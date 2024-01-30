Earlier this month, Bey was asked if Drake was Hip Hop during an appearance on “The Cutting Room Floor” podcast. “Drake is pop to me,” he said in response. “In the sense, like, if I was in Target in Houston and I heard a Drake song, it feels like a lot of his music is compatible with shopping. Or, as you know, shopping with an edge in certain instances.”

After making light of the shopping mall comparison, Bey turned more serious about the topic. “What happens when this thing collapses?” he asked. “What happens when the columns start buckling? Are we not in some early stage of that at this present hour? Are we seeing, like, the collapse of the empire? Buying and selling — where’s the message that I can use? You know, what’s in it for your audience apart from, like, banging the pom-poms?”