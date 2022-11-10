If there is one thing Westside Gunn will do, he is going to remind you of his greatness every chance he gets. Whether he goes on brief rant on Twitter or shares videos of him in a foreign part of the world rocking Hermes or Balenciaga, the Griselda heavyweight will get his point across. While there are many people who already know about Westside and his contribution to the culture, there are just as many who are not aware. Fortunately enough, we are living in times where underground rap reigns supreme again, and the Flygod is sitting at the forefront of it all. His latest visual for “FlyGod Jr” has seen the light of day and linking up with Doe Boy and DJ Drama, this effort is hard to go unnoticed.

Westside Gunn Really Finna Drop One Of The Best Rap Albums This Year 🐐 pic.twitter.com/MW9xxBx5fg — First Class 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) October 25, 2022

“FlyGod Jr” serves as the opening record on his latest album, 10, and it sets the perfect tone for the project. As we all know, having DJ Drama on your record talking his GOAT talk is like adding the finishing touches on a nearly perfect concoction. He introduced Westside Gunn on this LP in a fashionable manner, and having Doe Boy floating over the head-bobbing instrumental only made the single more lethal.

The Buffalo rapper is not usually known to make music videos, but this one was indeed necessary. The visual shows the trio kicking it with their comrades and throwing money in a strip club with massive energy surrounding them. There are also some shots in front of the Waffle House, flexing big stacks of cash while spitting some braggadocious bars.

If you have not tapped into Westside Gunn‘s 10 album, make sure you treat yourself to some quality hip hop. In the meantime, check out the video now.