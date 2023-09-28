On Sept. 28, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced that its 2023 induction ceremony will be livestreamed on Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET on Nov. 3. This will mark the first time viewers will be able to watch the festivities without having to be physically present in the audience.

The event will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. In the past, attendees had to wait a few weeks after the induction ceremony to watch an edited version on HBO. Fans who can’t tune into the livestream on Disney+ will still be able to watch the edited broadcast on ABC on Jan. 1, 2024 at 8 -11 p.m. ET.

The class of 2023 inductees include Missy Elliott, Chaka Khan, Willie Nelson, and Sheryl Crow, each of whom will perform at the ceremony. Musicians are not eligible to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame until 25 years after they first emerged on the music scene. Elliott is receiving the honor during her first year of eligibility, which is uncommon. Other new inductees include the late George Michael, Kate Bush, The Spinners, Rage Against the Machine, Al Kooper, Don Cornelius, Bernie Taupin, DJ Kool Herc, and Link Wray.

In addition to Elliott, Khan, Nelson, and Crow, other guests who will perform include Elton John, Brandi Carlile, H.E.R., Dave Matthews, St. Vincent, New Edition, and Chris Stapleton.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation’s chairman, John Sykes, stated that the annual induction is the highest honor in music and celebrates musicians who have defined their generations.

This year’s ceremony will be the first held since Jann Wenner, a co-founder of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame who also founded Rolling Stone, was removed from the board of directors after his comments about Black and women musicians.