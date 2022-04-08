Today (April 8) brings some big news for longtime Black Star fans. Taking to social media, Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey have officially announced their sophomore album No Fear Of Time, which is said to be produced entirely by the equally legendary Madlib. In addition, the album will only be available on the podcast platform Luminary, home of the likes of Trevor Noah and Russell Brand — Kweli and Bey also host a show alongside Dave Chappelle titled “The Midnight Miracle.”

Clicking on Luminary shows the official artwork for No Fear Of Time, and the revelation that the upcoming LP was “recorded guerrilla style in hotel rooms and dressing rooms around the globe,” something that Kweli previously revealed to fans on social media back in February. What’s also noticeable is what looked to be a blurred out tracklisting for the nine-song offering. Instead, the more tech-sounded will find a small, humorous message asking fans to be patient, as the wait will soon be over:

“Oh Hello, Looking For The Tracks? Well, Not Yet, You Waited Two Decades, For yasiin bey and Talib Kweli, To Return as Black Star, It’s Happening, Stop Rushing, And Enjoy The Ride…”

What is available for those-in-waiting is a new episode of the aforementioned “Midnight Miracle” podcast, which sees the NYC duo breaking down how they reconnected to bring No Fear Of Time to life.

Back in 1998, Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star officially made landfall with 13 tracks and additional appearances from Weldon Irvine, Vinia Mojica, Common, Jane Doe, Wordsworth, and Punchline. The project received critical acclaim for the hip hop veterans across the board, effective kickstarting their longstanding careers as solo artists for the next couple of decades.

Check out the artwork for No Fear Of Time below (out May 3), and head over to Luminary for additional information.