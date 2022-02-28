It’s been a whopping 24 years since Mos Def and Talib Kweli came together for their iconic Black Star album, which contained 13 cuts and additional assists from Common, Weldon Irvine, Vinia Mojica, Jane Doe, Wordsworth, and Punchline. In addition to the album’s own critical acclaim, songs like “Definition” and “Respiration” still stand amongst the best hip hop songs in the culture’s entire history.

Since then, fans have been teased with a sequel from the NYC duo, both in interviews and on social media — even better, said project was said to be produced by the equally legendary Madlib. As previously reported by REVOLT, Kweli gave an update to AllHipHop a couple of years ago:

“I’m always recording. I have an album with Diamond D and a new Black Star album with Yasiin Bey on the way … Trying to find the right deal for the Black Star album. There are a few on the table, but we have to choose the right situation and roll this out properly. The people deserve that.”

Mere months after that, Kweli gave some less-than-positive news on the album in a now-deleted Instagram post:

“I’m tired of being silent about this. I tried my best y’all. Flew around the globe. Paid for this out of pocket. All for the culture. I’m a fan of Black Star too. I want to see this come out as bad as y’all do, or more. But people who never made a beat, never wrote a rhyme in they life got they fingers in the pie and are being disrespectful to what me and my brothers built. It’s in Gods hands now. I’m on to other things, life is too short to be disrespected by culture vultures. Maybe y’all will get to hear this album after I’m gone.”

Fast-forward to this past weekend, when Kweli took to Instagram to once again raise hopes that Black Star would be providing the masses with a full-length effort sometime sooner than later:

The new Black Star album was recorded in hotel rooms and dressing rooms across the globe. I love how my brother [Yasiin Bey] pushes me musically.

