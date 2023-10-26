As REVOLT previously reported, Cenat played host to Offset at his home ahead of the Migos alum’s sophomore LP, SET IT OFF. During the 24-hour period, the two enjoyed dance sessions, watched videos, and grubbed on hibachi. Not long after the hangout session, Cenat shared a message of appreciation from the Georgia rapper.

“Offset texted me a whole paragraph after that and said, ‘Really thankful for the time and fun, bro. The whole gang. Love them n**gas like they’re my brothers,’” he read to viewers from his phone. “‘Thank you, bruh. I haven’t had fun like this in life for a long time, bro. I needed that in my life, been so serious for so long. N**gas goin’ through s**t with no fun. Thank you.'”

According to the Twitch Application Programming Interface (API) Sullygnome, Cenat has been watched for over 93.3 million hours with an average of 60,635 viewers in 2023. Back in March, the Bronx talent was honored as Streamer of the Year during the 2023 Streamer Awards.