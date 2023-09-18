On Friday (Sept. 15), Offset liberated a new single titled “FAN,” the latest from the upcoming album SET IT OFF. While the song is receiving positive response on its own, it’s the self-directed matching visual that has social media on fire, much in part because he decided to channel Michael Jackson during his heyday.

“Tired of stressin’ about what I can’t control, I think I’m better on my own, I kicked all the f**k n**gas out my circle,” the North Atlanta star rapped as he reimagined classic moments from “Thriller” and “Smooth Criminal.” Cameo appearances from actress Paige Hurd and streamer Kai Cenat — who recently enjoyed a 24-hour hangout with Cardi B’s husband — further added to the final product’s overall appeal.

Since then, fans have taken to Twitter to give Offset his hard-earned flowers. Some have noted his incorporation of Project Pat’s classic flow while others were zeroed in on the Migos talent’s seemingly effortless dance moves. “Offset having fun with these MJ references and paying homage to him is my kind of carrying on,” said user IAMNJERA. Another supporter, XavierDLeau, connected the new music and its upbeat energy to Takeoff’s tragic death. “Offset is processing his grief through dance. That’s what we need. More dance!” he tweeted.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the proud father of five spoke on SET IT OFF and being heavily inspired by the King of Pop. “I’ve been working on this project for over two years now. This season is personal for me. It marks a new chapter in my life,” he explained. “I feel like Michael Jackson coming from a successful group breaking records to superstardom on my own. This body of work is healing for me and a letter to my fans and supporters.”

Press play on Offset‘s “FAN” video and check out Twitter’s response below. SET IT OFF is set to be released Oct. 13.