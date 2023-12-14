After a surprise announcement and an hourslong wait, Kai Cenat was paid a visit by Nicki Minaj earlier this morning (Dec. 14) for his latest livestream. During the hangout session, the two discussed a variety of topics, including dating tips, Trinidad and Tobago’s carnival, and — of course — Minaj’s new album, Pink Friday 2. At one point, Cenat’s family and friends joined in, which led to everyone breaking out their best dance moves to the music.
Scores of fans took to social media to share their opinions on the stream, with many calling it Cenat’s best to date. “I can’t even sleep,” tweeted user _writtenbynae. “Can’t get over the fact that Nicki and Kai gagged the live at 3 a.m.! And she came with so much energy.” Another user, onikaa4life, stated, “I want more Nicki and Kai moments together. The feeling I have is that Kai is like Nicki’s cousin. They match so much [and] they are so funny naturally.”
Pink Friday 2 arrived on Friday (Dec. 8) and coincided with Minaj’s 41st birthday. The project consists of 22 tracks and additional appearances from J. Cole, Future, Drake, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. In the days following the album’s release, the Young Money emcee blessed fans with additional songs, including “Love Me Enough” with Monica and Keyshia Cole and a remix of “Beep Beep” with 50 Cent.
As REVOLT previously reported, Pink Friday 2 is expected to secure the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 with roughly 200,000 album-equivalent units sold. If so, it would mark Minaj’s first time back at the top of that chart since 2012’s Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded.
Check out some additional tweets from fans about Nicki Minaj and Kai Cenat’s hangout below. If you missed it, you can check out a full schedule for Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2 Tour” here.
nicki and kai for sure got the stream of the year 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆— D☆VS (@davsdgaf) December 14, 2023
Boutta watch Nicki and Kai stream from last night to see what they got into. W her lil 5’2 head self 😭😭— pretttyyganngg (@thatisherrr) December 14, 2023
This was my Favorite interview/ Collaboration outside of music she seemed so happy and energetic and very comfortable Nicki and Kai did that I need a part 2 in 2024— Nicki’s Scarf (@NickisScarf) December 14, 2023
Nicki and Kai stream was mad entertaining— ✩ ctrlfreak saw sza x2 • LANA 12/15 (@szasxxy) December 14, 2023
Nah but this stream with Nicki and Kai had me laughing and smiling. I’m so glad she finally went on there. The energy was definitely unmatched.— Devanté (@ItsDevanteB) December 14, 2023
Nicki and Kai friendship is sooooo funny, she teaching him how to be a man in dyingg— CTOWNBARBI£ (@SYMworldd) December 14, 2023
Nicki and Kai’s momma and sister made the entire experience REAL 🤎🤎🤎— JAY V (@jthabarb) December 14, 2023
i love nicki and kai relationship omg he the slow lil brother and she the big sister that’s gon call you annoying everyday but really it’s her saying she love you😫— - (@lilmirrio) December 14, 2023
This live was so fun. It was so genuine. I loved the energy between Nicki and Kai’s sister and mom. This was an iconic night.— Chun-Li || X-mas Era 🎁 (@BadGirlChunLi) December 14, 2023
