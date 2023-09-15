After several months of teasing and updates, Offset is finally ready to deliver his sophomore LP to the world. In an Instagram post published on Thursday (Sept. 14), the Migos talent revealed that SET IT OFF will now arrive Oct. 13. He also unveiled the artwork for the project, a fiery image of his world turned upside down.

To get the fans ready, today (Sept. 15) saw Offset liberating a new single from the project titled “FAN,” which is produced by Aaron Bow, FNZ, Teddy Walton, Thank You Fizzle, and Thurdi. Consisting of two parts, the track begins with melodic lines about heartbreak and isolation before switching to more aggressive subject matter. “Girl, f**k that n**ga, he ain’t ’bout s**t, you could be my engineer, shorty, how you bounce it, promise if you suck it, baby, I could make your mouth rich, put pearls on your neck, I bet I make it match your outfit, keep it low, don’t you announce it,” he raps on the booming cut.

“FAN” came with a matching clip that shows Offset paying tribute to Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller” and “Smooth Criminal.” He can also be spotted in the midst of pandemonium taking place on a random street. Kai Cenat, Fanum, and Paige Hurd make cameo appearances throughout.

Via press release, Offset shared an official statement about the forthcoming body of work and its connection to the King of Pop. “I’ve been working on this project for over two years now. This season is personal for me. It marks a new chapter in my life,” he explained. “I feel like Michael Jackson coming from a successful group breaking records to superstardom on my own. This body of work is healing for me and a letter to my fans and supporters.”

Check out both the artwork for SET IT OFF and the visual for “FAN” below.