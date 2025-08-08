Image Image Credit Todd Williamson / Peacock via Getty Images Image Alt LOVE ISLAND: BEYOND THE VILLA – Season 2025 - "Love Island USA x Love Island: Beyond the Villa Event" -- Pictured: (l-r) Serena Page, Kordell Beckham at Harriet's Rooftop at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, CA on July 9, 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

“Love Island USA” struck gold in its sixth season, becoming the No. 1 reality series across U.S. streaming platforms, according to Vox.

While the stellar cast of the dating reality series helped make the show a smash, season six winners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham (also known as “Kordena”) were a key part of that victory — especially after their viral dockside emotional exchange. The moment came after Kordell recoupled with Daia McGhee during Casa Amor, while Serena chose to stay loyal.

The scene — and its confessionals — gave us plenty of quotable sound bites, like Serena’s, “You made your bed, hump in it,” and Kordell’s, “Dawg, you ain’t even really let me talk.”

The heated moment led to Kordell fighting for another chance with Serena for the rest of the season. Not only was he successful — the couple went on to win America’s heart, become season six champions, and take home the $100,000 grand prize.

Since then, Serena and Kordell have been booked and busy. From major beauty deals to brand trips and guest spots on talk shows, the couple has stayed in high demand.

Check out this list of brand deals, gigs, roles, and partnerships the reality superstars have locked in since winning "Love Island" season six.

1. Kordeezy Cheez-Its

Early in season six, Serena asked Kordell about his long-term goals, and his response was a deal with Cheez-It. On the “Chicks in the Office Podcast," Kordell mentioned that he even had a new flavor idea: Spicy White Cheddar.

Dreaming big worked out for the “Love Island” winner — because after winning the competition, many brand deals rolled in, including (you name it) Cheez-It.

In August 2024, Cheez-It launched the Kordeezy Cheezy Couple, a bundle that includes White Cheddar and Hot & Spicy Cheez-It flavors inspired by Kordell’s idea. Let this be a lesson to all of us: manifestation is real!

2. Serena’s Cécred stamp of approval

Serena made her mark as an “It Girl” in the villa — and solidified her status so much so that she caught the eye of Beyoncé's hair-care brand, Cécred. Known for her boho knotless braids in the villa, Serena stepped into the Cécred salon for some hair TLC after 10 weeks of protective styling. Cécred’s director of education, Dr. Kari, analyzed the "Love Island" winner’s hair at the microscopic level and provided her with top-tier salon treatment as Serena discussed her hair journey as an Islander.

3. Valentine’s Day with Savage X Fenty

Couples that serve face together, stay together — at least Rihanna thinks so.

Being the hottest new couple certainly comes in handy — especially around Valentine’s Day. In collaboration with Savage X Fenty, Kordell and Serena posed in rose-covered intimates for the brand’s “Love Your Way” campaign — which also featured a sweet “Love Your Way” couple’s questionnaire with the reality stars to promote the collection.

The couple is clearly loved by Savage X Fenty because they previously collaborated on a Christmas campaign.

4. Fenty X Puma X Kordena

Rihanna clearly doesn't play about Kordena!

Getting a Rihanna invite to anything is hard to score — let alone a brand trip. (We're still waiting on ours)

When Serena and Kordell were invited to the Fenty x Puma launch in Barbados, it’s safe to say the couple secured a stamp of approval from the Bajan queen. Not only did they meet and party with RiRi and other prominent influencers — they also enjoyed a beautiful island baecation that came with the cutest photo dumps, videos, and exclusive access to the new collection.

5. Hair TLC with SheaMoisture

In episode 28 of season six, Serena detangled and styled Kordell’s hair.

“I appreciate you for getting me right,” Kordell said as Serena worked on his head. “You make me feel like myself when I’m around you.”

*Who’s cutting onions?*

That beautiful moment surely caught the attention of the SheaMoisture team. Not long after, Serena partnered with the natural haircare brand in a video nourishing Kordell’s scalp with one of their oils.

6. Revolve and Neutrogena at Coachella

The Coachella music festival always provides ample opportunity for brands to partner with influencers — and Serena was one of them. The reality superstar turned influencer partnered with Revolve, a festival staple, and Neutrogena, sharing a "Get Ready With Me" video with her followers to prep her skin for the scorching Palm Springs heat.

7. Sir Davis at the “Cowboy Carter Tour”

Another deal from Queen Bey? Absolutely.

Kordell and Serena saddled up for opening night of the “Cowboy Carter Tour” in LA with Beyoncé's whiskey brand, Sir Davis. Decked in their finest Western wear, the Texas natives posted cute photos of their VIP experience at the show. Serena also posted a collaboration with the brand, making a pre-show "Honey-Bee" cocktail with the top-shelf whiskey.

8. A “Love Island” homecoming with Pepsi and CeraVe

In a perfectly full-circle moment, Serena partnered with Pepsi and CeraVe to promote season seven of “Love Island USA.”

The CeraVe ad spoofed a memorable scene in season six, when Kordell made Serena breakfast post-Casa Amor — and she pushed it back on him. The Pepsi partnership featured Serena playing ping-pong with a cherry to promote a new soda flavor.

9. Lyfting to the polls

It’s always refreshing to see influencer campaigns with a meaningful message. Kordell and Serena partnered with Lyft, promoting a discount code for voters to use to get to the polls for the November 2024 election. The couple even highlighted voter restrictions faced by Americans and encouraged their audience to vote in the election like they voted for them on "Love Island."

10. Testing musical compatibility with Spotify

One of the early partnerships for the "Love Island” season six-winning couple was with music streaming platform Spotify. In a collaboration post with the music app, the competition champs tested their music compatibility using Spotify’s Blend feature. Their music tastes ended up being a 76% match — and that was at the beginning of their relationship. We can assume it’s a much higher match now.

11. Another long-term goal achieved with KeyTV

A Cheez-It sponsorship wasn't the only long-term goal Kordell had in mind. In the goal conversation with Serena, he mentioned wanting to act. Deadline reported that he was cast in "Southern Fried Rice," a scripted series on Keke Palmer's KeyTV network.

According to Deadline, Kordell will be playing "Steve, a carefree, artsy intellectual who marches to the beat of his own drum, literally, as a music major."

We love to see Kordell meeting each goal, one by one.

12. Reality stars turned video vixens

Kordell and Serena have been a hot commodity since they left the villa in Fiji. They even caught the attention of Summer Walker, who cast them as the leads in the music video for her hit song, “Heart of a Woman.”

The pair got deep in their acting bags, authentically showing the ups and downs of a relationship, with their performance aligning perfectly with the themes of the R&B love song.

13. A family vacation with Topicals

We will never get tired of seeing Black-owned brands championing Black love.

Topicals, a Black-owned skincare brand, tapped Serena and Kordell to join them in Bermuda for a #FadedFamilyVacation to promote the launch of their new cleansing bar. The brand is arguably one of the most social media–savvy on the market, and collaborating with one of the internet’s favorite couples is certainly on brand for the innovative skincare line.

14. Reunion ready with Pattern

Whether it’s in cornrows, an afro, or twists, Kordell’s hair is a part of his signature look. He partnered with Tracee Ellis Ross’ haircare brand, Pattern Beauty, on a “Get Ready with Me” video as he prepared for the “Love Island” season six reunion.

“I feel like a whole new man,” Kordell said after his hair was styled. Who wouldn’t — after working with such a major brand?