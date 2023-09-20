This past Thursday (Sept. 14), Offset paid a visit to Kai Cenat‘s headquarters to take part in a 24-hour live stream. In addition to promoting new music, the North Atlanta star enjoyed a series of activities with the viral streamer, including playing video games, overcoming a fear of snakes, and grubbing on morning hibachi. Viewers were also able to hear from Cardi B, whose call to her husband led to a humorous exchange. “This is what I need in my life, for real. You need to be streaming every single day for 24 hours, so I can know every thing you’re doing,” she joked.

In a new clip shared on social media today (Sept. 20), Cenat revealed a thank you text that he received from the Migos alum after the day-long meetup. “Offset texted me a whole paragraph after that and said, ‘Really thankful for the time and fun, bro. The whole gang. Love them n**gas like they’re my brothers,'” he read from his phone. “‘Thank you, bruh. I haven’t had fun like this in life for a long time, bro. I needed that in my life, been so serious for so long. N**gas goin’ through s**t with no fun. Thank you.'”

Cenat added, “I don’t know if you guys are putting together the pattern of me having guests on stream. My thing, for me having guests on stream is not to just have guests on stream… I want this to be an opportunity for them — f**k the music side, the music side is cool — to display personality and to display to the audience that, no matter what, no matter how successful n**gas get, no matter how big things are, we’re all normal, bro.”

Come Oct. 13, Offset will liberate his sophomore solo LP, SET IT OFF. The album is led by the well-received singles “JEALOUSY” (which features Cardi) and “FAN.” If you missed it, you can check out recap clips from the aforementioned hangout session below.