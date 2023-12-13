On Tuesday (Dec. 12), Nicki Minaj dropped off a remix of her latest single “Beep Beep,” which now contains a verse from 50 Cent. The Murda Beatz and OJ Finessey-produced offering sees the artists rapping about their wild, street-oriented lifestyles on wax.

“I drop a bag on the Rolls with the temp tags, my n**gas locked, scammin’ money out their pen pals, I know a b**ch bust it open in the club, introduce you to the plug, 10 plates feel like 10 cash, I got a call, told him, ‘Meet me in the backstreets,’ got out the Jeep just to f**k him in the backseat, I’m not impressed, I said, ‘Yo, the D mad weak,’ hit my n**gas up, I got him robbed and that a** beat…”

“Beep Beep” can originally be found on Minaj’s fifth studio LP, Pink Friday 2, which was released on Friday (Dec. 8). The album contains 22 songs with additional appearances from J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Skillibeng, Future and more. According to Hits Daily Double, Pink Friday 2 looks to earn a No. 1 placement on the Billboard 200 with a projected 199,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold.

“This entire album will be the biggest gift I have ever given humanity thus far,” Minaj said to her fans in a past livestream update about the LP. “I have never in my life been so in love with something that I’m working on.”

On Monday (Dec. 11), Minaj shared her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” dates, which will see her hitting the stage in several cities throughout North America and Europe. She also recently unveiled a new fragrance, Pink Friday 2 Eau de Parfum, which is being sold exclusively at JCPenney.

Press play on the remix of “Beep Beep” below.