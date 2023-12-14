After a surprise announcement and an hourslong wait, Kai Cenat was paid a visit by Nicki Minaj earlier this morning (Dec. 14) for his latest livestream. During the hangout session, the two discussed a variety of topics, including dating tips, Trinidad and Tobago’s carnival, and — of course — Minaj’s new album, Pink Friday 2. At one point, Cenat’s family and friends joined in, which led to everyone breaking out their best dance moves to the music.

Scores of fans took to social media to share their opinions on the stream, with many calling it Cenat’s best to date. “I can’t even sleep,” tweeted user _writtenbynae. “Can’t get over the fact that Nicki and Kai gagged the live at 3 a.m.! And she came with so much energy.” Another user, onikaa4life, stated, “I want more Nicki and Kai moments together. The feeling I have is that Kai is like Nicki’s cousin. They match so much [and] they are so funny naturally.”