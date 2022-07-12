Image Image Credit Peacock / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Huda is vulnerable after Jeremiah chooses Iris in Love Island season 7 recoupling Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Sorry, can’t talk right now. We're in Fiji — virtually, that is.

Since its premiere, all eyes have been on “Love Island USA” season 7.

The dating reality show that originated in the U.K. continues to captivate audiences with its constant twists and turns and the juicy entertainment expected from 20-something strangers forming relationships on an island for 6 to 8 weeks.

The series grew to new heights in Season 6 when viewers fell in love with winners Kordell Beckham and Serena Page, and finalists JaNa Craig, Kenny Rodriguez, Aaron Evans, Kaylor Martin, Leah Kateb, and Miguel Harichi. Season 6 was so successful that cast members not only got brand deals with major companies like CÉCRED and Maybelline, but they also inked a deal with Peacock for a spinoff series titled “Beyond The Villa.”

Now, viewers are back in Fiji to meet a brand-new cast and jump into fresh drama. Luckily for you, we have a breakdown of season 7's blowouts, highlights, and more. Thanks us later!

1. Bombshells on day one

In episode 1 of season 7, the original “Love Island ” girls -- Chelley, Olandria, Huda, Belle-A, and Yulissa -- got to know the boys, shared a few kisses, and decided who they wanted to pair up with, resulting in the following couples:

Huda and Jeremiah

Chelley and Austin

Belle-A and Nic

Olandria and Taylor

Yulissa and Ace

Because there’s no such thing as peace on “Love Island,” new bombshells Cierra and Charlie entered the villa in the very same episode -- during a blindfolded kissing challenge, at that.

2. Olandria quells Huda drama & Yulissa is abruptly removed

Once Cierra and Charlie were revealed as bombshells, they selected islanders to join them in the hideaway. Cierra chose Nic, who was coupled up with Belle-A, and Charlie chose Chelley, who was coupled up with Austin.

By the end of episode 2, Taylor received a text alerting the islanders that it was time for Charlie and Cierra to find their match, but in true “Love Island” fashion, there’s always a catch.

Before the bombshells made their choice, any islander who was interested in exploring connections outside of their couples was asked to stand up, with Taylor, Ace, Austin, and Nic effectively leaving Olandria, Chelley, and Belle-A vulnerable.

Because Jeremiah was the only man seated, Huda -- in an attempt to support the other girls -- claimed she was “proud” of Jeremiah [for staying seated], adding that the other girls deserved “real men.”

Olandria politely shut down Huda’s comments, essentially saying that the seated girls weren’t that upset and that they would discuss the situation later, which upset Huda. The islanders quickly squashed the misunderstanding, however.

Note: Ace’s match, Yulissa, was removed from the villa due to videos of her using racial slurs on a podcast resurfacing online.

3. Amaya and Ace’s beach-front beef

This blowout all started when Ace shockingly chose bombshell Amaya in a recoupling. Before they made it official, Ace seemed interested in Amaya. However, immediately after choosing her, Ace gave the newcomer a set of ground rules, saying he's a "slow burner" and was not interested in cuddling in bed early on or kissing outside of challenges. Going forward, he also asked Amaya not to call him "babe." Needless to say, as he showed Chelley way more love than Amaya, those disclaimers didn’t go over very well.

4. Huda v. Jeremiah, part 1

Huda and Jeremiah only had eyes for each other, referring to themselves as the "mom and dad" of the villa, focusing on each other instead of exploring other islanders.

It seemed as though they would be locked in until the end, then the relationship started falling apart. In episode 3, Huda told Jeremiah that she is the mother of a 4-year-old daughter, to which Jeremiah responded, "You're a mom, and you're 24?"

Although his reaction to Huda’s revelation wasn’t the best, Jeremiah continued to stand by his match. But their foundation surely but slowly began to break -- and then came a new batch of bombshells.

5. “Mamacita?”

We have Huda and Nic to thank for the viral “I’m a mommy” audio that’s all over the internet. Huda decided to share with Nic that she’s a mother. For some reason, the information did not immediately register with him, which led to the funniest interaction:

Huda: “I’m a mommy.”

Nic: “Mommy?”

Huda: “I’m a mom.”

Nic: “Mamacita…”

After asking if Huda was the mother of a dog, Huda expressed that she was the parent of a “human child” and Nic FINALLY got it. Afterward, the soundbite was being used by the masses on social media.

6. America's viral recoupling

If any episode deserves an Emmy nomination, it's episode 12.

Jalen, Pepe, and Iris (bombshells who originally entered during a spicy “Dominate Tricks” challenge) were paired up with islanders during a recoupling that shook the villa.

America voted for Jalen to pair with Olandria, Pepe with Hannah, and Iris with Jeremiah. The results left Taylor, Charlie, and Huda vulnerable to elimination, and the remaining islanders were left to decide who out of the three they would eliminate. This resulted in:

Amaya wailing, "WE DON'T WANNA DO THAT!" as if she was being asked to sacrifice an islander.

Most of the cast crying because they did not want to be responsible for sending anyone home.

A monologue from Charlie, pleading his case to stay because he and Hannah had just reconciled after she explored her connection with Pepe.

Ultimately, Charlie ended up being dumped from the island in quite an unforgettable episode.

7. Huda v. Jeremiah, part 2: Meltdown in the villa

The day after the recoupling, Iris and Jeremiah went on a date and when they returned, Huda overheard Jeremiah telling the boys how he really felt about Huda and more, causing all hell to break loose. Huda had a complete meltdown, telling Jeremiah to "explore" and calling him all kinds of expletives we’ll not soon forget.

8. When love comes a-knocking, will you answer?

“Love Island” did not give its viewers a chance to breathe before presenting yet another recoupling.

For this one, the islanders played a game called “Love Comes Knocking,” where the women stood behind doors with the option of leaving the door open for the men they wanted to couple up with or locking the door for guys they didn’t like.

Jalen, a Georgia native who got his passport to fly to Fiji for the show, was at risk for elimination. After entering the villa as a bombshell and coupling up with Olandria, she decided to recouple with her original partner, Taylor, instead of Jalen. Huda was also at risk for elimination when Jeremiah chose to stay in a couple with Iris instead of getting back with her.

9. Megan Thee Stallion: The medicine the villa needed

After days of recouplings, crash-outs, and tears, Megan Thee Stallion entering the “Love Island” villa was the breath of fresh air viewers needed. In a genius marketing move, the Grammy winner promoted her Hot Girl Swim line by providing each “Love Island” lady with a swimsuit along with some girl chat.

Thee Stallion also hosted a lighthearted and fun three-round game where the girls challenged the boys to a competition in twerking, limbo, and building a bombshell with blocks. Megan’s energy was the medicine the villa and viewers needed after days of drama.

10. The bombshell of all bombshells: Andreina

Megan Thee Stallion brought more than what any bombshell could bring, but she did not stop there, introducing the newest male bombshell, TJ.

Even though the boys lost the day’s challenge, the Hot Girl Coach also introduced a bombshell for the guys, Andreina, a beautiful Dominican college graduate who commanded the cast’s attention with her grand entrance, causing the boys to jump for joy in ways the villa had never seen.

11. The puzzling islander vote: Hannah and Jeremiah dumped

“Love Island” episode 18 had many viewers wondering if the show should be renamed “Friendship Island.” Just prior to the episode, viewers were given the chance to vote for their favorite boy and girl, excluding then-new bombshells Andreina and TJ. The results of the vote were revealed at the firepit (the known source of most bad news in the villa), and the following islanders were marked safe: Olandria, Chelley, Taylor, Ace, Cierra, Huda (surprisingly), and Nic.

The vote left Hannah, Iris, Amaya, Pepe, Jeremiah, and Austin at risk for elimination, and it was up to the safe islanders to decide who was going home. The remaining cast members were split in two, and the girls were to select a vulnerable girl and the boys a vulnerable boy to be dumped from the island.

In a surprising vote, the girls chose to dump Hannah and the boys selected Jeremiah. Hannah had a strong connection with Pepe, and Jeremiah and newcomer Andreina had great chemistry – already kissing twice in Andreina’s short time in the villa.

There are many signs pointing to some of the boys possibly wanting a shot with Andreina, so getting rid of their competition (Jeremiah) would make that quest much easier.

Stay tuned as we continue to update you with more drama and highlights as the season progresses!