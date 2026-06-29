Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images, Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images, and Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Olandria Carthen at the BET Awards 2026 held at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, Druski at the BET Awards 2026 held at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, and Doechii at the BET Awards 2026 held at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The culture’s biggest night returned for another incredible year. On Sunday (June 28), the 2026 BET Awards aired live from Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater, with some of our favorites across entertainment stepping out in their best red carpet looks.

Ever since Druski was announced as host — and Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, and Mariah the Scientist were revealed among the most-nominated artists — we’ve been curious to see how the night would unfold. Namely, who would walk away with the most trophies? Before we get into the night's winners, though, it’s only right that we take a closer look at what everyone wore.

Without further ado, see the best glamorous gowns, tailored suits, and statement-making looks from the 2026 BET Awards as stars arrive on the red carpet. Once you’re done, let us know your favorites!

1. Druski

Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Druski at the BET Awards 2026 held at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Making history as the youngest BET Awards host ever — edging out Kevin Hart by just a little bit — Druski did not come to play. He walked the red carpet in a burgundy, sparkling Louis Vuitton suit and black Oxfords. Before the ceremony even began, pre-show hosts Bow Wow and Rocsi Diaz presented him with The Pulse Award.

2. Olandria Carthen

Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Olandria Carthen at the BET Awards 2026 held at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

The “O” in Olandria’s name stands for one of one. The Bama Barbie popped out in a yellow halter dress with a deep plunge neckline and thigh-high slit. Once again, The Reismans aced the assignment.

3. Jaafar Jackson and Nia Long

Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Jaafar Jackson and Nia Long attend the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

The cast of Michael was in the building for the 2026 BET Awards. Jaafar Jackson, who plays his uncle and the King of Pop in the movie, brought along none other than Nia Long, and we’re so jealous! The Love Jones actress wore a brown satin dress with a Chanel necklace and a cow-print bag.

4. Latto

Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Latto attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Big Mama, not the little one! After releasing her fourth studio album and giving birth just a few months earlier, Latto came dressed to impress. For the BET Awards, she wore a sheer black dress with a feather stole around her neck. She’s literally body goals.

5. Jamie Foxx and Anelise Foxx

Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Jamie Foxx and Anelise Foxx attend the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Jamie Foxx is no stranger to the BET Awards, having landed on our list of the greatest celebrities to ever host the ceremony. For 2026’s show, he arrived on the red carpet in all black with his youngest daughter, Anelise. If they aren’t the coolest father-daughter duo of the night, then we don’t know who is!

6. Teyana Taylor

Image Image Credit Aaron J. Thornton / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Teyana Taylor attends the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

For her first look of the night, Teyana Taylor wore a Stéphane Rolland gown with a fitted bodice and plenty of volume around the hips. The piece also featured a beaded design at the bust, which she complemented with a matching hat. Tey has worn burgundy plenty of times in the past, and considering it’s never let her down, we completely get why.

7. T.I.

Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt T.I. attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

In lieu of the black and white suits many of the fellas wore on the red carpet, T.I. opted for Grey plaid, which we can definitely appreciate. There’s not much more to it, so enjoy the photo above.

8. B2K

Image Image Credit Earl Gibson III / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil' Fizzle Pop, Omarion, Raz-B and J-Boog of B2K at the BET Awards 2026 held at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Coming off their Verzuz with Pretty Ricky — which some are still debating, depending on which side you’re on — B2K’s Lil’ Fizz, Omarion, Raz-B, and J-Boog suited up in black and white for the award show.

9. Loren LoRosa

Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Loren LoRosa attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Our girl Loren LoRosa never disappoints on the red carpet. As the event’s pre-show host, "The Breakfast Club" personality wore a black leather top attached to a flowing ruffle skirt with a thigh-high slit. We love how she accessorized with sparkling heels and a leather bag!

10. Kordell Beckham and Serena Page

Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Kordell Beckham and Serena Page attend the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Whoever said the best things in life come in pairs was so correct. "Love Island USA" Season 6 winners Kordell Beckham and Serena Page looked amazing on the carpet together. He opted for a black tux over a leather shirt, while Page gave us a sparkling black number with a mesh train.

11. Kehlani

Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Kehlani attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Prior to treating us to a live rendition of “Folded,” Kehlani hit the red carpet as the lady in red. She wore a form-fitting number courtesy of CHATS by C.DAM, paired with minimal jewelry.

12. The-Dream

Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt The-Dream attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

The-Dream stepped out in a black pinstripe suit sans a white shirt underneath, and we’re so here for it. He kept the look fairly straightforward, then zhuzhed it up with a stack of gold necklaces, a leather cap, and a cane.

13. Trevor Jackson

Image Image Credit Aaron J. Thornton / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Trevor Jackson attends the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Trevor Jackson came through with a heavy dose of color in his baby blue suit and metallic silver cowboy boots. It looks like he went with a fishnet top underneath, only proving he isn’t afraid to experiment when it comes to fashion and, well, music too.

14. JaNa Craig

Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JaNa Craig attends the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position bottom

Okay, JaNa, we see you! “The Love Island USA” alum wore a strapless cream dress with a plunging neckline. She finished the look with nude nails and gold jewelry (a very good call, in our opinion!). Craig is a fashionista through and through.

15. Dave East, Jim Jones, Maino, and Fabolous

Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Dave East, Jim Jones, Maino and Fabolous attend the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

We’d be remiss not to mention the "Let's Rap About It" podcast crew — Maino, Dave East, Jim Jones, and Fabolous — who unsurprisingly went with black and white tuxedos. We’re giving Capo bonus points for bringing a little leather and denim into his look.

16. Flo Milli

Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Flo Milli attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Flo Milli’s face card literally never declines, and the 2026 BET Awards was no exception! She gave us a little rock edge in her mullet and black mini dress, which was finished with floor-grazing tulle accents.

17. Leon Thomas

Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Leon Thomas attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Leon Thomas played it safe with a chocolate brown suit, save for the brooch. Sometimes, sticking with the basics works best, and that was definitely the case for the “MUTT” hitmaker’s look.

18. Queen Latifah

Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Queen Latifah attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Queen Latifah, who is one of seven members on BET’s newly created Board of Advisors, brought lots and lots of volume to the red carpet. She was also among the many celebrities who went the monochrome route for the award ceremony.

19. Muni Long

Image Image Credit Aaron J. Thornton / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Muni Long attends the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Blue might just be Muni Long’s color. For the 2026 BET Awards, she arrived in a sequin maxi dress with gorgeous earrings to match. It was especially wonderful to see her back out, considering that just days earlier, she revealed to “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts that she underwent a life-saving double lung transplant.

20. Tems

Image Image Credit Earl Gibson III / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tems at the BET Awards 2026 held at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Brown looks incredible on Tems, period. Nominated for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and BET Her for “First,” she popped out in a brown dress with feathers wrapped around the skirt.

21. Dess Dior

Image Image Credit Earl Gibson III / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Dess Dior at the BET Awards 2026 held at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Dess Dior looked angelic stepping onto the 2026 BET Awards red carpet. She wore a white hooded mini dress with a draped satin finish, layered over a silver crystal bodice that looked almost like tangled branches across her chest. We were left in awe, to say the very least!

22. Doechii

Image Image Credit Earl Gibson III / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii at the BET Awards 2026 held at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

We’re so here for Doechii’s brown crochet maxi dress from DSQUARED2. The “Anxiety” hitmaker was up for four awards, including Best Female Hip Hop Artist, the Fashion Vanguard Award, and a BET Her Award for “girl, get up.” with SZA.

23. Keke Palmer

Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Keke Palmer attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Nothing but the best for Keke Palmer! For the red carpet, she wore a Gucci gown with black pumps. The look was a bit more reserved compared to some of her past red carpet moments, but the “Baby, This is Keke Palmer” host doesn’t need much to make an entrance.

24. Chlöe Bailey

Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Chlöe Bailey attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

There’s not a single hair color Chlöe Bailey can’t pull off, blonde included. She arrived in a strapless Valdrin Sahiti gown that needed nothing more than a necklace and a few rings. It’s giving Black Marilyn Monroe!