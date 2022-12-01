Photo: Video screenshot from Westside Gunn’s “Peppas”
By Jon Powell
  /  12.01.2022

Westside Gunn continues to deliver high-quality visuals from his latest body of work 10. Yesterday (Nov. 30), the Buffalo talent unveiled another for “Peppas,” his collaboration alongside Black Star’s Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli. Produced by Conductor Williams, the soulful offering is full of the vivid street tales that solidified Gunn and his Griselda collective as rap’s current frontrunners:

“Ayo, Goyard messenger hangin’ off the shoulder, layin’ on the bunk, screamin’ three vents over, in three-man cells rockin’ 3MAN, catch you in the shower, n**ga, keep playin’, my s**t feel like it’s Illmatic again, my favorite fiend went to rehab, two weeks later, he was back a addict again, he was $3 short, had to drag him from the Benz wagon again, he crashed it, bought another toy, the denim Charles Jeff Loverboy, everybody know my deen, burn clean…”

The accompanying clip for “Peppas” comes courtesy of Daily Gems and Snapgod’s Secret Tape. Viewers can find Gunn joining Bey and Kweli at different locations throughout Brooklyn, including a popular jerk chicken restaurant that the song is named after.

10 first made landfall in October with 12 dope cuts and a wealth of assists from Doe Boy, A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, Ghostface Killah, Run The Jewels, Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher, and more. Just prior to the album’s release, Gunn took to Instagram to declare his music catalog as one of the best in the game:

“I’m a be honest with y’all, CANT NOBODY F**K WITH ME, this s**t in me not on me, why I have to be the illest rapper when I’m the illest n… ya fav rapper wish he was me, oh yea and my albums still better than everybody’s (laughs).”

Press play on Westside Gunn and Black Star’s “Peppas” video below.

