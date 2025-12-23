Image Image Credit Bryn Lennon - Formula 1 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jay-Z and Beyonce on the Pirelli hot laps grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Beyoncé and JAY-Z have become the blueprint for love, partnership, and power in music. What started as two artists crossing paths eventually grew into one of the most referenced relationships in pop culture. Through collaborations, performances, and shared milestones, their bond has unfolded in a way that feels both intentional and influential. They’ve built careers side by side, kept their personal life largely protected, and created a family that includes Blue Ivy Carter and twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

That kind of presence doesn’t stay contained to their own music. Across Hip Hop, R&B, pop, and beyond, artists regularly name-drop Beyoncé and JAY-Z as shorthand for trust, loyalty, success, and real love. Saying “Jay and Bey” instantly paints a picture — it’s the ultimate compliment and a cultural reference that needs no explanation.

Below are 19 songs that directly reference their relationship, showing how their love story continues to live on through lyrics across generations.

1. “Buy a Heart” by Nicki Minaj featuring Meek Mill

The lyrics: “Every city I be in, you know she fly with us / It's like Hov got Bey, it's like Bey got Jigga”

2. “My Last” by Big Sean featuring Chris Brown

The lyrics: “See, you look like Beyoncé, so do it like Beyon— (Okay) / Do it, do it like Beyoncé, and put it on Sean (Haha)”

3. “Meltdown” by Missy Elliott

The lyrics: “That dude that approached me at the bar the other night / That be the mister right and hot enough to melt some ice / I think I'm in love like Beyoncé be with Jigga / It's not his major figure that want him to be my n**ga”



This song gave us a double feature shoutout. Those lyrics: "If you like Beyoncé, you can play JAY-Z"

4. "Single Again" by Trina

The lyrics: “And I don't care what your friends say / What we had was like Jay and Beyoncé / Or was it all a dream?”

5. “Blood On The Leaves” by Kanye West

The lyrics: “To all my second-string b**ches tryna get a baby / Tryna get a baby? Now you talkin' crazy / I don't give a d**n if you used to talk to JAY-Z / He ain't with you, he with Beyoncé, you need to stop actin' lazy”

6. “Bae Goals” by Megan thee Stallion

The lyrics: “Real n**ga me please, ayy / Let's get dressed like KimYe, ayy (Yeah) / Sit courtside like Keyshia and Gucci / Rich like Jay and Beyoncé, ayy (Yeah, yeah)”

7. "Shadows" by Childish Gambino

The lyrics: “And if I'm dead to the world, what you gon' do? / What you gon' do? Like, ‘I can't remember’ / Shots fired, rewind, please, girl, be mine / Email denied, talk to me, baby / Before I go crazy, might do it, maybe / We were so JAY-Z, Beyoncé / My aunt say, ‘Keep the sex game picante’”

8. “Ganja Burn" by Nicki Minaj

The lyrics: “You made one dope beat, now you Kanye? / You got a n**ga named Jay, now you Yoncé? / You got about three stacks, now you André? / You put a part in your fade, yeah, you Nas, bae”

9. “Beyoncé” by Kendrick Lamar

Image Image Credit Noel Vasquez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyonce, Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar attend a basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on February 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

The lyrics: “They say, ‘Hello’ (Ayy), ‘Hello’ (Ayy) / I can daydream about Beyoncé all day / Thinkin' 'bout the good times 'fore she met Jay / See ya know / They say, ‘Hello’ (Ayy), ‘Hello’ (Ayy) / I really thought I had a chance to be your man / Until I seen the video with the ring on your hand / It hurt me so”

10. “Wish Wish” by DJ Khaled featuring Cardi B & 21 Savage

The lyrics: “Your b**ch got that crazy head like a Kanye tweet (21) / Had a wedding for my Glocks, call 'em Jay and Bey (21) / I split the rent with my chopper 'cause it stay with me (On God) / Leave you drunk like a shot of liquor, ain't no chasin' me (On God)”

11. “Follow My Lead” by 50 Cent featuring Robin Thicke

The lyrics: “I wanna spend the night tonight, shorty, if it's okay / You can be my Beyoncé, I'll be your Jay”

12. “February” by A Boogie wit da Hoodie

The lyrics: “I get caught up, lettin' my emotions faze me / This time, it's me versus myself, but I'm the same me / Look, she's independent / But if you wanna be Beyoncé, you need JAY-Z”

13. “TPB” by Dadju featuring Koba LaD

The lyrics (French): “Elle m'dit qu'elle veut vivre avec un homme riche, elle m'a parlé français / Quitter le, quitter l'pays, pour la lune de miel, si j'veux la fiancer / L'argent du buis', l'argent de la 'sique, elle veut le dépenser / Malin pour qu'tout le monde dise, que nous deux c'est fluide, comme JAY-Z, Beyoncé / Mais t'es pas Beyoncé, cries pas, t'es pas Beyoncé / T'auras beau taper ton vice, j'suis pas ton JAY-Z, t'es pas ma Beyoncé”

Translation: “She tells me she wants to live with a rich man, she spoke to me in French / Leave him, leave the country for the honeymoon if I want to marry her / Money from business, money from music, she wants to spend it / Clever so everyone says that the two of us are smooth, like JAY-Z and Beyoncé / But you're not Beyoncé, don’t scream, you're not Beyoncé / No matter how much you play your little games, I'm not your JAY-Z, you're not my Beyoncé”

14. “Hands on Me" by Ariana Grande featuring A$AP Ferg

The lyrics: “It's your birthday, every day with me / And I make her hand rocky A-S-A-P / Got me talking marriage, I like what I see/ I'ma put a ring on it, word to Bey and JAY-Z”

15. “I Really Mean It (Freestyle)” by J. Cole

The lyrics: “Go hard like I just seen some nipples on Beyoncé / No disrespect to Hov, but if I didn't I'd be beyond gay / Almost erased them lines but in the end I chose to keep 'em / 'Cause if I said it, I really, I really / I really mean it, yeah”

16. “American Royalty" by Childish Gambino featuring RZA & Hypnotic Brass Orchestra

The lyrics: “Home is that Outkast, soul like I'm Phonte / Old-school J's like Beyoncé's fiancé”

17. “Light Tunnel” by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis featuring Mike Slap

The lyrics: “The show is starting, they take me to my seat / Walk in the arena, feel the ego of elites / Like the whole industry is staring at me / A row away from Taylor, two away from Jay and Bey”

18. “Wouldn’t Get Far” by The Game featuring Kanye West

The lyrics: “And ain't nobody tryin' to take Beyoncé from Jay / But I know a b**ch named Superhead he f**ked back in the day”

19. "2012 Rap Up" by Skillz

Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Mad Skillz performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The lyrics: “Linsanity had New York on fire like wasabi / And you couldn't go anywhere without hearing about Blue Ivy / Congrats to Jay and Bey for adding to they crew / I mean why was y'all so shocked, ain't that what married people do?”

From playful shoutouts to heartfelt bars, these 19 songs prove that Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s relationship isn’t just personal, it’s pop culture canon. Their love story lives on in lyrics, reminding us that some couples don’t just inspire each other, they inspire the world.