Last month, Westside Gunn blessed the masses with 10, which contained 12 cuts and a wealth of features from the likes of DJ Drama, Doe Boy, A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, Ghostface Killah, Run The Jewels, and Griselda cohorts Benny the Butcher and Conway the Machine. Today (Nov. 16), the Buffalo talent unveiled a dual visual for “Mac Don’t Stop” and “Nigo Louis,” two standouts from the aforementioned body of work.

“Mac Don’t Stop” sees production from legendary beatsmith Pete Rock, who used Lalo Schifrin’s “Last Dance in Sausalito” to create the perfect soundscape for Gunn’s vivid street raps:

“Ran up on them, all you heard was click-clack, you heard? Fix you oil-based bricks, mismatch, you heard? Jump a frogman, ready-made, you heard? Hopped out, two-tone Virgil on the curb, Marni pullover, cotton candy fur, if you want his brains out his head, just say the word, you just got sent up north, you live and learn, hit me when he got shot and said, ‘It burnt’…”

Meanwhile, the Elijah Hooks and Denny Laflare-backed “Nigo Louis” features a quick interlude from Gunn‘s daughter — listed as Westside Pootie — before the “Rayfuls Plug” emcee continues his special brand of bars over a sample of Juan Carlos Calderón’s “Oración”:

“Boming through, banana peel yellow Aston, banana clip hangin’ out the Nigo Louis jacket, my lil’ n**ga 16, he be crashin’, hittin’ shit in broad daylight like, what happened? Hittin’ s**t in broad daylight, what happened? Went from Clarkston to Lavern store taxin’, peace to all my lil’ Verm n**gas, they be whackin’, Pino, G Baby, Will, Big Ray, Armond got knocked, came home, half a million-dollar bond…”

Press play on the Daily Gems-directed video for both tracks below, complete with a cameo appearance from Rock, a quick tribute to fallen rapper Takeoff, and more.