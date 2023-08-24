The man suspected of stabbing Blueface in the leg as he worked out at a gym yesterday (Aug. 23) has reportedly been arrested by police. TMZ said the suspected attacker, 36-year-old Brandon Henry Snell, turned himself in to police after the incident. He was booked for felony assault with a deadly weapon, and has since posted bond and been released.

The incident allegedly happened during Blueface’s boxing workout at the Kaminsky Boxing Gym in LA’s San Fernando Valley. He later described being stabbed by the stranger as similar to being attacked by a “boogieman.”

A video from the gym released on social media showed Blueface and a man getting into a physical fight while inside. The video did not appear to show the reported stabbing clearly. The clip was captioned that the rapper will no longer be able to participate in his scheduled Oct. 14 fight because he was “stabbed by some random guy.”

Blueface, whose real name is Jonathan Porter, was reportedly taken to the hospital after the incident. The LAPD confirmed that a man was taken to a local hospital with a stab wound while conscious and breathing, but officials declined to identify the victim.

Snell was reportedly at the aforementioned gym with his Rottweiler. The dog could be seen in the video jumping excitedly as the fight occurred. Reports stated that the dog, which never joined the fight, was with Snell as he turned himself in and that a family member came to retrieve the animal from the police station.

The 26-year-old artist updated fans on his recovery process on Instagram today (Aug. 24), saying that the injury “hurts really bad.” The video also featured the rapper’s 5-year-old son, who told his dad in all seriousness that if something like that ever happens again to call him and run home.