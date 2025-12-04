Image Image Credit Lester Cohen/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JAY-Z on the set of his “Girls, Girls, Girls” music video Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

JAY-Z’s music videos have rarely been simple “press play” add-ons. Across decades, his visuals traced the evolution of rap presentation itself: Late-’90s street opulence and label-era swagger, the cinematic polish of the 2000s, and the concept-forward pieces that arrived once Hov started treating rollouts like events. In celebration of his birthday (Dec. 4), this list takes a quick look at 25 of those clips.

You’ll spot recurring collaborations with major visual architects: Hype Williams framing New York as a living character for “Empire State of Mind,” Dave Meyers turning radio staples into sleek, kinetic set pieces, and Mark Romanek helping shape “The Story of O.J.” into a stark, black-and-white animated statement.

If you know these songs by heart, the behind-the-scenes notes might add a bit of additional perspective. If you’ve only caught the highlights over the years, consider this a quick visual history lesson on how JAY-Z kept finding new ways to make the camera match the bars.

1. N**ga What, N**ga Who (Originator ‘99) feat. Amil and Jaz-O

The futuristic video functioned as a rollout piece for the Vol. 2 collaboration, putting JAY-Z on-screen with his former mentor and then-artist.

2. I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me) feat. Pharrell Williams and Omillio Sparks

Directed by Dave Meyers, the clip played like a glossy house-party movie where the camera moves through packed rooms as Hov worked the crowd.

3. Dirt Off Your Shoulder

Dave Meyers also directed the “Dirt Off Your Shoulder” visual, released during The Black Album era.

4. Excuse Me Miss feat. Pharrell Williams

Shot in New York and New Jersey, the video was directed by Little X and follows Hov’s “premonition” storyline after spotting a woman in an elevator.

5. I Know feat. Pharrell Williams

Philip Andelman directed the “I Know” video as a surreal, daydream-like set of four parallel nights, with Zoë Kravitz playing multiple roles.

6. Song Cry

Directed by Sanaa Hamri, the “Song Cry” clip was conceived as a compact love saga that cuts between “past and present” versions of the relationship.

7. Show Me What You Got

Directed by F. Gary Gray, it was an explicit James Bond homage filmed around Monaco — racing, boat-chasing, and casino-flexing included.

8. Money, Cash, H**s (Remix) feat. DMX, Beanie Sigel, and Memphis Bleek

The official visual was actually for the remix (“More Money, More Cash, More H**s”), and it was edited together with scenes from the film The Corruptor soundtrack tie-in.

9. The Story of O.J.

The black-and-white animated video was co-directed by JAY-Z and Mark Romanek, using vintage-cartoon aesthetics to critique racist imagery and stereotypes.

10. Do It Again (Put Ya Hands Up) feat. Amil and Beanie Sigel

“Do It Again (Put Ya Hands Up)” was credited among Dave Meyers-directed music videos from that era (yes, Meyers was a busy man during this period).

11. On To The Next One feat. Swizz Beatz

The video leaned hard into a stark, high-contrast black-and-white concept built around strobing, performance, and rapid-cut imagery.

12. Empire State of Mind feat. Alicia Keys

Hype Williams shot the clip as if it were an interactive NYC postcard, anchoring it in real city locations and skyline textures as the anthem lands. There was also an alternate video full of the who’s who of models from that period.

13. D.O.A. (Death Of Auto-Tune)

Directed by Anthony Mandler, the video reportedly nodded to Michelangelo Antonioni’s Zabriskie Point. Huge A-list cameos in this one.

14. Ain’t No N**ga feat. Foxy Brown

The early-career visual was built around JAY-Z and Foxy Brown, emphasizing early chemistry during Hov’s first-album persona and Roc-A-Fella’s origin story.

15. Run This Town feat. Kanye West and Rihanna

Anthony Mandler directed it as a grimy, semi-apocalyptic street composition, matching the record’s riot-energy with rubble, spotlights, and night-shoot intensity.

16. Can I Get A… feat. Ja Rule and Amil

The “Can I Get A…” video folded in cameo casting — most notably Rush Hour actor Chris Penn as a bartender, plus a Jermaine Dupri appearance.

17. (Always Be My) Sunshine feat. Babyface and Foxy Brown

The “(Always Be My) Sunshine” video was a trippy, colorful Hype Williams-directed visual from the In My Lifetime, Vol. 1 run.

18. Feelin’ It feat. Angela “Mecca” Scott

Alan Ferguson directed the “Feelin’ It” video, which played like pure “good living” footage. Sun, water, and vacation framing around early Hov.

19. ’03 Bonnie & Clyde feat. Beyoncé

The clip spotlighted JAY-Z and Beyoncé as the central duo, with the video’s direction credited to Chris Robinson. The (sort-of) beginnings of a true love dynasty.

20. Girls, Girls, Girls

Mark Klasfeld directed the video as a sleek, vignette-style run through the song’s different “types,” using clever environment and character switches with notable names.

21. Picasso Baby

The “Picasso Baby” visual was literally a performance-art film shot at Pace Gallery, capturing JAY-Z performing the track for hours in front of rotating guests. Very cameo-heavy.

22. Holy Grail feat. Justin Timberlake

The “Holy Grail” video framed JAY-Z and Justin Timberlake inside stark, gallery-like setting, leaning into art-film symbolism over narrative plot.

23. Imaginary Player

The “Imaginary Players” clip is tied to the Streets Is Watching era of Roc visual storytelling, with direction credited to Abdul Malik Abbott.

24. Dead Presidents

The video is famous for its rap-cameo roll call: Biggie, AZ, Damon Dash, Biggs, and more all appear.

25. Marcy Me

Directed by Benny and Josh Safdie, the clip is shot like a tense Bed-Stuy night scene lit by a police helicopter’s spotlight.