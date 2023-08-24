Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Soulja Boy

Since his rise to fame in 2007 with the viral “Crank That (Soulja Boy),” Soulja Boy has been one of the most entertaining rappers in the game. As one of the first emcees on YouTube and the creator of the first viral dance in rap, the Atlanta entertainer is never afraid to ask for his flowers for his trailblazing contributions to music and tech. He was the OG when it came to using Myspace and YouTube to boost his career, which set the stage for how artists nowadays utilize social media to make themselves profitable. However, the “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” rapper didn’t stop at music — he jumped onto the tech scene with products like his gaming console and smartwatch. Essentially, Soulja Boy taught the world about influencer marketing long before we had a name for it.

Among Soulja’s many talents is his ability to make anything he says or does go viral. Whether the pioneer is claiming to be the first rapper to do something or going off on live streams, Soulja Boy has mastered the ability to bring comedic relief to our social media feeds. On that note, here are nine of the funniest quotes from Big Draco himself:

1. The Breakfast Club interview (2019): “Drakeee?! The n**ga that got bodied by Pusha T? … Drake?! Y’all n**gas better stop playing with me in here.”

2. “TYGA?! Tyga?! This n**ga sitting here talking about Tyga. The n**ga that lost his b**ch to Travis Scott? The n**ga that Travis Scott nutted in his b**ch and got her pregnant? Him? He had the biggest comeback?”

Soulja Boy has had several notable moments in his career; however, his January 2019 interview on “The Breakfast Club” found the rapper conducting one of the most memorable rap interviews of the decade. During his hour-long appearance, Big Draco discussed the topic of legacy and doubled down on why he’s one of the most influential rappers of all time. Charlamagne tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy challenged Soulja Boy’s reasons, to which he responded defensively.

There are plenty of great moments from the interview, but the one that had the internet buzzing was Soulja Boy’s lengthy rant about Tyga and Drake. Soulja insisted that he had the biggest comeback of 2018. Charlamagne countered his argument, suggesting that Tyga and Meek Mill had the bigger comebacks for a number of reasons, including the latter surviving beef with Drake. The hosts were met with Draco’s hilarious reaction as he yelled out Drake’s name in disbelief, causing everyone to erupt with laughter. The interview not only became the second-most watched “Breakfast Club” episode of all time, but it also resulted in yet another viral Soulja Boy moment complemented by memes.

3. The story of his home invasion: “One n**ga run to the front door. I hop out, I start shooting. Shot the n**ga. Shot his a**. All the n**gas run out the door. This n**ga on the floor. [I] walk up to this n**ga, take his mask off his head. Looked at it, saw who it was. I’m like, ‘Damn.’ Shot his a** again. He screaming and s**t. I shut the door.”

Aight so boom… Want to hear a crazy story? Soulja Boy’s got you covered. The rapper had yet another viral moment spawned from his December 2016 interview with DJ Vlad, in which he recounted the time when his home was broken into in 2008. Let him tell it — pun intended -- after one of his friends alerted him of an intruder, he grabbed his gun and engaged in a shootout. Soulja Boy’s hilarious sound effects as he described the impact of his gunshots accompanied this seemingly outrageous story. This is where the plot thickened: He said he took the perpetrator’s mask off and recognized who it was. Still, it didn’t stop Big Draco from shooting him.

The rapper’s viral storytelling skills inspired the “Soulja Boy Challenge,” which found celebrities like Mike Epps, DC Young Fly, and G Herbo sharing their own exaggerated versions of the tale. Soulja Boy also hopped on the challenge, even teasing a song about the situation.

4. The viral Twitch stream: “Y’all n**gas, bruh. Y’all better turn y’all speakers down, bruh. I don’t give no f**k, bruh. I don’t care if the music loud, n**ga. N**ga, I’m not your daddy. N**ga, turn your speaker down. P**sy n**gas.”

For the most part, Soulja Boy seems to be down to learn any new media platform. In recent years, the Atlanta star has enjoyed playing games and chatting with fans on his live Twitch streams. However, when he first started streaming, he had a hard time adjusting to the platform. In 2018, Soulja Boy went viral for scolding viewers who told him to turn his speakers down, proceeding to continue blasting music loud enough to interfere with his webcam. The moment went viral, and a repost of the video has been viewed over 1.7 million times on YouTube.

He has since found success on the platform, becoming the 35th most-watched NBA 2K21 channel in 2020. During a stream in the same year, Big Draco took a moment to acknowledge how he’s improved as a Twitch streamer. “Can we just take a moment to notice how much better I’ve gotten at streaming?” he said. “Who remembers, which I know you all do because you’re in the chat now saying ‘Turn your speakers down, bro.’”

5. Soulja Boy, the first rapper to…: “B**ch, if I didn’t do it first, they wouldn’t be getting paid. Learn your history, stupid.”

Self-affirmations are a clear part of Soulja Boy’s daily routine. He’s always prepared to give himself props for his contributions to the music industry. Although he sometimes takes credit for being the first rapper to do pretty random things, there’s often truth to his claims. The Atlanta rapper’s viral success on YouTube with “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” spearheaded the monetization of YouTube videos for creators to make a profit from including advertisements in their clips.

During a Twitter exchange with a user in 2021, Soulja Boy doubled down on his impact as the first rapper to have a profile on YouTube. Additionally, he mentioned that he is the reason why monetization on the platform exists.

“I was the first to get paid [from] YouTube. I invented getting paid from a video, dummy,” he tweeted. Big Draco’s not wrong — the “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” visual was uploaded three months after YouTube launched in December 2005!

6. To crank that or be cranked: “In this world, you either crank that Soulja Boy or it cranks you.”

To crank or not to crank? That is the question. Whenever Soulja Boy is not giving us funny rants, the 33-year-old offers some of the finest advice he’s learned in his career. From our interpretation of one of his most viral tweets from 2018, Soulja Boy encouraging us to “Crank That” is a reminder to take your power back and make great use of it, or else the world will use your power against you. Wise yet hilarious words, Big Draco!

7. On Kanye West: “I came out with the video game console. I came out with the SouljaWatch. I’m Steve Jobs, not Kanye West.”

8. On Yeezys: “Boy, them shoes ugly. Nobody paying $1,500 for a pair of Kanye shoes. Only the backpackers and weird hypebeasts, goofy little kids and s**t like that out here spending money on that s**t … Not rocking no f**king Yeezys, my n**ga.”

Soulja Boy had his fair share of beef with several celebrities, and one of the more intriguing fallouts occurred with Kanye West. It’s unclear exactly where things went left with the two at the time. Per his “Breakfast Club” interview, Soulja Boy wasn’t too fond of West’s unlikely friendship with Former President Donald Trump or Ye’s April 2018 Twitter rant calling himself “this generation’s Ford Hughes Jobs Disney.”

During his 2019 interview with REAL 92.3 LA, Big Draco went on another rant about his contributions to the music and tech industries, refuting Ye’s claims of being the next Steve Jobs. When asked about West’s contributions to fashion, Soulja Boy had one simple answer: “Man, Kanye ain’t do s**t!”

9. Trolling Blueface’s legal issues: “Somebody tell Blue-butt I’ma put some money on his books. Sike, you gonna starve, b**ch. You gotta eat commissary. You gotta eat pork, and beans and ding-a-ling.”

In recent months, Soulja Boy has found himself having beef with Blueface over the Los Angeles rapper’s previous comments about beating him in a Verzuz battle. Blueface made the claims during an interview with Funny Marco’s “Open Thoughts” podcast in December 2023, boldly stating that he can beat anyone in a Verzuz. “I can outperform anybody hit for hit,” Blueface told Funny Marco, who seemed to be in shock at the statement.

It didn’t take long for Big Draco to catch wind of his words, later clapping back at Blueface on Instagram Live. “You gon’ perform bust down ‘Thotiana’ five times in a row? Cut it out, n**ga,” Soulja Boy responded.

The two rappers continued to exchange low blows and threatened to meet up. Although Blueface ultimately ended up getting arrested shortly after the interview, it didn’t stop Soulja Boy from trolling him in another Instagram Live in January 2024. “That n**ga sitting [in] jail broke as f**k,” he said as he flaunted stacks of cash. “You wanna talk baby mommas? I’m finna go give this to your baby momma and put d**k in her mouth while you in jail. You know she gon’ need d**k in her mouth for Valentine’s Day. Now, you can’t even give it to her ’cause you out here trolling. Now, you done went broke.”

He continued, “Somebody tell Blue-butt I’ma put some money on his books. Sike, you gonna starve, b**ch. You gotta eat commissary. You gotta eat pork, and beans and ding-a-ling.” Since then, however, Soulja Boy has had a change of heart, genuinely offering to put $1,000 on Blueface’s books as a peace offering. Hopefully, they can let bygones be bygones once Blueface is released.