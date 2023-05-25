Photo: Michael Tullberg / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.25.2023

Any millennial could tell you Soulja Boy was influential to their teen years. From the oversized jeans and sunshades to the “Crank That” dance that swept the nation, the young rapper’s presence was undeniable. But did fans know that his marketing strategy was genius as well?

In an article published today (May 25) by HipHopDX, the first rapper to use FaceTime got candid about how he made bank on his 2008 hit single “Kiss Me Thru the Phone.” Soulja Boy admitted most of the profit didn’t actually come from the catchy track that featured Sammie singing the infamous “(678) 999-8212” phone number, but what the Chicago native chose to do with the digits after.

“That number so legendary, man,” the 32-year-old confessed. “It used to be my number. It actually was my number at a point in time. When I first dropped that song, that was my number,” Soulja said before going into detail. “Alright, let me tell y’all the real story. Boom. So that number was like a fan line. So every time somebody called that number, I was getting paid off of that s**t. It was like a subscription. You could text it or call it, so I was probably making like $100,000 a month off of that, just people calling that number,” the “Pretty Boy Swag” artist revealed.

More secrets behind the song? Soulja wanted to sing the chorus, but opted for another teen heartthrob. “I wanted to sing it myself, originally, but I was like, ‘Nah, I really wanna give it that extra feel.’ And now I see the success that it got, I feel like I was right,” he recalled. “I was trying to get Chris [Brown] on that motherf**ker. Chris was supposed to sing the hook, bro. I don’t know what happened, though. So that’s why I don’t even speak on it. Shout out to Sammie, though. You feel me? He killed it,” the “Donk” hitmaker acknowledged.

“Kiss Me Through the Phone” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Rap
Soulja Boy

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lil Durk teams up with Alicia Keys in dual visual for "Therapy Session" and "Pelle Coat"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.25.2023

Moneybagg Yo drops off new visual for "Ocean Spray"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.25.2023

Duke Deuce reveals that he was hospitalized after being hit by a truck

By Jon Powell
  /  05.25.2023

Taylor Swift calls Ice Spice “THE ONE to watch” ahead of “Karma” collab

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.24.2023

Offset is ready to flourish solo as he briefly touches on Takeoff's death in an emotional interview

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.24.2023

Juice WRLD delivers "Cheese and Dope Freestyle" in unearthed visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

DaBaby unveils latest visual for "SELLIN CRACK" with Offset

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

GloRilla drops off latest visual for "Lick Or Sum"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

Teyana Taylor and Wyclef Jean tapped as headliners for 2023 Harlem Festival of Culture

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

Cardi B serves up a look and cocktails at Santa Monica launch party

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Yung Miami shares her thoughts on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers falling in the NBA playoffs

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

Check out Juicy J's latest visual for "Gettin'"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Dave East and Nino Man drop off "I Wanna Rocc (EASTMIX)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Key Glock drops off latest visual for "Work"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Tour Tales | DJ Sky Jetta and Baby Tate have kept their shows going even through chaos

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.23.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lil Durk teams up with Alicia Keys in dual visual for "Therapy Session" and "Pelle Coat"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.25.2023

Moneybagg Yo drops off new visual for "Ocean Spray"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.25.2023

Duke Deuce reveals that he was hospitalized after being hit by a truck

By Jon Powell
  /  05.25.2023

Taylor Swift calls Ice Spice “THE ONE to watch” ahead of “Karma” collab

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.24.2023

Offset is ready to flourish solo as he briefly touches on Takeoff's death in an emotional interview

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.24.2023

Juice WRLD delivers "Cheese and Dope Freestyle" in unearthed visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

DaBaby unveils latest visual for "SELLIN CRACK" with Offset

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

GloRilla drops off latest visual for "Lick Or Sum"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

Teyana Taylor and Wyclef Jean tapped as headliners for 2023 Harlem Festival of Culture

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

Cardi B serves up a look and cocktails at Santa Monica launch party

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Yung Miami shares her thoughts on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers falling in the NBA playoffs

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

Check out Juicy J's latest visual for "Gettin'"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Dave East and Nino Man drop off "I Wanna Rocc (EASTMIX)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Key Glock drops off latest visual for "Work"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Tour Tales | DJ Sky Jetta and Baby Tate have kept their shows going even through chaos

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.23.2023
View More

Trending
News

The Notorious B.I.G. honored by family and peers with 51st birthday celebration

“Sky’s the Limit: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of The Notorious B.I.G.” was held at Edge NYC in Hudson Yards.

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023
News

DaniLeigh snags choreography credits on Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour”

DaniLeigh has the whole keeping a secret thing down pat after confirming her role in Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour.”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023
News

Yung Miami shares her thoughts on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers falling in the NBA playoffs

“I’m mad for LeBron [James]… that man was fighting for his life,” Yung Miami tweeted.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023
News

Convicted pedophile facing assault and hate crime charges from viral road rage video

The California Highway Patrol identified the white man who repeatedly yelled “n**ger” as Tracy Robert Blackwell.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023
View More