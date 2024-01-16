Soulja Boy shuts down rumors about him financially struggling: "You do the math"
Soulja Boy shared a screenshot of deposits from Warner Chappell Music totaling nearly $1.5 million.
Soulja Boy recently showed off his financial upswing despite previous allegations of monetary struggles.
Today (Jan. 16), he shared an Instagram Story revealing his earnings as a Warner Chappell Music artist. The deposits displayed totaled a whopping $1,493,724. Additionally, Soulja captioned the image, “You do the math.” It’s worth noting that the largest transaction of $1,050,000 was still pending.
The rapper signed with Warner Chappell Music in 2019 and marked the occasion with the release of his single “Intro.” Since then, the record company has helped distribute projects like 2021’s Soulja World, 2022’s First To Do It, and 2023’s Swag 5.
Soulja’s revelation of significant earnings contrasted sharply with a 2022 court ruling. Last July, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge found the artist’s net worth to be negative during a legal dispute with an ex-girlfriend. As reported by XXL, he tried to overturn a $472,000 judgment, citing financial woes and a $1 million tax lien.
However, the court denied his request, attributing the negative net worth to Soulja’s failure to provide legal records. The judge also suggested that the Chicago-born artist had sufficient income to address his debts, advising him to reconsider his expensive lifestyle in Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, in 2021, the “Pretty Boy Swag” hitmaker more or less confirmed his monetary standing. Ahead of his Verzuz battle with Bow Wow, Soulja posted screenshots of their net worths. Per the images, Bow Wow’s was $1.5 million, while his was valued at $30 million.
Notably, Soulja’s debut single “Crank That” came out in 2007. In a December 2023 interview with Kids Take Over, the rapper said the song would’ve been even bigger today thanks to platforms like TikTok.
“This was still in iTunes and ringtones. I would have went more viral right now than I did back then. Actually, the f**king numbers and s**t that I did back then is f**king legendary, amazing compared to today’s, from the technology that I was using,” he said. “Imagine if I had TikTok! What the f**? You know how many people would have been doing the ‘Crank That’ dance?”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
13 female rappers to watch in 2024
Playboi Carti turns up in "EVILJ0RDAN" visual
Lil Tjay unveils new visual for "Told Ya"
Drake’s studio albums, ranked
16 rappers with the best deep voices
15 iconic Hip Hop groups
Trending
The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?
“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?
11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s
Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion.
Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?
Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!
10 rappers who are good singers
Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.
13 R&B singers who started in the church
Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.
9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts
Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.
17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered
Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.
REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more
REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.
12 artists we want albums from in 2024
The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year.
10 rappers who have won awards for acting
Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023
Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?
15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s
The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.
13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him
Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.
Bernie Mac's daughter says Katt Williams showed the late comedian real love in viral interview blasting his peers
“I just really appreciate what I believe [is] genuine love and respect that Katt Williams showed my father,” said Ja’Niece McCullough.
Bruce Bruce gives his take on Katt Williams "Club Shay Shay" interview: "If you got a problem with me, come talk to me"
The veteran comedian didn’t agree with Williams’ decision to air out his peers in public.
Katt Williams continues to discuss on-air spat with Wanda Smith
Williams spoke on the infamous 2018 interview during a sit-down with Willie D.
Yasiin Bey fans defend his Hip Hop credentials after he categorizes Drake as a pop artist
Bey’s fans are hitting back at claims that he is bitter after saying Drake makes music for consumption and not lyrical value.
Kevin Hart's ex-wife announces that she's going on tour with Katt Williams
Torrei Hart shared upcoming dates with her ex-husband’s rival on social media.
Cedric The Entertainer speaks on Katt Williams during recent Golden Globes appearance
“I let the fodder just go out there until I’m ready to respond to it,” he told “Entertainment Tonight.”
Katt Williams explains on-air argument with former radio host Wanda Smith: "It was a setup"
The veteran comedian spoke on the 2018 spat during his explosive interview on “Club Shay Shay.”