Yasiin Bey clarifies comments about Drake following viral response
The man formerly known as Mos Def found himself in the middle of a debate about whether or not Drake is Hip Hop.
As REVOLT previously reported, Yasiin Bey sparked discussion after categorizing Drake as a pop artist — a distinction that arguably suggested the Toronto star wasn’t truly a part of the Hip Hop community. The conversation even sparked a humorous response from Drake at Bey’s expense.
On Monday (Jan. 29), the Black Star talent hopped on Instagram Live to address the situation, during which he claimed attempts to reach the OVO star directly. “Drake, if you’d like to speak to me directly, you can at any point,” Bey stated. “I reached out to [Dave] Chappelle, [I] actually reached out to you. I DM’d you.”
He continued by clarifying his previous comments, calling Drake “a very talented emcee.” “For me, I require more of myself and others than just talent, or charm, or charisma — particularly in times of urgent crisis. And what I would like to see in terms of creators or creative people in the world, as it relates to our culture, is for people to connect with us beyond the jukebox or the dance floor,” the Brooklyn veteran explained. “A fair-weather friend can hardly be called a friend at all. The people who party with you, that’s cool. But will they show up for you when you’re at the triage?”
Earlier this month, Bey was asked if Drake was Hip Hop during an appearance on “The Cutting Room Floor” podcast. “Drake is pop to me,” he said in response. “In the sense, like, if I was in Target in Houston and I heard a Drake song, it feels like a lot of his music is compatible with shopping. Or, as you know, shopping with an edge in certain instances.”
After making light of the shopping mall comparison, Bey turned more serious about the topic. “What happens when this thing collapses?” he asked. “What happens when the columns start buckling? Are we not in some early stage of that at this present hour? Are we seeing, like, the collapse of the empire? Buying and selling — where’s the message that I can use? You know, what’s in it for your audience apart from, like, banging the pom-poms?”
