just the fifth artist to do so, joining Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Bruce Springsteen, and her husband, JAY-Z.

The moment didn’t happen overnight. While the “Renaissance World Tour” was one of the most successful tours of the post-pandemic era, it was Beyoncé’s strategic pivot into country music, paired with total creative control, that pushed her over the line. At 44, she continues to rewrite the rules of longevity, reinvention, and ownership in the music industry.

Forbes reported that a major driver behind that success is Parkwood Entertainment, the company Beyoncé founded in 2010 to bring nearly every aspect of her career in-house. Parkwood produces her albums, films, tours, and documentaries, allowing her to capture far more of the long-term value tied to her work.

“When I decided to manage myself, it was important that I didn’t go to some big management company,” the singer said during an interview back in 2013. “I felt like I wanted to follow the footsteps of Madonna and be a powerhouse and have my own empire and show other women when you get to this point in your career, you don’t have to go sign with someone else and share your money and your success, you do it yourself.”

Beyond music, Beyoncé has expanded into several business ventures, including Cécred, SirDavis whiskey, and Ivy Park. Still, Forbes notes that the majority of her wealth comes from touring and music ownership, particularly as live performances now account for the bulk of top artists’ income.

How the “Cowboy Carter Tour” sealed a historic run

The “Cowboy Carter Tour” didn’t just support her eighth studio album — it made history. The run became the highest-grossing country tour in Billboard Boxscore history, pulling in $407.6 million across 32 shows and selling 1.6 million tickets. The tour also sparked economic booms in cities like Atlanta, Houston, Paris, and London, with Houston alone reportedly seeing $50 million in local spending. Add in family moments onstage, a Destiny’s Child reunion, and cultural shifts in Western fashion, and the tour stood as both a financial and cultural force — one that helped cement Beyoncé’s billionaire status.